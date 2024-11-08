The End of the PHPUgly Era

For those that never heard of the PHPUgly podcast, where have you been hiding?

PHPUgly was started on March 15, 2016. It was the brain child of Eric Van Johnson who really wanted to start a podcast but didn’t want to be a host. When he learned of my (John Congdon) stint of podcasting on TalkBowling, he really pushed for me to host a PHP related podcast. With some convincing, Eric agreed to be a co-host, and we brought in a friend, Tom Rideout.

After 400 episodes, PHPUgly has been retired. It was a very hard goodbye for Eric and I. We detailed the why in “So Long and Thanks For All The Fish” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I67_GcI2A2E.

Thank you to everyone that has sent us private messages of support. We appreciate you all.

The community that want to stick with us has moved into the PHP Architect Discord Server. You can join us at https://discord.phparch.com.