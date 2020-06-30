php[architect] logo

Asynchronous PHP, Frameworks, and Conferences

In this Episode

Eric, John and Oscar sit down to go over the June 2020 issue, “Advanced Design & Development

Topics Covered

  • Applications for Asynchronous PHP
  • The Browser APIs no one told you about
  • PHP callables and functional programming
  • Frameworks – Slim and CodieIgniter.
  • Agile development and sustainable ways to build applications
  • The future of conferences

Listen

Air date June 30, 2020
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Oscar Merida

