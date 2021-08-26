Interview with Scott Keck-Warren
Eric van Johnson and John Congdon interview Scott Keck-Warren, who wrote an article on Boosting User Perceived Performance with Laravel Horizon, in the August 2021 issue.
Topics Covered
- Getting started programming with QBasic
- Working with PHP, Laravel, and picking up new languages.
- Scaling with queues and tasks to send surveys and synchronize data.
- The benefits of using Horizon.
- Building a youtube channel for new PHP developers.
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 25, 2021
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Scott Keck-Warren
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: