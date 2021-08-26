php[architect] logo

Interview with Scott Keck-Warren

Eric van Johnson and John Congdon interview Scott Keck-Warren, who wrote an article on Boosting User Perceived Performance with Laravel Horizon, in the August 2021 issue.

Topics Covered

  • Getting started programming with QBasic
  • Working with PHP, Laravel, and picking up new languages.
  • Scaling with queues and tasks to send surveys and synchronize data.
  • The benefits of using Horizon.
  • Building a youtube channel for new PHP developers.

Air date August 25, 2021
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon
Guest(s) Scott Keck-Warren

