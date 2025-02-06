A Curated List of Must-Have TUI Applications

For those of us who live and breathe the command line, there’s something undeniably satisfying about well-crafted TUI (Text-based User Interface) applications. Whether you’re managing servers, editing files, or just want a slicker way to interact with your system without touching a mouse, TUIs offer speed, efficiency, and often a bit of nostalgia.

That’s where Terminal-Apps.dev comes in. It’s a goldmine for anyone who appreciates well-designed terminal applications, featuring a curated list of tools that make life in the command line easier (and sometimes more fun). You are going to want to bookmark this one, I promise you.

Rather than hunting through GitHub, Reddit threads, or random blog posts for new and interesting TUIs, Terminal-Apps.dev brings everything together in a single, beautifully organized list. The site offers a simple way to explore applications by category, including:

✅ System Monitoring – Keep an eye on CPU, memory, and disk usage in real time.

✅ File Managers – A better way to navigate directories without leaving the terminal.

✅ Text Editors – Because sometimes you need more than Vim or Nano.

✅ Productivity Tools – From Pomodoro timers to note-taking apps.

✅ Networking & Security – Monitor network traffic, scan ports, or debug connections.

✅ Development & Debugging – Code in style with better tools at your fingertips.

Each app listed on the site includes a short description, a screenshot, and links to GitHub (or the official project page), making it easy to discover and install new tools quickly.

Here are a few of my personal favorites;

lazygit – I use this one pretty much every day. It is the main way I manage my repos.

lazydocker – From the same developer who brought you the aforementioned lazygit, this TUI is the same concept but for all your docker containers

yazi – This is a rather new TUI I’ve added to my repertoire. As someone who was very comfortable just using a CD to get around my file system, I have to admit that having a TUI is a nice alternative.

I’m certain you will discover a couple of these that you were unaware of. And once you’ve used them for a while, you’ll wonder how you ever managed without them.