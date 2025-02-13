PHPStan 2.0 Released

PHPStan 2.0 was released last quarter, and it brings a plethora of great changes. If you are not already using PHPStan and you’d like to but could use some outside help, please contact us, and we can discuss a short-term engagement to help implement it.

Some of the bigger changes include a new Level. Level 10 takes Level 9 to the next level by treating the mixed type strictly. PHPStan wants to help ensure that you are adding return types as often as possible to make your code as resilient as possible.

Lower memory consumption makes PHPStan more usable on large codebases. In testing, they saw as much as 50-70% reduction in memory consumption. That’s a huge win!

There are tons of new rules in almost every level.

