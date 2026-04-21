Ubuntu Firewall Setup in Less Than 5 Minutes (Plus One Step That Will Lock You Out)

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Setting up a Virtual Private Server (VPS) without a firewall is asking for trouble. Ideally, you’d have a dedicated security person to handle all of this, but that’s rarely the case. One thing I always do on a fresh Linux server is configure a firewall. It used to be a real headache, but Ubuntu ships with the Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW), and that changes things considerably.

In this video, we’ll cover what a firewall actually does and how to configure UFW on Ubuntu 24.04, which is the current LTS as of this recording (26.04 is right around the corner, but the commands won’t be much different).

Hello developers, and welcome to the PHP Architect Channel! I’m your host, Scott Keck-Warren. If you’re new here, we cover topics related to the PHP ecosystem. Subscribe so you don’t miss our videos.

What is a Firewall?

A software firewall monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network traffic based on rules you define. I like to think of it as a gatekeeper (it decides which connections to allow and which to block based on things like port number and protocol). Without one, every open port on your server is reachable by anyone on the internet, including the automated scanners that are constantly sweeping for vulnerabilities. Unlike a hardware firewall (a physical device on your network), a software firewall runs directly on the server, giving you control over that specific machine with little to no CPU overhead.

Most operating systems now include a built-in firewall, but it’s not always enabled by default.

Tools like https://www.shodan.io/ make it trivial to find every open port on the internet. A zero-day drops, and suddenly, that forgotten open port is a liability. Keeping only necessary ports open is how you control your attack surface.

What Is UFW?

Linux has a built-in firewall called iptables, and it’s extremely powerful.

The problem is that iptables rules look like this:

iptables -A INPUT -p tcp --dport 22 -j ACCEPT

One rule isn’t bad. Ten or fifteen, and the config becomes unreadable fast, and you need to worry about ordering, or you might disable all network traffic.

UFW sits on top of iptables and lets you write firewall rules in something closer to plain English. It comes pre-installed on Ubuntu, so most of you already have it.

The Gotcha That Will Ruin Your Day

Before we go any further, I need to tell you the single most common mistake people make with UFW. I’ve seen it happen to experienced developers, and I might have done it myself once or twice (I’m not saying either way):

Always allow SSH before you enable UFW.

When you enable UFW, the default behavior is to deny all incoming connections unless an explicit “allow” rule exists.

If you enable it without adding an SSH rule first, you’ve locked yourself out. The only fix is to log into your emergency console and disable UFW, if you can even get to it.

So the rule is simple: SSH first, enable second. Every time.

One more tip: if you’re making complex changes, add a crontab entry to automatically disable UFW every five minutes. Worst case, you’re locked out for five minutes:

*/5 * * * * root ufw disable

Do remember to remove this when you’re done making changes.

Installing and Enabling UFW

Let’s start by checking whether UFW is already on your system:

sudo ufw status Status: inactive

If the command isn’t found, UFW isn’t installed. You can install it with apt:

sudo apt install ufw

Following our rule from before, we’re going to allow SSH first:

sudo ufw allow ssh Rules updated Rules updated (v6)

This creates a rule that allows TCP traffic on port 22 (the default SSH port). You can also write it explicitly with “[port number]/[protocol]”:

sudo ufw allow 22/tcp Skipping adding existing rule Skipping adding existing rule (v6)

In our case, we’ve already defined the same rule using allow ssh , so we get told it’s already defined.

Both do the same thing, but you’ll need the explicit form for services that don’t have a named rule like “ssh”.

With SSH safely allowed, now you can cross your fingers and enable the firewall:

sudo ufw enable Command may disrupt existing SSH connections. Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Firewall is active and enabled on system startup.

UFW is now running and will start automatically every time your server boots.

We can run ufw status again to see our defined rules.

sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- 22/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 22/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Allowing and Denying Ports

Your server is locked down, but only SSH works. Let’s fix that.

Say you’re running a web application with FrankenPHP and MySQL. You need HTTP and HTTPS open to the public, but MySQL should stay locked down.

FrankenPHP doesn’t ship with a UFW application profile the way Nginx and SSH do, so add your rules by port number:

sudo ufw allow 80/tcp Rule added Rule added (v6) sudo ufw allow 443/tcp Rule added Rule added (v6)

Add an explicit deny rule for MySQL, too. It’s not strictly necessary since UFW blocks everything by default, but it documents intent and stops someone from accidentally opening it later:

sudo ufw deny 3306/tcp Rule added Rule added (v6)

Verify with:

sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- 22/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 80/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443/tcp ALLOW Anywhere 3306/tcp DENY Anywhere 22/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 80/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443/tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 3306/tcp (v6) DENY Anywhere (v6)

Anyone can look at that output and understand exactly what traffic your server accepts. I find that clarity is genuinely useful when I come back to a server six months later.

We’ll have more after this word from our partners.

Application Profiles

Some services ship with named profiles, which is a bit cleaner than remembering port numbers. To see what’s installed on your system:

sudo ufw app list Available applications: OpenSSH

On a fresh Ubuntu 24.04 install, you’ll usually just see OpenSSH. Install Nginx or Apache, and their profiles show up automatically. You can use a named profile like this:

sudo ufw allow "OpenSSH" Rule added Rule added (v6)

sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- OpenSSH ALLOW Anywhere OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6)

Since FrankenPHP doesn’t ship with a UFW profile, the manual port rules we wrote earlier are the right approach. Named profiles are convenient when they exist, but they’re not required.

Rate Limiting

Your SSH port is open to the internet, which means bots are ALREADY trying to brute-force their way in. Check /var/log/auth.log if you don’t believe me. You can watch it happen in real time. It’s equal parts fascinating and horrifying.

Fortunately, UFW has this covered:

sudo ufw limit ssh Rules updated Rules updated (v6)

sudo ufw status Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- 22 /tcp LIMIT Anywhere 80 /tcp ALLOW Anywhere 443 /tcp ALLOW Anywhere 3306 /tcp DENY Anywhere 22 /tcp (v6) LIMIT Anywhere (v6) 80 /tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 443 /tcp (v6) ALLOW Anywhere (v6) 3306 /tcp (v6) DENY Anywhere (v6)

This updates your existing SSH allow rule with a rate-limited version. It blocks any IP that makes more than 6 connection attempts within 30 seconds. Legitimate users never hit that limit. Automated scripts get shut down fast.

Managing Your Rules

Over time, you’ll need to clean up rules as your server changes. To see rules with line numbers:

sudo ufw status numbered

sudo ufw status numbered Status: active To Action From -- ------ ---- [ 1 ] 22 /tcp LIMIT IN Anywhere [ 2 ] 80 /tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 3 ] 443 /tcp ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 4 ] 3306 /tcp DENY IN Anywhere [ 5 ] OpenSSH ALLOW IN Anywhere [ 6 ] 22 /tcp (v6) LIMIT IN Anywhere (v6) [ 7 ] 80 /tcp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6) [ 8 ] 443 /tcp (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6) [ 9 ] 3306 /tcp (v6) DENY IN Anywhere (v6) [ 10 ] OpenSSH (v6) ALLOW IN Anywhere (v6)

Delete by number:

sudo ufw delete 10 Deleting: allow OpenSSH Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Rule deleted (v6)

And if you ever want to start completely fresh:

sudo ufw reset Resetting all rules to installed defaults. This may disrupt existing ssh connections. Proceed with operation (y|n)? y Backing up 'user.rules' to '/etc/ufw/user.rules.20260413_141509' Backing up 'before.rules' to '/etc/ufw/before.rules.20260413_141509' Backing up 'after.rules' to '/etc/ufw/after.rules.20260413_141509' Backing up 'user6.rules' to '/etc/ufw/user6.rules.20260413_141509' Backing up 'before6.rules' to '/etc/ufw/before6.rules.20260413_141509' Backing up 'after6.rules' to '/etc/ufw/after6.rules.20260413_141509'

That wipes every rule and disables UFW. If you reset, remember the golden rule: allow SSH before you enable it again.

It’s also important to notice that during our reset, UFW backups the rules just in case we didn’t mean to.

What You Need To Know