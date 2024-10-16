php[architect] logo

Battlesnake With Brad Van Vugt

In this episode, Scott talks to Brad Van Vugt about Battlesnake.com a competitive online game where your code is the controller.

Links:
Battlesnake – https://play.battlesnake.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

00:00 Intro
00:31 What is Battlesnake?
02:33 What need does Battlesnake fill?
09:31 HoneyBadger
10:20 What technology is used?
14:46 What else should people know about Battlesnake?
15:51 Outro

Air date October 16, 2024
Hosted by
Guest(s)

