Battlesnake With Brad Van Vugt
In this episode, Scott talks to Brad Van Vugt about Battlesnake.com a competitive online game where your code is the controller.
Links:
Battlesnake – https://play.battlesnake.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
00:00 Intro
00:31 What is Battlesnake?
02:33 What need does Battlesnake fill?
09:31 HoneyBadger
10:20 What technology is used?
14:46 What else should people know about Battlesnake?
15:51 Outro
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 16, 2024
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: