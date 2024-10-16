Battlesnake With Brad Van Vugt

In this episode, Scott talks to Brad Van Vugt about Battlesnake.com a competitive online game where your code is the controller.

Links:

Battlesnake – https://play.battlesnake.com/

HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

00:00 Intro

00:31 What is Battlesnake?

02:33 What need does Battlesnake fill?

09:31 HoneyBadger

10:20 What technology is used?

14:46 What else should people know about Battlesnake?

15:51 Outro