PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Community Corner: FrankenPHP With Alexandre Daubois

 

In this episode, Scott talks with Les-Tilleuls.coop’s Alexandre Daubois about #FrankenPHP, Alexandre’s talks at #phptek 2026 about #security in #phpc and writing extensions in #go for #php using FrankenPHP.

Links:

Alexandre’s Links:

Scott’s Social Media:

PHP Architect Social Media:

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Partners

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners.

Displace

Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/

PHPScore

Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
https://phpscore.com/

Honeybadger.io

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at https://honeybadger.io

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/

#phpc #php #communityCornerPodcast #podcast #phptek

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date January 21, 2026
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Alexandre Daubois

December 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Our Partners

Collaborating with industry leaders to bring you the best PHP resources and expertise

Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay
https://phpscore.com/

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2026 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD