Community Corner: FrankenPHP With Alexandre Daubois
In this episode, Scott talks with Les-Tilleuls.coop’s Alexandre Daubois about #FrankenPHP, Alexandre’s talks at #phptek 2026 about #security in #phpc and writing extensions in #go for #php using FrankenPHP.
Links:
- Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
- Buy our shirts – https://store.phparch.com/products/community-corner-podcast-t-shirt
Alexandre’s Links:
- X: https://x.com/@alexdaubois
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexandre-daubois/
- Blog: https://medium.com/@alex-daubois
- Les-Tilleuls.coop: https://les-tilleuls.coop/en/blog
Scott’s Social Media:
- Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
- Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
- LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
- Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
PHP Architect Social Media:
- X: https://x.com/phparch
- Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
- Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
- Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Partners
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners.
Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
https://phpscore.com/
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at https://honeybadger.io
Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/
#phpc #php #communityCornerPodcast #podcast #phptek
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|January 21, 2026
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Alexandre Daubois