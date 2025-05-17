PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Community Corner: Front-End Testing With Philip Tadeo

In this episode, we talk with Philip Tadeo about his talk at phptek 2025 about front-end testing.

00:00 Intro
00:51 Front-end Testing Talk Part 1
10:38 HoneyBadger
11:14 Front-end Testing Talk Part 2
12:18 Suggestions for conference attendees
15:03 Outro

Links:
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Philip’s Social Media:
https://x.com/Philll_T

Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarrenIn this video, Scott

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date May 17, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Philip Tadeo

April 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD