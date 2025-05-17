Community Corner: Front-End Testing With Philip Tadeo
In this episode, we talk with Philip Tadeo about his talk at phptek 2025 about front-end testing.
00:00 Intro
00:51 Front-end Testing Talk Part 1
10:38 HoneyBadger
11:14 Front-end Testing Talk Part 2
12:18 Suggestions for conference attendees
15:03 Outro
Links:
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Philip’s Social Media:
https://x.com/Philll_T
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarrenIn this video, Scott
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|May 17, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Philip Tadeo