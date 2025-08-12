PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Community Corner: Jacked PHP with Savio Resende

In this episode, we talk with Savio Resende about Open Swoole and Savio's book "Jacked PHP" which discusses how to get started using Open Swoole in your PHP projects.

Links:
"Jacked PHP" – https://www.phparch.com/books/jacked-php/
Savio's Website – https://savioresende.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Scott's Social Media:
Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date August 12, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Savio Resende

July 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD