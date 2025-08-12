Community Corner: Jacked PHP with Savio Resende
In this episode, we talk with Savio Resende about Open Swoole and Savio's book "Jacked PHP" which discusses how to get started using Open Swoole in your PHP projects.
Links:
"Jacked PHP" – https://www.phparch.com/books/jacked-php/
Savio's Website – https://savioresende.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Scott's Social Media:
Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 12, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Savio Resende