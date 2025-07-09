PHP Architect logo

Community Corner: NativePHP for Mobile With Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp

In this episode, we talk with Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp about NativePHP for Mobile, which allows you to deploy Laravel applications to mobile devices and use native features like push notifications in PHP.

Links:
NativePHP – https://nativephp.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Shane’s Social Media:
Twitter – https://x.com/ShaneDRosenthal

Simon’s Social Media:
Twitter – https://x.com/simonhamp

Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date July 8, 2025
Hosted by
Guest(s)

