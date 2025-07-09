Community Corner: NativePHP for Mobile With Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode, we talk with Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp about NativePHP for Mobile, which allows you to deploy Laravel applications to mobile devices and use native features like push notifications in PHP.

Links:

NativePHP – https://nativephp.com/

HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Shane’s Social Media:

Twitter – https://x.com/ShaneDRosenthal

Simon’s Social Media:

Twitter – https://x.com/simonhamp

Scott’s Social Media:

Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/

Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren