Community Corner: NativePHP for Mobile With Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp
In this episode, we talk with Shane Rosenthal and Simon Hamp about NativePHP for Mobile, which allows you to deploy Laravel applications to mobile devices and use native features like push notifications in PHP.
Links:
NativePHP – https://nativephp.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
Shane’s Social Media:
Twitter – https://x.com/ShaneDRosenthal
Simon’s Social Media:
Twitter – https://x.com/simonhamp
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|July 8, 2025
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)