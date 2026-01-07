PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

Community Corner: OWASP Top 10 With Gunnard Engebreth

In this episode, Scott talks with Gunnard Engebreth about the OWASP Top 10 and his talks at PHPtek 2026.

Links:

Gunnard’s Social Media:

Scott’s Social Media:

PHP Architect Social Media:

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Partners

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners.

Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/

PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
https://phpscore.com/

Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date January 7, 2026
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Gunnard Engebreth

December 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

Our Partners

Collaborating with industry leaders to bring you the best PHP resources and expertise

Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay
https://phpscore.com/

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2026 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD