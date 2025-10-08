Community Corner: PHP 8.5 Release Manager Daniel Scherzer
In this episode, Scott talks with Daniel Scherzer about his work as a PHP contributor and PHP 8.5 release manager.
Links:
- https://displace.tech/
|Air date
|October 8, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Daniel Scherzer