Community Corner: PHP Installer for Extensions(PIE) with James Titcumb

In this episode, we talk with James Titcumb about his work on the PHP Installer for Extensions (PIE) for the PHP Foundation. A replacement for PECL which is going to make our lives as developers that much easier.

Air date June 11, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s)

