Community Corner: PHP Installer for Extensions(PIE) with James Titcumb
In this episode, we talk with James Titcumb about his work on the PHP Installer for Extensions (PIE) for the PHP Foundation. A replacement for PECL which is going to make our lives as developers that much easier.
Links:
PHP PIE – https://github.com/php/pie
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
James’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/asgrim.dev
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@asgrim
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarrenIn this video, Scott
|Air date
|June 11, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)