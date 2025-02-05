Community Corner: PHP Tek 2025 with John Congdon
In this episode, Scott talks with John Congdon about PHP Tek 2025, speaking, and writing articles for PHP Architect magazine.
PHP Tek is looking for sponsors! Contact see https://phptek.io/blog/elevate-your-brand-sponsorship-phptek-2025 for more information.
00:00 Intro
00:41 What is php[tek]
07:48 HoneyBadger
08:32 More about php[tek]
19:29 Outro
Links:
PHP Tek Website – https://phptek.io/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
John’s Social Media:
Mastodon – https://phparch.social/@john
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
|Air date
|February 4, 2025
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)
