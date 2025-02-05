php[architect] logo

Community Corner: PHP Tek 2025 with John Congdon

In this episode, Scott talks with John Congdon about PHP Tek 2025, speaking, and writing articles for PHP Architect magazine.

PHP Tek is looking for sponsors! Contact see https://phptek.io/blog/elevate-your-brand-sponsorship-phptek-2025 for more information.

00:00 Intro
00:41 What is php[tek]
07:48 HoneyBadger
08:32 More about php[tek]
19:29 Outro

Links:
PHP Tek Website – https://phptek.io/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

John’s Social Media:
Mastodon – https://phparch.social/@john

Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Air date February 4, 2025
Hosted by
