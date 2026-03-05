Community Corner Podcast: The Trust Protocol with Nia Luckey
In this episode, Scott talks with the trust protocol with @nialuckey7652 and her keynote at @phptek 2026.
Links:
- Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx
- Buy our shirts – https://store.phparch.com/products/community-corner-podcast-t-shirt
Nia’s Links:
- LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/nia-f-luckey/
Scott’s Links:
- Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
- Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
- LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
- Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren
PHP Architect Social Media:
- X: https://x.com/phparch
- Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
- Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
- Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Partners
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners.
Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
https://phpscore.com/
CodeRabit
CodeRabbit – Cut code review time & bugs in half instantly with CodeRabbit.
https://www.coderabbit.ai/
Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/
#phpc #php #communityCornerPodcast #podcast #phptek
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|March 4, 2026
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Nia Luckey