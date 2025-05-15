PHP Architect logo

Community Corner: SARB and PHP Language Extensions with Dave Liddament

In this episode, we talk with Dave Liddament about his open-source static code analysis tool SARB which provides a tool agnostic method to create a baseline for your static code analysis and his PHP Language Extensions library which provides a way to extend PHP using PHP attribute’s and PHPstan.

00:00 Intro
00:50 What is SARB?
09:33 PHP Language Extensions Library
15:39 HoneyBadger
16:33 Workshop on Rector
21:39 Outro

Links:
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Dave’s Social Media:
https://x.com/DaveLiddament
https://www.linkedin.com/in/daveliddament/
https://phpc.social/@DaveLiddament
https://bsky.app/profile/daveliddament.bsky.social

Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date May 15, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Dave Liddament

