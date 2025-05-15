Community Corner: SARB and PHP Language Extensions with Dave Liddament

In this episode, we talk with Dave Liddament about his open-source static code analysis tool SARB which provides a tool agnostic method to create a baseline for your static code analysis and his PHP Language Extensions library which provides a way to extend PHP using PHP attribute’s and PHPstan.

00:00 Intro

00:50 What is SARB?

09:33 PHP Language Extensions Library

15:39 HoneyBadger

16:33 Workshop on Rector

21:39 Outro

Links:

HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Dave’s Social Media:

https://x.com/DaveLiddament

https://www.linkedin.com/in/daveliddament/

https://phpc.social/@DaveLiddament

https://bsky.app/profile/daveliddament.bsky.social

Scott’s Social Media:

Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/

Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren