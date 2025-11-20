PHP Architect logo

Community Corner: The Official PHP SDK for MCP With Kyrian Obikwelu

In this episode, Scott talks with Kyrian Obikwelu about The Official PHP SDK for MCP and how we PHP developers can use it to create our own AI integrations.

Air date November 19, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Kyrian Obikwelu

