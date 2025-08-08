PHP Architect logo

Community Corner: Verbs with Daniel Coulbourne

In this episode, we talk with Daniel Coulbourne about the Verb library for Laravel, which provides an opinionated, user-friendly introduction to event sourcing.

Verbs Library – https://verbs.thunk.dev/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/coulb.com

Twitter – https://x.com/simonhamp

Website – https://scott.keck-warren.com/
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Air date August 8, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Daniel Coulbourne

