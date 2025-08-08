Community Corner: Verbs with Daniel Coulbourne
In this episode, we talk with Daniel Coulbourne about the Verb library for Laravel, which provides an opinionated, user-friendly introduction to event sourcing.
Links:
Verbs Library – https://verbs.thunk.dev/
|Air date
|August 8, 2025
|Hosted by
|Scott Keck-Warren
|Guest(s)
|Daniel Coulbourne