Community Corner: Yelling at Clouds With Chris Hartjes

In this episode, we talk with Chris Hartjes about his column in PHP Architect Magazine, where he gets to “Yell at Clouds” (as the old Simpsons joke goes) about whatever is on his mind at the time. We also discuss his thoughts on a new testing patterns book and his love-hate relationship with the Blue Jays.

Links:
Chris’ Site – https://grumpy-learning.com/
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
Our Discord – https://discord.gg/aMTxunVx

Chris’ Social Media:
Mastadon – @grmpyprogrammer@grumpy-learning.com
Scott’s Social Media:
Bluesky – https://bsky.app/profile/scottkeckwarren.bsky.social
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-keck-warren-91689810/
Mastodon – https://phpc.social/@scottkeckwarren

Listen

Air date June 24, 2025
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s)

