Intro Interview With Ash Allen

In this episode, Scott talks to Ash Allen about how Ash got into PHP, Ash’s recent article in php[architect] on serialization, and findapr.io.

Links:
HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io
A Guide to Serialization in PHP – https://www.phparch.com/article/2024-06-a-guide-to-serialization-in-php/
findapr.io – https://findapr.io/

00:00 Intro
00:37 How Did You Get Into PHP?
01:52 Serialization in PHP
04:32 HoneyBadger.io
05:22 findapr.io
10:28 Books
12:44 Outro

Listen

Air date August 29, 2024
Hosted by Scott Keck-Warren
Guest(s) Ash Allen

