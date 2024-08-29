Intro Interview With Ash Allen

In this episode, Scott talks to Ash Allen about how Ash got into PHP, Ash’s recent article in php[architect] on serialization, and findapr.io.

Links:

HoneyBadger.io – https://HoneyBadger.io

A Guide to Serialization in PHP – https://www.phparch.com/article/2024-06-a-guide-to-serialization-in-php/

findapr.io – https://findapr.io/

00:00 Intro

00:37 How Did You Get Into PHP?

01:52 Serialization in PHP

04:32 HoneyBadger.io

05:22 findapr.io

10:28 Books

12:44 Outro