PHP Alive and Kicking Episode 1

This pilot episode of PHP Alive and Kicking was pre-recorded. Sadly, since recording, we have lost a wonderful soul within our community, Ryan Weaver. Our thoughts go out to his family. Ryan had a profound impact on the lives of people in the community and, I am sure, beyond. He will be sorely missed. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ryan’s son’s education. Please consider donating.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-ryan-weaver-for-his-son-beckett

Air date September 2, 2025
Hosted by Mike Page, Chris Miller
