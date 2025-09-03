PHP Alive and Kicking Episode 1
This pilot episode of PHP Alive and Kicking was pre-recorded. Sadly, since recording, we have lost a wonderful soul within our community, Ryan Weaver. Our thoughts go out to his family. Ryan had a profound impact on the lives of people in the community and, I am sure, beyond. He will be sorely missed. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ryan’s son’s education. Please consider donating.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-ryan-weaver-for-his-son-beckett
|Air date
|September 2, 2025
|Hosted by
|Mike Page, Chris Miller
|Guest(s)