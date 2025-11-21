PHP Alive And Kicking – Episode 16 – Wendell Adriel

[00:15]
<v Mike>Hello and welcome to PHP Alive and Kicking, brought to you by PHP Architect, <v Mike>made better by our partners at Honey Badger, more about them later. <v Mike>This podcast explores the latest developments in PHP and what it’s like to earn <v Mike>a living as a PHP developer today. <v Mike>I’m one of your hosts, Mike Page, better known as Mike Page Dev. <v Mike>I’m a developer at PHP Architect. my co-host <v Mike>is a long-time contributor to our magazine and now <v Mike>a fellow team member Chris Miller hi Chris how you doing yeah good mate good <v Mike>good now we have a interesting guest with us today and I’m going to hand it <v Mike>over to Chris you can introduce our guest so <v Chris>Today we have a fellow php developer he’s written books he’s written um packages <v Chris>that many of you will be using let’s introduce wendell adriel hey there <v Mike>Hello hey <v Chris>Wendell hey how’s it doing seem to have a little bit of fire behind you is this okay yeah
[01:21]
<v Speaker2>Yeah no it’s this is fine this is fine,
[01:27]
<v Speaker2>how things are going over there yeah. <v Chris>Good good and yourself <v Speaker2>Oh good oh good here oh all fine <v Speaker2>besides the this is just the general day-to-day but it’s it’s all fine i. <v Mike>Think we all can relate yes <v Speaker2>Yeah yeah and and it’s funny because uh now i don’t use it anymore because now <v Speaker2>i have to use like some some company backgrounds but before i had this when <v Speaker2>joining the meetings and it was pretty funny to see the reaction of people oh. <v Chris>Yes i’ve done the funny backgrounds i had the tardis in interior at one point <v Chris>it took a long time for people to realize what it was
[02:17]
<v Chris>so wendell you’re you’re relatively new to this podcast i don’t think you’ve <v Chris>actually been on before why don’t you tell us uh how you got started in php <v Speaker2>Um the first time i used it <v Speaker2>like i touched php code it was pretty interesting <v Speaker2>because i was working uh i had <v Speaker2>like i was 16 years old and i <v Speaker2>was working uh in a company in a <v Speaker2>local town it was in brazil like a really really small <v Speaker2>town in the countryside that i lived there and uh i was working in a school <v Speaker2>that teaches like basic stuff like word excel powerpoint So those are the things <v Speaker2>that I was kind of teaching people. <v Speaker2>But they had some courses on development, and one of them were in PHP. <v Speaker2>And because I was working there, I was able to do all those courses. <v Speaker2>So I did this course on PHP, started writing PHP in that course.
[03:23]
<v Speaker2>And like I think it <v Speaker2>was five six months later um the <v Speaker2>the teacher that was uh giving this course was like leaving the the the school <v Speaker2>and then they asked me if I wanted to to take his place and then I I had more <v Speaker2>time to prepare I had to read more learn more about PHP and then I started teaching <v Speaker2>PHP to, it was like to teenagers, <v Speaker2>people that had like 13, 14 years old. <v Speaker2>And it was pretty, pretty interesting for me as well, because I was 16 at the <v Speaker2>time and I felt like pretty awesome creating those, those things like create a website, <v Speaker2>just typing some things and seeing a whole thing coming in, in, <v Speaker2>in the computer. I was, damn, that’s, that’s pretty cool. <v Speaker2>And at the time, I didn’t even have a computer at home. <v Speaker2>I used the computer only at my work because I didn’t have, at the time,
[04:23]
<v Speaker2>I didn’t have the money to buy a computer at home. <v Speaker2>And I was pretty obsessed with it. <v Speaker2>Sometimes I was finishing the work or going into lunch and everything. <v Speaker2>I was launching in 15 minutes and then going to the computer to study and do things with PHP. <v Speaker2>And that’s how I wrote my first line of code with PHP. <v Chris>Awesome. <v Chris>So you were teaching people PHP from, what, six months after learning it yourself? <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. It was hard because sometimes not even like the people ask things that I didn’t know. <v Speaker2>And I had to, oh, just give me a minute. And I had to go there and search for <v Speaker2>the documentation and see something and help. <v Speaker2>But it was good because from very early, I started having this mentality of <v Speaker2>knowing how to get answers to things I don’t know. <v Speaker2>So I think that helped me a lot for my whole career, like understand how to
[05:32]
<v Speaker2>get answers for things that I don’t know. <v Speaker2>And I think this is one of the main skills for a developer, right? <v Chris>Yeah i think that’s one <v Chris>of the things that i love about php the documentation <v Chris>is so in-depth you can you can <v Chris>find anything you want on the <v Chris>php docs page and then the frameworks in <v Chris>php also have excellent documentation it’s almost like php thinks about the <v Chris>community first which i think is amazing to to look at what we have around us <v Chris>and just go actually we can learn something and reteach it in such a short space of time exactly <v Speaker2>Exactly the documentation in php in general as you said it’s it’s pretty awesome <v Speaker2>since the beginning when i started learning i i’ve like it felt easy to to look <v Speaker2>for things and like i have this issue let me check in the documentation how I can,
[06:34]
<v Speaker2>how this works, or I need to do X or Y, how I can do it. <v Speaker2>And we can find a lot of things in the documentation, not even going into like <v Speaker2>forums or those like Stack Overflow <v Speaker2>or other things, but the documentation itself had a lot of things. <v Chris>Yeah, and it’s incredible to look at those docs pages and see comments from <v Chris>15, 20 years ago on there that are still valid today because PHP is backwards <v Chris>compatible as far as it can be. <v Chris>But yet we’ve still moved on massively in what we have in this industry. <v Speaker2>That’s true. That’s true. And that’s a great thing, because people that were <v Speaker2>aboard since the beginning, it’s easier to evolve. <v Speaker2>And people that are just coming into PHP, they can get there in the documentation, <v Speaker2>learn and see those comments. <v Speaker2>And maybe someone is going to think, oh, this comment here has like 10 years.
[07:37]
<v Speaker2>But if you just grab it and run, it’s going to work. Most of the times, it’s going to work. <v Speaker2>As it is there. And it’s awesome because,
[07:49]
<v Speaker2>even for people that are joining in, they can already use the knowledge that <v Speaker2>people that were like aboard from 10 or 15, 20 years ago. <v Speaker2>And it’s awesome because there are some other technologies that this is not true. <v Speaker2>There is a lot of breaking changes from when it starts evolving, <v Speaker2>it starts getting a lot of breaking changes. <v Chris>I mean php does have <v Chris>its breaking changes at different points but they’re <v Chris>minor breaking changes they’re things that are you’ll <v Chris>usually find deprecations are because there’s a new way of doing it that is <v Chris>more useful or more type safe or just faster is that i mean we we’ve we’ve recently <v Chris>done an episode with um with sarah Goldman from PHP, <v Chris>the PHP Foundation. <v Chris>And in PHP 8.5, we actually discovered there was a feature that was deprecated, <v Chris>mainly because nobody uses it, because I don’t know it’s even there.
[08:53]
<v Speaker2>Is that that’s. <v Chris>Kind of amusing that there are people out there that don’t even know that features <v Chris>exist because they’ve moved on and have been replaced with new forms <v Speaker2>Yeah yeah and like uh the <v Speaker2>the great thing uh uh from from <v Speaker2>php the community itself and even like <v Speaker2>if you are like moving some i don’t <v Speaker2>know legacy project is that we also have <v Speaker2>like amazing packages to help on everything for <v Speaker2>example um rector rector we can just install rector and start migrating a legacy <v Speaker2>code base to new features without a lot of issues and and like all the manual <v Speaker2>work that we will need to do and that’s awesome yeah. <v Chris>And you also find that people will develop packages for things that are like <v Chris>little itches for them i mean look at a couple years ago, we put out strictest
[09:50]
<v Chris>because you didn’t have the ability to have type safety within functions. <v Chris>So you create a variable and you couldn’t know that it was type safe. <v Chris>So we created a package for it. <v Chris>And that happens all the time with people. <v Chris>They’ll just create a package to fix this tiny little itch that they’ve got <v Chris>in PHP of something that they want it to do. <v Chris>PHP makes that almost second nature because of the way Composer works. <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. It’s pretty easy to just build a package, as you said, <v Speaker2>to help with something that the language doesn’t provide yet. <v Speaker2>And really easy, someone can just publish it, and then everyone can just do <v Speaker2>a Composer required, get it, start using, and that’s it. <v Speaker2>And like talking about <v Speaker2>the community itself I see that the <v Speaker2>PHP community is pretty active on maintaining and
[10:50]
<v Speaker2>creating new things and that’s great because it <v Speaker2>keeps maintaining and renewing the language <v Speaker2>and the community itself because every time someone creates a package and publishes <v Speaker2>it and starts getting some traction more people will start contributing to it <v Speaker2>And then it gets like a snowball of good things. <v Speaker2>And I find that that’s awesome. <v Chris>Yeah. <v Mike>I’ve certainly found everyone I’ve met in the community has got a passion to <v Mike>keep growing the language and keep growing the community and trying to just help everyone out. <v Mike>I’m relatively new into development. I was a late bloomer, as we’d say. <v Mike>So it’s been really nice meeting all these people, being able to ask questions <v Mike>yes the documentation is great, some of it I’ve found that I needed a bit more <v Mike>explanation so I’ve jumped into a forum, asked a question and within
[11:55]
<v Mike>sort of half an hour i’ve got an answer and i’ve understood and someone’s taken <v Mike>the time out of their their busy days to to help me grow as a developer which <v Mike>has been been great and very accepting community is how i felt wherever i’ve <v Mike>gone uh so yeah it’s brilliant yeah and <v Chris>That is for me the biggest strength of <v Chris>php put aside the fact that the language <v Chris>can do basically anything put aside the fact that you’ve got <v Chris>people like Nuno that are writing packages in their <v Chris>sleep for no apparent reason put aside <v Chris>the fact that you’ve got frameworks as powerful as <v Chris>Laravel I can go on Twitter I can ask a question and within 10 minutes the owner <v Chris>of that package has probably replied to me and it’s like that that in itself <v Chris>is incredible that the people that you look up to as these people are gods will
[12:49]
<v Chris>literally answer your questions <v Mike>Yeah i i <v Mike>have i remember trying to get xd bug up <v Mike>and running um this is before i was working <v Mike>professionally i was just doing some hobby <v Mike>stuff and i i did post <v Mike>something on on twitter and yeah <v Mike>derek was there within like five minutes talking me through to what i have to <v Mike>do and i’m like at the time i i didn’t know who derek was i didn’t realize it <v Mike>was the maintainer of xd bug i had no idea i mean i literally didn’t know any names in in i just <v Mike>I think I must have heard about it. I started listening to Eric and John when <v Mike>they had the PHP Ugly when I first started learning PHP. <v Mike>I’m one of these people that like to hunt out the community to find that support, listen to podcasts. <v Mike>I have dogs that I walk, so I listen to podcasts when I’m walking the dogs.
[13:49]
<v Mike>So I kind of thrown myself into it. And I must have heard of XpD Bug and I was <v Mike>trying to get it up and running. I was using…
[13:58]
<v Mike>Uh, whatever, I think it’s probably, what is it called now? The Microsoft one, <v Mike>Microsoft code, is it? Is that what it’s called? <v Mike>I can’t remember now. The, the UID, uh, the Microsoft UID. I was using that <v Mike>and it was like, I couldn’t get any of this working. <v Mike>And then, yeah, it’s, it’s, it’s great how quickly the owner of it comes through. <v Mike>And I think a lot of people also don’t get, um, or don’t understand that moving <v Mike>slightly on, to, but still talking about the communities, the
[14:33]
<v Mike>The conferences that we have around around the world um and <v Mike>the people you’ll actually meet in those conferences and you <v Mike>realize you’re talking to someone like you’re <v Mike>talking to sarah who’s one of the maintainers of <v Mike>php or you’re talking to derrick all of a sudden yeah and <v Mike>you’re having a drink and and things with derrick <v Mike>and playing ball games and things um it’s these <v Mike>people they’re not like what you might <v Mike>find in some of our other sort of areas of life that <v Mike>i have been in like the the top people uh <v Mike>in a different bubble there’s there’s separation between <v Mike>us as as the lonely developers in the bottom and then the people sort of make <v Mike>everything that we use if they’ve got a wall in between us and it’s like they’re <v Mike>not talking to us peasants but with php is one of the only communities i found
[15:25]
<v Mike>where anyone will talk to anyone about anything I think.
[15:30]
<v Mike>Apart from politics and religion we don’t talk about those <v Chris>It depends how late in the conference it is if <v Mike>It yeah me and derek did have quite a quite a political conversation when we <v Mike>were very drunk at php tech this year but we won’t go into that <v Chris>Speaking of php tech i <v Chris>i find it brilliant that you know every single one of us on this podcast has <v Chris>put in for the call for papers this year and that’s going to be open for another <v Chris>month or so from the point we’re recording this and we’ll open that up again <v Chris>every single year and the best thing is that with php tech <v Chris>it doesn’t matter who you are where you’re <v Chris>from whether you’ve spoken before whether you’re <v Chris>the world’s most seasoned speaker you you get <v Chris>to come along and share what you’ve <v Chris>got with a group of people that want to hear it and for me it was my first time
[16:30]
<v Chris>at tech last year and the the experience there is what pushed me to the point <v Chris>of you know I’ve got to work here and three four months later I’m now working here um yeah which <v Chris>That wouldn’t have been possible without the community as we know it and as we have it. <v Chris>And PHP Tech, as you can see, they’re open now until October 31st.
[16:58]
<v Chris>And there’s going to be a PHP Tech for some considerable time. <v Chris>So even if you do miss this year’s, put it in for next year’s, <v Chris>put it in for other conferences. <v Chris>That’s the beauty of this particular language. everything is just made so easy for you <v Speaker2>Exactly yeah yeah and and most <v Speaker2>of the conferences they are really welcoming <v Speaker2>for new new speakers as you <v Speaker2>said it doesn’t need to be like a seasoned speaker who <v Speaker2>created i don’t know a package that’s used <v Speaker2>by millions of people it can be just someone <v Speaker2>that really started and it’s really <v Speaker2>excited to share something and like the <v Speaker2>conference it’s open to that <v Speaker2>but not only that the people that are really supportive <v Speaker2>so they are not going there and thinking oh now i’m going to see this this boring
[17:55]
<v Speaker2>talk or something like that they are like even that the people that are seen <v Speaker2>already know what you are going to to to to talk about uh you see that they are interested, <v Speaker2>they are hooting for you, they <v Speaker2>are shitting for you there, and even supporting you when you’re there. <v Speaker2>It’s pretty awesome. And it’s not something that we see everywhere. <v Chris>Yeah, absolutely. I mean, at PHP Tech, I got one of the guys listening to my <v Chris>talk on how to do event-driven architecture in PHP.
[18:36]
<v Chris>He created the verbs package, and he asked me questions on Event Driven.
[18:44]
<v Speaker2>Oh, man, yeah, that’s…
[18:48]
<v Mike>Yeah, I’ve now been to two PHP Techs, and I’ve done a couple of conferences <v Mike>here in the UK and met some great people. In fact, I met Chris at PHP Tech.
[19:02]
<v Chris>Yeah, we flew 2,000 miles to meet each other for some reason. <v Mike>And we live we live about a mile drive from each <v Mike>other an hour yeah an <v Mike>hour so not a mile sorry um an hour drive yeah um <v Mike>no i and i have had so <v Mike>many people say to me i should try and put in for talks i <v Mike>have quite a large fear of talking <v Mike>in front of people um this is one of the reasons why <v Mike>i’m doing this podcast is trying to get over that fear <v Mike>um and chris has basically told <v Mike>me i had to put in some talks for next year’s <v Mike>tech which i’ve done um i’m half hoping <v Mike>that they don’t get picked but i’m half <v Mike>not i kind of need to be thrown in the deep end to just get on with it and then <v Mike>i know i’ll be okay um i have a slight similar sort of background like like <v Mike>you do wonder where i’ve not so much with um teaching php my background was
[20:02]
<v Mike>in theater sound and lighting <v Mike>and before I became a developer I was actually working in <v Mike>a secondary school where I had to teach part of my <v Mike>job was to teach tech so I was actually their technician I was doing all the <v Mike>sound and light for the school shows and the exams and the drama presentations <v Mike>but part of it was actually running a tech club a weekly tech club where I had <v Mike>to teach kids and that was a big step for me to try and <v Mike>Try and stand in front of people and talk. It got easier as it went on because <v Mike>I kind of, I got to know the kids that came. It was the regular kids every single week came. <v Mike>So you get to know them and it’s almost like having conversation with the same <v Mike>people all the time, which it is. <v Mike>But the thought of standing up in front of any up to 20 plus people and talking <v Mike>about a subject where I personally feel I…
[20:59]
<v Mike>I don’t particularly have the knowledge or experience to be able to talk to <v Mike>some people that I see at these conferences, because as I say, <v Mike>you’re bumping into people that are writing packages that you’ve been using <v Mike>for years and you don’t know about it. <v Mike>You’re bumping into people that write and develop the actual language itself. <v Mike>So, so you, I’m thinking I’ve got to stand up and talk about a subject to these people. <v Mike>Have I got the right to do that? And you do. <v Mike>It was very interesting. I think it was Chris, you said something about a really <v Mike>interesting talk you saw once <v Mike>of a junior developer that just talked about how they found the answer. <v Mike>Was that you yep um so that’s that’s <v Mike>that’s kind of spared me on so hopefully we’ll <v Mike>see we’ll get i’ll get talked picked and uh i’ll be talking at <v Mike>php tech next year um i won’t be subbing into
[21:49]
<v Mike>anywhere else i’m going to just go tech because it’s kind of feels like home <v Mike>a little bit even though i’ve only been twice uh saying to chris this year when <v Mike>i was there it felt like home when i get that get there it’s like a second home <v Mike>to me it’s really really bizarre sort of feeling And the atmosphere around tech, <v Mike>I haven’t quite felt it the same in some of the other conferences I’ve gone <v Mike>to, not just within PHP, but other areas of life I’ve done conferences for other <v Mike>stuff. You don’t get the same feeling. <v Mike>Tech just felt really like home. <v Mike>So that was pretty cool. And that’s helped me. And the encouragement from the rest of the community. <v Mike>That’s what you’re going to get. you’ve come over to to php <v Mike>um community and you’re you’re just greeted <v Mike>you’re welcome doesn’t matter what your experience is people
[22:40]
<v Mike>will be there to help you um people are <v Mike>willing to jump on zoom calls to help you through <v Mike>problems i’ve had that before um i’ve <v Mike>had um eric before i <v Mike>worked for php architect i had an issue eric jumped <v Mike>on the zoom call for me now we live miles away from each other we’re practically <v Mike>on opposite time zones but somehow we found a time to meet and jump on a zoom <v Mike>call to help and that’s what the people are like in this community so yeah come <v Mike>over come over and uh we have our own little community if people don’t know about it in discord <v Mike>I’ll throw that up there. Come and join us in PHP Architects Discord as well. <v Mike>There are so many cool people that hang out in there.
[23:24]
<v Chris>For anybody who can’t see the screen, that’s discord.phparch.com. <v Mike>Yeah, I forget this goes out audio as well. You should be watching. <v Mike>If you’re listening, you should be now going to YouTube to watch the video. <v Mike>That’s all right. Yeah. That’s it all. Yeah. <v Mike>Come to YouTube. Come over to our YouTube channel and you can see the show there. <v Mike>Cool. um so i think it’s probably about <v Mike>time to hear about one of our <v Mike>partners or the partner for this this this um <v Mike>episode honey badger let me tell <v Mike>you a quick story about our sponsor honeybadger.io one time a customer of theirs <v Mike>had a background job run overnight that caused hundreds of thousands of errors <v Mike>to be reported to HoneyBadger by mistake. <v Mike>Like many other error tracking and performance monitoring tools, <v Mike>HoneyBadger bills for monthly usage, and so this customer’s mistake was going
[24:22]
<v Mike>to cost them a lot of extra money that month. <v Mike>If you’ve ever used a monitoring service, you might have experienced something like this. <v Mike>Well, fortunately for this customer, they emailed HoneyBadger’s support and <v Mike>received the most amazing reply. <v Mike>HoneyBadger was resetting their monthly quota and canceling their bill. <v Mike>This is just one example of how much the small team at HoneyBadger cares about <v Mike>their users. Ask anyone you know and you’ll hear similar stories. <v Mike>Go check them out at HoneyBadger.io. It’s free to get started and setup takes less than five minutes. <v Mike>Don’t forget to bookmark it. That’s www.HoneyBadger.io.
[25:02]
<v Mike>Thank you, HoneyBadger. <v Chris>Yeah. So, Wendell, I hear that you may have just released a book. <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah, that’s true. That’s true. I released a book about Laravel for enterprise applications. <v Speaker2>And it was funny how the idea came, because the first idea, it was that I was <v Speaker2>going to create just an article for my blog. <v Speaker2>My blog, it was like one year without anything written there. <v Speaker2>And I was, okay, I’m going to write something. <v Speaker2>And I started writing about Laravel in enterprise because I’ve been working <v Speaker2>for like over a decade with enterprise applications. <v Speaker2>And most of this time with Laravel in the company I’m working on right now. <v Speaker2>I’m there for like seven years and a half. <v Speaker2>And we have a SaaS application that’s like huge and we deal with like millions <v Speaker2>and billions of records and we use Laravel for that.
[26:09]
<v Speaker2>And then I thought, okay, I think I can write something that’s interesting. <v Speaker2>It’s not like an in-depth book, like with like, <v Speaker2>okay, this is like the ultimate resource for Laravel in the enterprise, <v Speaker2>but it has a lot of cool tips and tricks and some real world cases that happen <v Speaker2>with me with projects that I worked on with Laravel in the enterprise. <v Speaker2>And I started writing this blog article and then I was seeing like, <v Speaker2>okay, this thing is getting a little big. <v Speaker2>And I started adding like the subtitles that I wanted to write about And I was, <v Speaker2>okay, that’s going to be too much for a blog article. <v Speaker2>Let me create something different. <v Speaker2>And I always wanted to write a book about something related to development. <v Speaker2>I do like to create content, but I’m not a person that I like to create, like, video content.
[27:16]
<v Speaker2>First, because I’m not very, I don’t feel very good in the camera. <v Speaker2>Like, here with you guys, it’s all good. But if I’m sitting, <v Speaker2>like, to record something, just to show me doing something else, <v Speaker2>no, it doesn’t work for me. I feel weird. <v Speaker2>And I, but I do like to write a lot. So I always wanted to create a book. <v Speaker2>And then I put together some tips, some tricks, <v Speaker2>some guidelines that helps having a good and maintainable application for the <v Speaker2>enterprise in Laravel. And that’s possible. <v Speaker2>Most people say like that, OK, PHP doesn’t scale, Laravel doesn’t scale. <v Speaker2>But that’s like, everything can scale. <v Speaker2>It’s just a tool, right? It’s just a tool and it’s how we use it that makes the difference. <v Speaker2>And that is absolutely a way to handle millions and billions of records, <v Speaker2>millions and billions of requests with PHP, with Laravel, with any tool we want.
[28:26]
<v Speaker2>But this book, as I said, it’s not like an in-depth ultimate resource, <v Speaker2>but here you are going to find quick and actionable items that you can start <v Speaker2>adding to your code bases and get them into a better shape. <v Speaker2>So that’s the idea of the book.
[28:49]
<v Chris>And I hear it’s been going pretty well in terms of sales. <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. Oh, I was not expecting it to go like that well. <v Speaker2>I think the last time I saw, I think it was already on 370 copies sold and something like that. Yeah. <v Speaker2>And like, it’s amazing. It’s amazing. For me, it was something that I was really not expecting. <v Speaker2>I was expecting, like, okay, I’m going to put it there, and I didn’t want to <v Speaker2>put a value that was too high, because first, <v Speaker2>as I said, it’s not an in-depth resource, it’s not something like, <v Speaker2>okay, it’s the ultimate guide for anything, but also because I wanted to be <v Speaker2>accessible for more people. <v Speaker2>So I put a price that I think it’s reasonable and it also has the purchase power parity in the website. <v Speaker2>So depending on where you’re located, you can get a discount.
[29:54]
<v Speaker2>So it’s easier for people to get that book. <v Speaker2>And last time I sold, I had like, and it’s pretty amazing seeing that I had <v Speaker2>like, it’s not a lot of books, but I had like two books sold in Japan. <v Speaker2>Like one book in Korea, like one book in, I don’t even remember the name of <v Speaker2>the country because I didn’t knew that existed that country. <v Speaker2>And it’s pretty awesome to see things like that. <v Speaker2>And this is another thing that’s awesome in the PHP community. <v Speaker2>Because like, I’m not someone that has, okay, I’m like a famous person that built something. <v Speaker2>Awesome. I’m just like a regular guy there that sometimes posts something on <v Speaker2>my blog and posts some like tips in Twitter and that even though. <v Speaker2>People supported my work, like buying the book and sharing and talking about it, giving feedback.
[31:02]
<v Speaker2>And that’s awesome. That’s pretty, pretty awesome. <v Speaker2>I was not expecting this outcome. <v Speaker2>And it’s not even because of how many money I’m going to get with that. <v Speaker2>But for me, it’s awesome how a lot of people trusted to get something from, <v Speaker2>as I said, someone that I’m not very well known. <v Speaker2>So I’m just some guy. And people still bought this book. <v Speaker2>And I find that that’s amazing.
[31:39]
<v Chris>Yeah and you uh you also maintain a pretty cool package that i happen to use <v Chris>a fair bit and do you want to talk to us about your latest release because you’ve just released 1.0 <v Speaker2>Haven’t you oh we for for which package that. <v Chris>Would that would be the um the value objects one i could <v Speaker2>Yeah yeah yeah oh man that that <v Speaker2>that package for for the details it’s it’s <v Speaker2>pretty like it’s something that i started using not even when i was working <v Speaker2>with php the like the first time i had contact with the detail pattern well <v Speaker2>i was working in a java application and i said oh that’s, <v Speaker2>pretty interesting and then i when <v Speaker2>i uh i work at some years with java i i started working with php then i moved <v Speaker2>and worked some years with java and then i went back to php and then i i said <v Speaker2>oh i there are some things that i i was seeing in java applications that i think it.
[32:47]
<v Speaker2>It’s good to bring here to PHP. <v Speaker2>And DTO was one of those things, mostly because PHP doesn’t have, <v Speaker2>it’s not like a strong typed language. <v Speaker2>So DTOs help a lot with the types. And then I created this package. <v Speaker2>I knew that there were already other packages out there, but those packages <v Speaker2>at the time felt like a lot more things, a lot more features than I need. <v Speaker2>I just need a simple DTO that I can validate the data when I instantiate this DTO. <v Speaker2>And then I build the package and it’s been pretty cool to maintain and to add new features to it. <v Speaker2>Right, I think last week, I think it was last week, it surpassed like 400,000 <v Speaker2>downloads. I was like, damn, that’s a lot of downloads. <v Speaker2>That’s the first time I have a package with so many people using it. <v Speaker2>And it’s good to know that something that I build is helping people out there.
[33:59]
<v Speaker2>Of course, it’s helping me because I’m using it in a lot of projects. <v Speaker2>But it’s good that it’s also helping more people work with it. <v Speaker2>And one thing that’s pretty funny that two years ago when I kind of released <v Speaker2>the first draft version of this package I. <v Speaker2>Did a talk in Lisbon before the LaraCon EU in 2023 and I was going to talk about <v Speaker2>DTOs in Laravel because of the package and um. <v Speaker2>I was like really, really scared because it was quite some time that I didn’t <v Speaker2>do any talks and to be like, to get me more anxious, <v Speaker2>like in the crowd watching my talk, it was like Freak from Spati. <v Speaker2>That has… I was like, man, man. <v Speaker2>The guy that creates like a lot of amazing packages for a lot of them in the <v Speaker2>community and even has a pretty awesome like DTO for package right there like in the front row,
[35:20]
<v Speaker2>watching me talk about it and yeah.
[35:30]
<v Speaker2>Man what i’m doing here i’m pretty <v Speaker2>sure that a lot of people here it’s <v Speaker2>much better experience than i am <v Speaker2>to talk about it but the amazing thing is <v Speaker2>that sometimes i was getting like really uh <v Speaker2>really anxious really like nervous during <v Speaker2>the talk and sometimes i just look at <v Speaker2>like at the front row and flick was there like smiling <v Speaker2>and cheering for me and i was like damn that’s that feels so good a guy that <v Speaker2>has like that’s really i i really admire his work and spotty work to maintain <v Speaker2>i don’t know how they can maintain that many packages to be honest how do they. <v Chris>Actually have time to do anything else <v Speaker2>Exactly and <v Speaker2>and it’s so good that uh as you <v Speaker2>said like in this community it doesn’t have <v Speaker2>like this wall the separation of them and
[36:29]
<v Speaker2>us and he was just there cheering for me and and when i was feeling nervous <v Speaker2>i just look at him and he will give a smile and it’s okay i can do it and continue <v Speaker2>the talk it was pretty pretty awesome. <v Chris>I find it amazing when you think of the number of people that use some of these <v Chris>packages and you literally couldn’t fit all the people that have used it in a stadium. <v Chris>And it’s like, how are we in the position that things that we write end up so <v Chris>popular that half a million, a million, in Laravel’s case, 25 million people are using it? <v Speaker2>Yeah, like 25 million is like two times the population of Portugal.
[37:19]
<v Speaker2>So it’s it’s it’s insane when <v Speaker2>when we think about the scale it’s it’s insane and <v Speaker2>but it’s it’s really great as i <v Speaker2>said like for me it’s really great that i <v Speaker2>know that like i wrote something i created something that’s <v Speaker2>probably helping people that i will never <v Speaker2>know probably i’ll never talk with <v Speaker2>those people but it’s helping them in some project either it can be a hobby <v Speaker2>project or a professional project maybe companies are using it and and are and <v Speaker2>are like getting value out of something that that i create and i find this amazing i. <v Chris>I know for certain that there is or at least there was when i left one um financial <v Chris>company that’s using it and it’s being used in a financial company that’s worth millions <v Speaker2>Whoa whoa that that’s amazing.
[38:21]
<v Mike>I want to just go back on something you said when you started talking about <v Mike>your book and about you really enjoy writing. <v Mike>You are on the same podcast as someone who’s got about how many, <v Mike>like Chris has got so many articles just sitting there waiting for us to publish. <v Mike>Have you published anything with PHP Architect in the magazine? <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. I did publish some articles. I don’t know how many, <v Speaker2>two, three, four, something like that. <v Speaker2>I was going to be one of the columnists, but unfortunately… <v Speaker2>When I was going to start writing, I had some personal things happening in my <v Speaker2>life that I didn’t have the energy to keep writing. <v Speaker2>And to be honest, I got totally burned out. <v Speaker2>I went out from social media for over a year. I was completely off everything. <v Speaker2>Open source, social media, and everything. just to recharge and get things set,
[39:30]
<v Speaker2>get things back in place. <v Speaker2>And it was like, I don’t know, maybe one month or something like that, <v Speaker2>that I’m starting to get more active on social media, open source and everything. <v Speaker2>I’m starting to write more in my blog. <v Speaker2>And I don’t know, maybe Fatic once I can start writing again.
[39:53]
<v Mike>We’re always looking for uh for more <v Mike>articles feature articles anyone anyone listening <v Mike>anyone watching you’ve got something to talk about let us <v Mike>know we’re always looking for articles it’s really nice to hear you’re getting <v Mike>back into the community a bit more coming back forward so it’s nice that we’ve <v Mike>caught you at this time and i did have a quick look over your blog you got some <v Mike>interesting um interesting articles over there that you’ve been publishing in <v Mike>the last few weeks or so. So I’ve got some reading to do. <v Mike>I’m going to be catching up on some of those sorts of things. So, yeah. <v Chris>So which one’s your favourite article on there, Wendell? <v Speaker2>Oh, sorry? <v Chris>What’s your favorite article that you’ve written? <v Speaker2>That I’ve written? Oh, that’s a hard one. <v Speaker2>One, like, I really liked the one that I wrote recently about Laravel kills.
[40:49]
<v Speaker2>Because, like, it’s not that I’m, like, expert on Laravel kills. <v Speaker2>But to write this article, I kind of went in the source code and deep dived <v Speaker2>into it to understand more how it worked to then write the article. <v Speaker2>It’s not that I knew this from the top of my head. I’m going to write the whole article. <v Speaker2>But what I find interesting is… <v Chris>You don’t know the internal work of Laravel back to front.
[41:20]
<v Speaker2>But what i find interesting is that it’s like <v Speaker2>okay this is a thing that i want to talk about <v Speaker2>and i i know some part <v Speaker2>of it but what if i spend like <v Speaker2>some days going into the code knowing <v Speaker2>how things work experimenting and then writing <v Speaker2>about it that’s what i find really interesting uh <v Speaker2>to to do and i really like <v Speaker2>this article uh if i i was <v Speaker2>like to put what’s my favorite one that would <v Speaker2>be the my favorite one now if <v Speaker2>you want to to get a funny story is that two <v Speaker2>years ago if you go into my blog there is there is uh um uh an article that <v Speaker2>i wrote about the action pattern in Laravel from two years ago and I wrote it <v Speaker2>and I was like really really excited to put it out and when I, <v Speaker2>I shared it on Twitter. Someone just say, hey man, this is not the best name for this pattern.
[42:26]
<v Speaker2>If you want to go, you can go. I think it’s in the second page of my…
[42:35]
<v Speaker2>Yeah. There it is. Laravel S.
[42:46]
<v Speaker3>And like, I was really happy with it. I was not aware of <v Speaker2>That until I posted it and someone said. <v Speaker3>You couldn’t have chosen a better name for this <v Chris>Right I know what we’re doing this weekend Wendell we’re going to write a package that is called this oh <v Mike>Dear yeah so yeah we’ll take that down now
[43:21]
<v Mike>oh yeah well it’s it’s quite interesting you you <v Mike>say that for the cues that you <v Mike>did that deep dive it’s something a lot of people do say if you want to learn <v Mike>something one of the best things is to try and write about it or in your case <v Mike>in your earlier days where you taught php you’re and you were learning it at <v Mike>the same time and that’s a really interesting sort of my thing you you don’t <v Mike>really understand something to its <v Mike>deepest level until you can teach it to someone else i <v Mike>think that’s quite a powerful thing and that’s something that john and <v Mike>eric quite often talk when they’re trying to get people to write for <v Mike>the article or talk at a talk at a conference or <v Mike>a user group is just find a subject you want to learn about do that deep dive <v Mike>put a presentation to together and you will learn that concept in such a deeper
[44:11]
<v Mike>than you would do if you just read it and then just used it in an application so yes exactly <v Speaker2>Exactly i think that like when uh like <v Speaker2>the first thing is okay i’m going to read and this <v Speaker2>is the first step for learning i think uh we read something uh i don’t know <v Speaker2>maybe for example the lot of lqs i read about it and then i go and i try myself <v Speaker2>i experiment But I think, <v Speaker2>as you said, the best way to really have this idea, these concepts clear in <v Speaker2>our mind, it’s then now I’m going to explain it to someone else. <v Speaker2>Because then I do need to understand that thing and know how to put it in words or talking or written.
[45:08]
<v Speaker2>Then someone else will need to understand what I am explaining so teaching is <v Speaker2>one of the best ways of learning yeah. <v Mike>Definitely I completely agree
[45:23]
<v Mike>that’s cool one of the other things just going on to you say about the reading <v Mike>to learn something i also find i’m dyslexic so the reading isn’t always the <v Mike>best way for me to learn something <v Mike>looking at code examples is great but trying to read and understand concepts <v Mike>sometimes i find videos are a lot better and there’s a whole host of videos <v Mike>out there for anything to do with php and Laravel, for example. <v Mike>So that’s another great thing I find with the community. <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. Yeah, you can find resources in different formats. <v Speaker2>You can read articles. You can have videos. <v Speaker2>You have a lot of different types of resources out there, podcasts. <v Speaker2>So it’s picking whatever is best for us and doing it. <v Speaker2>For me, for example, I prefer reading than watching a video. <v Speaker2>I don’t know if it’s because I’m like a really anxious person.
[46:30]
<v Speaker2>And sometimes when I watch a video, I’m always like watching the video in 1.5 or 2 times the speed. <v Speaker3>Just to have it finish quicker. <v Speaker2>And to read, I can, I don’t know, I can read some parts. <v Speaker2>I can skip some parts and get to the parts I’m more interested into. <v Speaker2>I really like to see code, like really check code examples, code snippets, because, <v Speaker2>for example, a writer, if I want to write a book, not talking about technical <v Speaker2>stuff, if I want to write, I don’t know, <v Speaker2>a fantasy book, what I need to do is read a lot of fantasy books to understand. <v Speaker2>And as a developer, if I want to write good code, one thing is I need to read <v Speaker2>and see a lot of good code to be able to write good code. <v Speaker2>So I think that checking code, it’s like reading code, going to a code base. <v Speaker2>It’s a great way to learn.
[47:40]
<v Chris>And that’s something that I was taught a few years ago by actually a friend of ours, Steve. <v Chris>He said, you don’t know good code because you look at lots of bad code. <v Chris>You know good code because you look at a lot of good code. <v Chris>And you don’t need to sit there and learn all of the bad ways of doing something. <v Chris>Sometimes that can be helpful, but most of the time it’s looking at good. <v Chris>And if you look on YouTube, I mean, pretty much any time I go on YouTube, <v Chris>there’s one of five people streaming. <v Chris>It’s pretty incredible to look at it. You know, you’ve got people like Prime. <v Chris>He’s pretty much always streaming. You’ve got Theo. <v Chris>You’ve got Nuno. You’ve got Paniapau. You’ve got Steve. You’ve got the Laravel Office Hours. <v Chris>I can go on pretty much 24 7 and somebody will be on there writing code or talking about code
[48:40]
<v Chris>and every single one of them will sit there and answer questions from the live <v Chris>stream and i mean i don’t know how half of them do it i can barely answer my <v Chris>own questions when i’m coding let alone anybody else’s
[48:56]
<v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah, man. For me, streaming, like, it’s… I don’t know how they do it. <v Speaker2>As you said, like, I barely can, like, focus my mind on what I’m doing, my own questions. <v Speaker2>If I’m still checking, like, I don’t know, hundreds of people talking there, I would just go crazy. <v Mike>Yeah, but being sure, if there’s any coding in any of my talks, <v Mike>it’s not going to be live coding.
[49:26]
<v Mike>It’ll be screenshots. <v Chris>Now, Steve, on the other hand, he will go on stage and he will have a blank IDE. <v Chris>And by the end of the talk, he’ll have a working application. <v Chris>How? <v Speaker3>Yeah, how? How? <v Speaker2>Man, I’m pretty sure that if there is a way to, like, I have a screenshot of <v Speaker2>a code and somehow someone created a way that I code, just click a button. <v Speaker2>And it would execute that, I’m pretty sure that at some point I was going to <v Speaker2>have an error with the code in the screenshot.
[50:07]
<v Speaker2>Live code for me, it’s, man, it’s, I don’t know. It needs a lot of courage. <v Chris>I mean, I have done live code at small meetups when there’s like 10 or 20 people <v Chris>there because that’s different. You just turn it into a joke. <v Chris>But Steve streaming to the world or talking in front of conferences of a thousand people.
[50:29]
<v Chris>No, I’m not doing that. <v Mike>Is it courage or is it more of the fact that they just accept they’re going <v Mike>to make a mistake at some point and it doesn’t matter? <v Mike>Whereas we’re too worried about making mistakes. Maybe they just don’t care. <v Chris>Yeah. <v Mike>Except the fact we can’t do it perfectly. <v Chris>Yeah. And that is exactly what Steve says, that part of his style is that he <v Chris>will make mistakes, but you’ll see him Google the fix. <v Chris>And part of it is showing his style of fixing it and working on it. <v Mike>Which I think is more powerful than actually having a video where everything <v Mike>is perfect and works for the first time. <v Mike>Because especially for new developers um <v Mike>that that let’s face it imposter syndrome is a big part of our industry and <v Mike>seeing someone that’s got that’s quite big in our community make mistakes and
[51:25]
<v Mike>have to use google to find the answer it makes you feel good yeah does make <v Mike>you feel good that’s true <v Chris>Yeah if either if you ever watch nuno when he’s streaming you you look at nuno <v Chris>and you You think you wrote packages that are pretty much in every possible thing. <v Chris>You are part of the Laravel core team. <v Chris>And yet I see you Google the stuff that I’m Googling. <v Chris>Yeah, it’s, it’s that relatability of like, this guy’s a God, <v Chris>but he still Googles an if statement.
[52:00]
<v Speaker2>Yeah, but it connects, it makes this connection with us because that, <v Speaker2>that’s, if you’re going to, to like, be totally honest, that’s what the job looks like. <v Speaker2>I’m not going into my IDE and doing everything one shot. <v Speaker2>Sometimes I need to Google. To be really honest, and it was recent, <v Speaker2>I usually use for each, for everything. <v Speaker2>And I had to write a normal, like playing four. <v Speaker2>And I was not knowing what was the structure of the four. i. <v Speaker3>Had to google it <v Speaker2>To make it work and i was man. <v Mike>I do that with switch statements i can never remember the syntax for a switch <v Mike>statement i have to look it up but i i have two screens and quite often the <v Mike>laravel and the php docs are open on my other screen i’m working continually <v Mike>they’re just there um so i can always just jump on there really really quick so
[53:04]
<v Chris>I mean i have for actual coding <v Chris>three screens open at all times the first <v Chris>one is the idea the second one is <v Chris>clawed because i find that’s faster than google these days and the third one <v Chris>is amazon music and those three if i don’t have those three i i can’t work and <v Chris>it’s funny that even if it’s like i don’t actually need to ask <v Chris>clawed anything if it’s not there there’s like this anxiety of hold on um but <v Chris>what if i need to ask something i mean i could just open a browser but <v Chris>it’s weird how we get into such little tiny niches <v Chris>of how we work and somebody challenges that niche or something doesn’t work <v Chris>and it’s like i don’t know what to do anymore and i i remember back to the fact <v Chris>that 25 years ago we didn’t have things called idees we had notepad if we were lucky no <v Speaker3>Yeah lucky let’s so
[54:05]
<v Mike>I think the message is to anyone out there that’s watching that we all sit and Google stuff <v Mike>every one of us yep every single one anyone you can think of in the community <v Mike>they will have to sit and Google something at some point it’s not about memorizing <v Mike>everything and remembering exactly how to do something it’s knowing that you can and <v Mike>And the skill to find nowhere to look to get the right answer. <v Mike>Yeah. That’s, that’s what I think. I feel quite strong about this. <v Mike>It’s, yeah, don’t, I mean, I get affected by imposter syndrome all the time <v Mike>and I’m sure other people do as well. <v Mike>It is something that people talk about a lot, but just remember, <v Mike>we’re all, we’re all human. <v Mike>So, all right, just, just to move on a little bit, <v Mike>Wendell, we, we’ve talked a little bit before we started recording <v Mike>what we’re trying to do here with this podcast we’re trying to sort
[55:04]
<v Mike>of focus on some cool things that are in php new things like your book and you <v Mike>getting back into doing your blog posts which will be great i’ll be i’ll personally <v Mike>definitely be following following yours um what excites you about php now in 2025 oh man <v Speaker2>I think it’s like the possibilities. Like today with PHP, we can do anything, <v Speaker2>right? We can create CLI applications pretty easily. <v Speaker2>It has a lot of different tools for doing it. Web applications, of course. <v Speaker2>Now we can create desktop applications. We can create mobile applications with PHP. <v Speaker2>That’s something that I never thought it was going to be possible, <v Speaker2>to be honest. And someone went there and said, no, there is a way to do it. <v Speaker2>And now we can do it. And I think that with all those advances of AI and everything, <v Speaker2>it also opens new possibilities.
[56:07]
<v Speaker2>For example, I saw that, I think, I don’t know, two, one, two, <v Speaker2>three days ago, I saw that it was released. <v Speaker2>The first version, I think it’s not on the stable yet, but the first version <v Speaker2>of the official SDK for MCP with PHP. And that’s awesome. <v Speaker2>Yeah, that’s pretty awesome. And in the company I work in, we were discussing <v Speaker2>about MCP for the last three weeks. And when I saw that, I said, damn, that’s good. <v Speaker2>This is pretty good. And if now, I know it’s in early stages, <v Speaker2>but having an official SDK for creating MCP, it’s another step towards having <v Speaker2>something official for it. <v Speaker2>And those things, it’s what excites me. <v Speaker2>Because everything that starts appearing, new things…
[57:07]
<v Speaker2>At some point, they are going to reach the PHP community. It can take more time. It can take less time. <v Speaker2>For example, creating desktop or mobile applications, we can do it already for <v Speaker2>quite some time with JavaScript, for example. <v Speaker2>We didn’t have it with PHP, but now we do. <v Speaker2>It took some time, yes, but now we can do it. <v Speaker2>And the AI thing, now we have the support for MCP already on PHP. <v Speaker2>And those new things are what excite me, because I know that even that it can <v Speaker2>take a while to get into PHP, we are going to have some support. <v Speaker2>Someone, even if it’s not something official, someone will figure out a way to do it. <v Speaker2>So this is what’s exciting. <v Speaker2>And new challenges, new things to think about. <v Speaker2>Like, now MCP, it’s a whole different concept that we need to think how to build
[58:12]
<v Speaker2>an MCP, how to secure an MCP server, <v Speaker2>how does authentication works, how we can prevent injections. <v Speaker2>Before we were talking and a lot of frameworks already has like two things to <v Speaker2>protect us for SQL injection, script injection. <v Speaker2>But now with MCP, we can have prompt injection. <v Speaker2>Now, how this is going to play out in the long run in PHP, in the frameworks. <v Speaker2>So those are things that I think that’s pretty cool to handle, to work with. <v Chris>And yet we have some amazing people in the community again already looking at that kind of thing. <v Chris>You’ve got TJ with Prism. You’ve got Ashley Hindle with Boost. <v Chris>You’ve got no end of people already working on AI. <v Chris>And that’s on top of the official framework. You’ve got people from outside <v Chris>the PHP community bringing their expertise into the PHP community.
[59:16]
<v Chris>And that’s almost unheard of, you know, experts from another language going, <v Chris>hey, I’ll come and help you do it. Yeah. Yeah. <v Chris>I mean, PHP isn’t running 80% of the web for no reason. <v Speaker2>Exactly. <v Mike>It’s a good time to be in PHP. It is. It definitely is. <v Mike>There’s lots of really cool stuff coming up, coming in. <v Mike>There’s cool stuff already in the language and even more stuff coming along. <v Mike>And hopefully we’ll explore a lot more of that over the coming episodes here. <v Mike>But for now, thank you. I would like to say, Wendell, thank you very much for <v Mike>giving up your time and coming on and having a chat with us. <v Mike>Thanks. It’s been great. <v Speaker2>Thanks for inviting me. It was pretty good having a chat with you here. <v Speaker2>It was pretty nice. If you have any other thing, just call me. I’ll show up. <v Chris>Yeah, with pleasure.
[01:00:09]
<v Mike>We’ll stick a couple of the links <v Mike>in the description for your website and things like that and your blog. <v Mike>So that will be in there and your package as well. So we’ll spread the word for that. <v Speaker2>Thanks. By the way, just a teaser on Thursday. <v Speaker2>I’m going to post a new article in my blog. <v Speaker2>It’s going to be like the longest article I have so far. <v Speaker2>It’s about the Laravel service container, how it works. <v Speaker2>And it’s going to be a nice read. I hope you enjoy it. <v Mike>Yeah, by the time this goes live, it will probably already be out. <v Mike>So, yeah, we’ll make sure there’s a link to that article in the description. <v Mike>So we’ll point everyone to that. <v Mike>Yeah, that sounds really cool. I’m looking forward to reading that. <v Speaker2>Yeah, yeah. Thanks. Thanks. <v Mike>All right. Well, Chris, I think it’s time for us to say goodbye.
[01:01:07]
<v Chris>I think you’re right. <v Mike>And I have been criticized for using the word fortnight.
[01:01:14]
<v Mike>I’m afraid it is kind of an English thing. I come to understand, <v Mike>I thought everyone used Fortnite to describe two weeks. <v Mike>So it’s every two weeks at the moment. <v Mike>That may change in the future, but at the moment the plan is every other Tuesday. <v Mike>I nearly said Thursday. That’s the other podcast. <v Mike>Every other Tuesday, 8 p.m. UK time, is when they’ll be released. <v Chris>So Fortnitely on a Tuesday, right? <v Mike>Yeah, exactly. I’m just explaining it in more words because I got in trouble. <v Mike>We’ve had a few comments about people thinking we’re playing Fortnite instead of talking about PHP.
[01:01:55]
<v Mike>But hey, okay. We’ll move on from that. <v Chris>I mean, that does sound like a fun episode. <v Mike>Yeah, maybe we should. <v Speaker2>Yeah. <v Mike>Yeah, we’ll do that. Do that, do that. We’ll get in trouble. <v Mike>Eric will be talking to us now when he watches this video. We’ll get in trouble now. <v Mike>Right well we’ll say goodbye and we’ll see you in two weeks