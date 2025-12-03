PHP Architect logo

PHP Alive And Kicking – Episode 17 – TJ Miller

Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/

PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
https://phpscore.com/

Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound https://www.epidemicsound.com/

Transcript

[05:40] <v Mike>Hello and welcome to PHP Alive and Kicking, brought to you by PHP Architect <v Mike>and our partners over at PHP Score. <v Mike>More about them later. This is a podcast that explores the developments in PHP <v Mike>and what it’s like to earn a living in PHP today. <v Mike>I’m one of your hosts, Mike Page. I’m a developer at PHP Architect and my co-host <v Mike>is a long-time contributor to our magazine and now team member chris miller hi chris hey. <v Chris>Mike how you doing <v Mike>I’m good thank you i’ve been trying you’ve been chatting putting messages in <v Mike>the private chat on the left hand side but all of a sudden i can’t open it so <v Mike>i don’t know what you’re saying to me anymore i. <v Chris>Haven’t said anything in first <v Mike>There’s messages popping up but i can’t open it for some reason and i’m blaming. <v Chris>I guess i guess yeah <v Mike>Good good old good old uh restring um anyway today is live everyone so if you
[06:33] <v Mike>are listening right now, please head over into our Discord. <v Mike>You can ask questions of our guests or us if you want to know anything about us. <v Mike>But do head over there. You don’t have to stay there just for the show. <v Mike>We’re in there all week long. There’s lots of great people you can interact <v Mike>with and have conversations with. <v Mike>Please do like and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
[06:59] <v Chris>That is not the YouTube channel. <v Mike>That’s not the YouTube channel. <v Chris>That’s the YouTube channel. <v Mike>That’s the YouTube channel. There we go. I did mention in the intro there that we do have a magazine. <v Mike>We do have a discount code for our listeners. <v Mike>A live three will give you the first three months of a yearly discount.
[07:21] <v Mike>Digital that’s the one digital subscription uh so <v Mike>yeah do head over there check out the articles in the magazine <v Mike>um always great content content each month i cannot talk i think i should just <v Mike>stop no okay i’ll carry on we’re not gonna we’re not gonna keep swapping over <v Mike>like eric and john tried on on thursday no no no now you’re leaving it to me <v Mike>all right then okay as well as uh being a, <v Mike>development studio and having a magazine we also run an <v Mike>annual conference php tech tickets are now on sale for next year so it’d be <v Mike>great to see as many people there as possible but not only that alongside php <v Mike>tech we are also going to be running js tech same time same location, <v Mike>but purely about javascript and i believe the call for papers is still open, <v Mike>it is it’s into is it the first week of december it closes i.
[08:23] <v Chris>Have no idea because the dates moved twice <v Mike>Well at the moment it’s open so get <v Mike>those talks in uh if you’ve got some ideas <v Mike>about uh java javascript centric talks um we also have a swag store where you <v Mike>can get some lovely t-shirts hats caps all sorts of things um i think eric keeps <v Mike>adding new new things every now and then every time he comes up with something <v Mike>that he wants you’ll add it to the store so, <v Mike>um badgium if there’s something not in the store badgium he might actually stick <v Mike>it in there okay that’s all our housekeeping uh chris so so. <v Chris>Without further ado comment
[09:04] <v Mike>Uh not quite yet not yet a little bit early i know i’m in the uk and it’s in <v Mike>the evening but i’m not quite yet not yet no it’s actually the opposite i’m just tired so. <v Chris>We’re definitely not going to try and convert you to become a php developer <v Chris>at js tech right next to php tech <v Mike>Oh we’re not i thought that was the whole idea that was the plan we’re. <v Chris>Not letting that bit out in public <v Mike>I just i just thought we’re going to have to hire security to have php developers <v Mike>and JS developers in the same vicinity at the same time. It’s a bit scary. <v Chris>I mean, to be honest, PHP will just win, so it’s fine. And JSTech CFP closes on December the 1st. <v Mike>Ah, well, thank you. Thank you very much. So we better stop Nassim because we’ve <v Mike>got someone in the green room that’s sitting there patiently waiting. <v Mike>They were even dialed in to restream before either of us. yeah i was sitting
[10:02] <v Mike>here waiting when i came and i was in the early early so uh chris over to you <v Mike>to introduce our guest so. <v Chris>We have a fellow php developer creator of prism works at geocodeo does streaming <v Chris>does basically everything we have tj miller hey how you doing hey <v Speaker2>How’s it going <v Mike>Hi td it’s been uh it’s been one of these this is one we’ve been trying to get <v Mike>in the diary for a while yeah yeah and then once we finally got in the diary <v Mike>it seemed to take ages to actually get around to today but we’re here and we have we’re. <v Chris>Here yeah and of course the important things are caffeine yes absolutely yeah
[10:51] <v Chris>So, TJ, you’ve been watching this for a while. You’re going to know what the <v Chris>first question is. How did you get into PHP? <v Speaker2>Oh, man, this is such a super boring story. <v Speaker2>So this is many years ago, I think, like 2004-ish, maybe a little sooner.
[11:12] <v Speaker2>I was building websites with just like HTML and CSS for like lots of local businesses. <v Speaker2>I was in high school and I wanted a way to like templatize some of the work <v Speaker2>instead of having to like, you know, <v Speaker2>copy and paste over all the sidebar, the header and everything over to these <v Speaker2>like across all the HTML templates and everything. <v Speaker2>I wanted something like dynamic. And that’s when I like discovered PHP and was <v Speaker2>able to start templatizing some of these websites that I was building so that <v Speaker2>like the header and sidebar could stay static, but we could swap out. <v Speaker2>The contents on the inside of the page uh and like <v Speaker2>that was so cool to me and then <v Speaker2>like started getting to like database stuff a little <v Speaker2>bit i’m like oh my gosh you can like connect databases to this well that’s a
[12:00] <v Speaker2>whole nother world to like learn on top of it uh so that’s kind of like my entry <v Speaker2>point to php was just like needing some dynamicism to like that’s not even a <v Speaker2>word but uh i needed just to kind of like be a little bit more efficient about what i was doing
[12:17] <v Speaker2>and needed at some point access to data layers. How am I going to do that? <v Speaker2>Well, we can do that through PHP. <v Speaker2>So I dove further into that, but it all just got started building websites for local businesses. <v Chris>Yeah, so that would have been, at that point, you would have been using PHP Include. <v Speaker2>Mm-hmm. Oh, yeah. <v Chris>I remember building websites like that. My entire website was just one big include file. Yeah.
[12:46] <v Chris>I mean, to be fair, that is what most of my code looks like now.
[12:54] <v Chris>So, interestingly, you seem to have journeyed on just a little bit from there, <v Chris>seeing as you’re now writing one of the greatest AI integrations in Laravel. <v Speaker2>Oh, thank you. Yeah, yeah, we’ve come a long way from there, for sure. <v Speaker2>Like you know i i early career <v Speaker2>like i got started in wordpress doing like lots <v Speaker2>of just pumping out like marketing websites here’s psds <v Speaker2>turn them into websites um did that <v Speaker2>for quite a while and that’s where i dove like much much deeper into php and <v Speaker2>uh i was actually at one point um working on The agency I was working for had <v Speaker2>a CakePHP product that they were working on, and I hated it. <v Speaker2>Just the way it was written was kind of crazy. <v Speaker2>I don’t know. I just hated it. So I was about ready to jump ship for Ruby on <v Speaker2>Rails, but I decided to go look at the other PHP frameworks out there.
[13:54] <v Speaker2>So I went and looked at Falcon. It looked really interesting. <v Speaker2>I was thinking about going down that route. <v Speaker2>And then I discovered Laravel. And I was blown away. I’m like, <v Speaker2>you could write PHP this way? <v Speaker2>That changed everything for me. And from that point on, I just made a commitment <v Speaker2>to be inside of PHP and work with it explicitly ever since.
[14:19] <v Chris>Yeah cake php is an interesting one isn’t it you either love it or hate it and nowhere in between
[14:28] <v Speaker2>Yeah i haven’t looked at it since um but <v Speaker2>it was the i think the one thing that drove me <v Speaker2>crazy about it uh and this was all like pre-composer and everything too um but <v Speaker2>what drove me crazy about it is like the the developer that worked on it at <v Speaker2>the time kind of made it his life’s mission to make the templating engine was <v Speaker2>like an object-oriented templating engine that you could opt into. <v Speaker2>And he tried to make every template like a single echo call. <v Speaker2>So it was these deeply nested, chained, like this div, this span, <v Speaker2>like just nested all the way down into a single echo statement for like building <v Speaker2>out an entire templated page. And so that just drove me insane. <v Chris>Yeah. Yeah, that is not how you use templating. <v Speaker2>Yeah, it was fun to play some code golf with it, but it was very frustrating
[15:23] <v Speaker2>when it was like, yeah, you got to add a whole new div in here to do some styling. <v Speaker2>Oh no, like where the hell is this closing bracket going to go? <v Chris>25 files is further on, obviously. <v Speaker2>Yeah, basically.
[15:37] <v Chris>Yes, I have worked on sites like that. They’re interesting beasts to work on. <v Chris>When you’re looking at code and you’re going right, I know that the other half <v Chris>of this is somewhere but it isn’t in this file or that one or that one and by <v Chris>the time you’ve got halfway down the list it’s like where did I even start
[16:00] <v Speaker2>Yep. I don’t know what I would do without my find files in NeoVim. <v Speaker2>I don’t look through directories ever anymore. It’s just, yeah, <v Speaker2>start finding me a file, fuzzy finding it, or I’ll grab through it and find it. <v Speaker2>But yeah, back then I didn’t have any of those tools. So it was definitely like <v Speaker2>clicking through and deep, deep searching nested files. <v Chris>And of course, not knowing how to search inside the file. You’re having to read the whole thing. Yep. <v Speaker2>Oh, yeah. <v Chris>So so when did you learn how to quit them <v Speaker2>Uh very early on i <v Speaker2>uh my early even before <v Speaker2>i really started building websites uh my grandmother <v Speaker2>had given me an old laptop and i just <v Speaker2>started like playing with dos like yeah like let <v Speaker2>me let me get into the command line and felt like such a cool little hacker that
[16:50] <v Speaker2>i could like list directories and stuff and uh kind of broke into like nano <v Speaker2>and vim from there like as soon as i got into linux and he got got stuck once <v Speaker2>figured out how to get out of it and uh but i was hooked i’ve been a vim and neo vim user for
[17:09] <v Speaker2>15 20 years maybe 20 years now so big fan i got hooked i <v Chris>Think the thing i like about it is the fact that it is so customizable if you <v Chris>want to change something about it go ahead you can just change it it’s fine <v Speaker2>Yeah it’s funny to go through like my vim config has evolved a lot over the <v Speaker2>years but uh there are there are key bindings that have been in there for yeah <v Speaker2>20 years that are just so ingrained in muscle memory that it makes it hard for <v Speaker2>me to really use any other editor at this point yeah <v Chris>I occasionally i log into php storm and it’s like right how do i do anything <v Chris>And I keep doing like control S to save the file and oh yeah, <v Chris>this is PHP storm, I don’t need to do that.
[18:00] <v Speaker2>Oh, yeah. Yeah, I’m losing my leader key. I get so lost in any other IDE at this point. <v Speaker2>I’ve tried a whole bunch recently with all the wave of AI editors and everything. <v Speaker2>I wanted to try them out, give them a shot, but I’m so unproductive in them. <v Speaker2>Thank God for Cloud Code, and I can stick in my terminal and be a piece. <v Mike>Well i um i i use php storm <v Mike>but i for a while i did use uh <v Mike>neovim and um then i <v Mike>can’t remember why i wanted to try php storm i <v Mike>think it was because a lot of i was very new to neovim i’d <v Mike>followed uh jess archer’s um tutorial <v Mike>on um lara castle and how to set up <v Mike>neovim for php developers i knew <v Mike>there’s just so much more that could be done but i <v Mike>didn’t have the time to do the research and figure out <v Mike>how to get it working in near them so i just went go to
[19:00] <v Mike>php storm because there’s a lot of features built into <v Mike>php storm but one of the first things i did was um change <v Mike>over to use um vim bindings so <v Mike>i’ve got a lot of my bindings from near vim into php <v Mike>storm and that’s always still evolving and <v Mike>getting bigger and bigger and bigger as i’m discovering more and more <v Mike>things yeah there’s a lot more i can be doing i know that um but yeah i like <v Mike>i unfortunately it means that my neovim setup has been neglected for so long <v Mike>and i went to go and try and do some stuff in my dot files and my neovim just <v Mike>doesn’t work i cannot get it working anymore it’s like ah okay.
[19:42] <v Mike>So my, oh, just a quick one. <v Mike>I think that Eric’s got the call for papers for JSTech wrong because John’s just jumped in. <v Chris>John has said the JSTech closest on the 7th. Eric has said the 1st. <v Chris>So what we’ll do is we’ll say the 4th and then everybody will get them in early. <v Mike>Yeah, we could say, well. Yes, right. The 4th, but if, yeah.
[20:12] <v Chris>John is being very clear there it closes on the 7th of december right <v Mike>So it is the 7th okay unless. <v Chris>We leave it again <v Mike>Back to near them <v Mike>so unfortunately i went into near them the other week <v Mike>to try and do some dot file changes and just <v Mike>try to change a few text files which i don’t actually do <v Mike>very often outside of php recently um <v Mike>and even things like markdown i do i’ve been doing in php still but yeah um <v Mike>it’s all broken so i’m gonna have to call on someone to help me fix it all i <v Mike>did try to i did try to do it in uh get it fixed in claude i think but it just <v Mike>got a bit messy yeah claude. <v Chris>Has no idea how to do neovim configs i’ve noticed this i’m pretty sure none <v Chris>of the edit none of the staff there use neovim because there’s nothing about it <v Speaker2>Yeah and my all configed in Lua and
[21:09] <v Speaker2>yeah it’s it did uh I had an update I had to write a couple plugins for me recently <v Speaker2>to uh to offload a few like things I wanted to try out and it it did a pretty <v Speaker2>okay job but yeah it’s it’s not super well educated on configuring NeoVim with with Lua for sure
[21:31] <v Mike>So mommy and daddy are fighting. <v Chris>Yes
[21:35] <v Chris>john says he moved the conference because i’m speaking at a different move the <v Chris>call for papers because i’m speaking at a different conference which is a js <v Chris>conference and um but we could just do that yeah and we’ll <v Mike>Do that so we can follow follow the follow the argument. <v Chris>So the rest of this is just going to be watching john and eric decide who moved <v Chris>it um so mvpop says that claw code is actually good at neovim configs right <v Chris>what what’s your secret because whenever i ask it to configure anything it just gets it wrong and <v Mike>I’m glad you say that chris because i started to think it was me. <v Speaker2>Oh yeah <v Speaker2>yeah i’ve had it i’ve had to build um two i <v Speaker2>was experimenting with some like prism and ai stuff and <v Speaker2>trying to integrate it into like some neo vim things <v Speaker2>and i was having a really hard time with it so i
[22:32] <v Speaker2>had claude like knock it out it’s nothing interesting <v Speaker2>to have like abandoned the project at this point but uh it did a pretty good <v Speaker2>job being able to like put most of the things together and you can always point <v Speaker2>it over to the docs now and you know have it go crawl the docs and it’s got <v Speaker2>it’s got web fetch so it can go go crawl web pages so <v Chris>It was this the ability to use prism in neovim that you’ve abandoned <v Speaker2>Uh it was a way to <v Speaker2>it was a way that i could like get a popover window <v Speaker2>with prism output uh using like a php script invoked by neovim no and like passing <v Speaker2>in like con like buffer context and all sorts of other information so it was <v Speaker2>a i just wanted to see if i could do it and i could do it and then I’ve never used it since, <v Speaker2>but it was just kind of an itch to scratch.
[23:29] <v Chris>I really want to see what that code looks like now.
[23:36] <v Chris>I’m mad like that. I like seeing things that are just weird experiments that <v Chris>usually end up being something cool. <v Chris>You look at something like Knocklawed Code and Cursor. <v Chris>That started as somebody’s idea of what happens if we put AI in an IDE. <v Speaker2>Yeah, sure.
[23:55] <v Chris>And if you could put AI inside a good IDE like me of him, you end up it’s quite a powerful little tool <v Speaker2>Yeah it’s uh there’s much <v Speaker2>better like ai integrations into neo vim than than <v Speaker2>that it was uh at the time i was like i i <v Speaker2>have these system prompts that i really like to use these like personas and <v Speaker2>uh i i leverage those a lot through through prism i’ve got like a little open <v Speaker2>web ui app that i have like running persistently on my computer and then And that uses Laravel, <v Speaker2>that connects to a Laravel API through Prism. <v Speaker2>And so I can chat these custom personas without having to do weird things about <v Speaker2>trying to reset system prompts or other stuff. I can just kind of interact with <v Speaker2>them, just like I’d interact with pulling up a Claude desktop or something.
[24:48] <v Speaker2>I like to pipe a lot of stuff through Prism because I can just make them do <v Speaker2>whatever I’d like super easily.
[24:58] <v Chris>I threw that up because Eric said to one of the people watching on YouTube, <v Chris>come and join us in Discord. <v Chris>And they’re now in Discord, which is cool. Yes. <v Mike>On that note, I think it’s time to, hang on, find the right video. <v Mike>Okay, to our partners for today.
[25:23] <v Speaker2>Thank you to our partners at phpscore.com. Every app builds up technical debt over time. <v Speaker2>It’s the price we pay for shipping new features and moving fast. <v Speaker2>When we build up too much of it, though, it can start to impact how we work. <v Speaker2>Team velocity suffers, bugs become more frequent and take longer to fix, <v Speaker2>and everyone starts to get a little frustrated. <v Speaker2>The key to managing debt is to measure it. A credit score can help you understand <v Speaker2>how well you’re managing your financial debt. And now there’s a credit score <v Speaker2>for your technical debt. <v Speaker2>Go to phpscore.com to get a free technical debt score and monitoring for all <v Speaker2>of your PHP applications today.
[26:04] <v Chris>Thank you, PHP Score. <v Mike>PHP Score. <v Chris>Keep up, Mike. <v Mike>I’ll do the echo today. I was reading some of the chat. I was catching up with <v Mike>chat, but you know what it’s like for me. <v Mike>I’m always three or four messages behind.
[26:21] <v Chris>So am i and they’re usually my messages
[26:27] <v Mike>So um i think it’s a good transition to start talking about this package that <v Mike>you’ve been working on recently that’s got everyone excited how did that come <v Mike>about where did you where did the idea come from to begin so it. <v Speaker2>Started uh when i did the a little while before the laravel worldwide meetup <v Speaker2>I did. I forgot what year that was. <v Speaker2>I think it was a couple years ago at this point. <v Speaker2>And sort of getting ready for that talk, but kind of my journey getting into <v Speaker2>AI led me to a point where this was very early in AI. <v Speaker2>When I got started with it, it was maybe like six months before ChatGBT came out. <v Speaker2>And I just kind of got bit by the AI bug and I saw like a ton of potential with it. <v Speaker2>I’ve got like pretty severe ADHD and I saw so much potential for me to be able <v Speaker2>to like build things to help augment my reality and like things to be able to
[27:32] <v Speaker2>like help me through like day to day work life, whatever, <v Speaker2>through through AI and like the potential I could see it having as it got more powerful. <v Speaker2>And I didn’t know Python at the time. All the AI ML stuff at that point was <v Speaker2>pretty solidly in Python. <v Speaker2>There was some TypeScript stuff starting to come out. <v Speaker2>Langchain was getting popular. There was a TypeScript version of that that came out. <v Speaker2>But I missed spending all of my time in Laravel. <v Speaker2>I’ve spent so much time, so much of my development career has been spent with <v Speaker2>it. I love the framework, I live and bleed it.
[28:16] <v Speaker2>But I wanted to be back in Laravel and working on these experiments and continuing <v Speaker2>to learn more about AI and building these tool sets.
[28:27] <v Speaker2>I wanted to be back inside of PHP and Laravel, and there wasn’t really any tools at the time. <v Speaker2>So I decided to start working on a little framework. At the time I called it Sparkle.
[28:42] <v Speaker2>It was similar to Prism, but definitely different. It was an agent-focused library.
[28:51] <v Speaker2>Nowhere near as well-structured, multi-provider support, but it did support multiple providers. <v Speaker2>So it was kind of this early iteration of Prism. But I had been showing progress <v Speaker2>on it to Taylor, and Taylor had just like, we were talking about the AI SDK from Vercel. <v Speaker2>And he said, he just in passing was like, yeah, I wonder what a Laravel version <v Speaker2>of that would look like. And I sat there for a second, and the API just kind of hit me. <v Speaker2>And I sat down and started sketching out the API and how you would interact <v Speaker2>with it and how multi-provider support would kind of work, and then just started <v Speaker2>fulfilling that contract. <v Speaker2>So it was very much API first, and then backfilling the functionality to meet that API.
[29:42] <v Chris>Nice. So the right way range. You thought about the developer experience first. <v Speaker2>Oh, for sure. And then it’s always kind of started there. <v Speaker2>And as I’m facing developing a few new features for it now, it’s right back <v Speaker2>to that API development. <v Speaker2>It’s like, how do I want to make these interactions work? How is it going to feel? <v Speaker2>And I think that’s something that I’ve just gleaned from working with Laravel <v Speaker2>for so long, like that really clean, <v Speaker2>fluent, easy to work with, like where you start assuming you work with it long <v Speaker2>enough, you start like assuming methods are there, and then magically they’re just there for you. <v Speaker2>It’s a very intuitive thing to work with. And so I took a lot of that inspiration <v Speaker2>and applied that to the API of Prism. Yeah.
[30:28] <v Chris>And that that is one of the things that laravel always does the the developer <v Chris>experience is the first thing of laravel so much so that we actually for a while <v Chris>had people who would call themselves laravel developers and not php developers oh <v Speaker2>Sure i mean you see that in like the javascript community oh yeah yeah yeah <v Speaker2>like you get really like locked in like framework lock in um you know where <v Speaker2>that’s you learned PHP by working with Laravel. <v Speaker2>And I know a ton of people that that’s how they learned PHP was by starting <v Speaker2>and picking up working with Laravel and then they learned PHP from there. <v Chris>Yeah, and Laravel makes it easy to make that bridge because it helps you with <v Chris>stuff until you need to do more than the framework.
[31:21] <v Chris>And that’s when you start diving into into <v Chris>the more complex stuff of okay now <v Chris>we’re into business logic and how we that and then we’re into how do we do multi-threaded <v Chris>in php the answer is i don’t think you can yet yeah we’ve got nico on twitter <v Chris>saying thanks for prison oh <v Speaker2>Very welcome it’s it’s such a passion project for me. <v Speaker2>Like I, I love working on it. It’s, it’s something I like, I think about and, <v Speaker2>and I’m constantly tinkering with. <v Speaker2>So, um, very welcome. <v Chris>Do you know the point I realized that prison wasn’t your full-time job? <v Speaker2>Which was that <v Chris>When I saw an advert for a job at geocodeo that you were recruiting for. <v Speaker3>Yeah.
[32:18] <v Chris>So, yes, that’s when I found out that Prism wasn’t actually making you any money. <v Speaker2>No, I do have a handful of sponsors that I deeply appreciate and I’m very thankful for. <v Speaker2>But I chew through a ton of tokens every month, like running tests and experiments <v Speaker2>and trying to push Prism further. <v Speaker2>And even just driving out a new provider or testing with Gemini 3.0 Pro that <v Speaker2>came out, there were a bunch of changes in the API that kind of needed to be made. <v Speaker2>And we’re still working through those with other contributors because it’s just <v Speaker2>not a model and provider that I use very often. <v Speaker2>So I don’t have a lot of reasons to be testing it. So there’s been a lot of <v Speaker2>really solid contributors coming back in and bringing more support for Gemini, <v Speaker2>but I have to manually test all of that stuff too.
[33:15] <v Speaker2>So I’ve chewed through a ton of tokens with Google over the last month or so, <v Speaker2>driving out functionality, then they drop a new model, and then I got to go test all of that stuff. <v Speaker2>So the sponsorships go a long way, but it’s far from being a full-time gig. <v Chris>Yeah and any sponsorship is going to help <v Speaker2>And oh it makes such a huge difference for sure <v Speaker2>like if i could get to a point like i think for <v Speaker2>me the dream would be to be able to make enough in sponsorships that i could <v Speaker2>like maybe drop a day a week at geocodeo like be able to just like just dedicate <v Speaker2>fridays to prism all day every week you know like that would be awesome if i <v Speaker2>could get to that point um but we’ll see or <v Chris>Talk taylor into taking it on this first party <v Speaker2>Oh sure
[34:08] <v Mike>Yeah i mean i i’m you say about you you churn through <v Mike>uh lots of credits i i i can <v Mike>imagine because i we’ve um chat <v Mike>gpt i’ve only got the free account and i’m always running out i’m always asking <v Mike>random questions and it’s just things i come up with i just like ask it a question <v Mike>then leave it running for a little while and i’m going to do something else <v Mike>come back to it churned out and i’m always running out of credit so i can imagine <v Mike>you going through quite a lot. <v Speaker2>Yeah yeah i definitely chew through them and you <v Speaker2>know it’s it’s like spinning up <v Speaker2>accounts at all the different providers and like you know <v Speaker2>having to juggle all the api keys for everyone and <v Speaker2>you know it’s remembering which one supports what thing and it’s it’s uh it’s <v Speaker2>a wild time out there i mean look at the last week alone we’ve had you know
[34:59] <v Speaker2>three new premier models drop and with that new features and functionality, too. <v Speaker2>So it’s been a busy couple weeks with Prism. <v Speaker2>And like I said, we’re still churning through some of the API changes for the new stuff. <v Mike>Hmm. <v Mike>I can imagine. I hadn’t appreciated your thought really about the cost of all <v Mike>the testing you must go through. <v Mike>And I’m now thinking about the little idea that we were talking about just before <v Mike>the show that I’m hoping at some point, probably in the new year, <v Mike>to get time to play around with. <v Mike>I’m thinking, yeah, I’m going to go through quite a lot of credits just testing <v Mike>that to make sure it worked. <v Mike>So yeah, that’s very interesting. <v Speaker2>Yeah one of the cool things i found out recently <v Speaker2>i started playing well i started playing a little bit more with um
[35:50] <v Speaker2>olama and local models for test experiments <v Speaker2>because uh a lot <v Speaker2>of times what i’ll end up doing is like <v Speaker2>i’ll build a streaming chat app just to like get the feel for how prison behaves <v Speaker2>in there uh like one of the things i’m working on right now is uh like message <v Speaker2>persistence How can we make persisting these conversations through building <v Speaker2>chat apps a really clean experience? <v Speaker2>So I would be chewing through tokens, building that thing out and testing different <v Speaker2>configurations and different things. <v Speaker2>But I made the investment in a pretty maxed out MacBook somewhat recently. <v Speaker2>So I have the affordance to be able to run some of the bigger local models. <v Speaker2>And I’ve been pretty blown away. Like the OpenAI’s GPT OSS model is very impressive. <v Speaker2>So for building out integrations and like experimenting with stuff,
[36:53] <v Speaker2>I think you can get pretty decent mileage and like a pretty good idea of how <v Speaker2>a large language model is going to handle the task at hand through some local models. <v Speaker2>And then you can kind of upgrade to like test on some of the more powerful stuff. <v Speaker2>Or if you’re running into it, just like not being effective, <v Speaker2>you know, scale up a little bit, you know, try, try the next level up model. <v Speaker2>Because I think from the efficiency side of things, you really want to nail <v Speaker2>on using the smallest model possible to complete the task. <v Speaker2>So you can kind of scale up that way, kind of starting with local and then kind <v Speaker2>of upgrading through the smaller models. <v Speaker2>And the smaller the model, the less expensive they are. So you can kind of get <v Speaker2>away with, you know, sort of testing a little bit less expensive.
[37:37] <v Speaker2>And you can also kind of through that process of like leveling up a little bit <v Speaker2>at a time as you’re trying to figure out what it’s capable of. <v Speaker2>You’ll also probably land on the smallest capable model for the job too. <v Chris>Yeah. <v Mike>Yeah, that’s really interesting, really helpful advice. <v Chris>And a lot of people don’t realize you can even do that in some of the IDEs like <v Chris>Claw Code. You can actually tell it which one to use.
[38:04] <v Speaker2>It was either yesterday uh tight article on their blog about how to use like <v Speaker2>olama and self-hosted so that’s that’s like a great resource for kind of like <v Speaker2>getting into that as well oh <v Chris>Definitely so we’ve had a lot of conversation in a very short space of time which is good <v Chris>um first up is jimmy um who <v Chris>has a question i’m a php developer 15 years i’m sure i know other languages <v Chris>i’ve gone with assembly and c now i’m tired with the bullies of php i see js <v Chris>like react and other stuff very complicated i’ve got the impression some juniors <v Chris>don’t see php because php is old and not the actual hype <v Speaker2>Oh man there is this <v Speaker2>is so loaded um yeah yeah <v Speaker2>this is this is a gold mine of of of <v Speaker2>stuff for like hot takes around php like i i <v Speaker2>definitely think php suffers from an image problem uh
[39:08] <v Speaker2>i’ve thought that for a long time like that’s one <v Speaker2>of the things that i appreciate about Laravel and the Laravel community is like <v Speaker2>I think everyone really pushes hard to like elevate the language alongside like <v Speaker2>the the frameworks and like you don’t you don’t get to be using PHP without <v Speaker2>you know using a framework at this point for a lot of things so um
[39:32] <v Speaker2>I think a lot of PHP suffers from an image problem. And I think we suffer because of that. <v Speaker2>We end up sort of suffering at the top of the funnel, right? <v Speaker2>When we get new junior devs and people entering the industry, <v Speaker2>like we suffer at that top of the funnel. <v Speaker2>And that’s where like JS is kind of snagging everyone at this point. <v Speaker2>It’s like that’s where all the boot camps are like using like Python or JavaScript. <v Speaker2>Like I think that’s like 90% of the boot camps that I see. <v Speaker2>Uh it’s yeah i mean i’m based in metro detroit with a lot of like auto industry <v Speaker2>so we see a lot of like java boot camps around here too um but the vast majority <v Speaker2>of it is like javascript and python <v Speaker2>so you know we we as a brand <v Speaker2>php right we need to figure out how we can <v Speaker2>like capture at that top of the funnel and i think part of
[40:22] <v Speaker2>that is like sort of like the image issue um so <v Speaker2>i was like really happy to see with uh the 8.5 release like they had like a <v Speaker2>really nice branded web page for that i think that was like super clean i love <v Speaker2>how they approached that uh i think more more of things like that um are going to be helpful so and <v Mike>I think some of the image we don’t help ourselves with I’ve seen another one <v Mike>the other day where someone’s posting…
[40:58] <v Mike>Maybe in linkedin for example this one was in linkedin and <v Mike>the like the headline says something about php <v Mike>it was actually the question is php dead <v Mike>and there’s a massive sort of the posts then go <v Mike>if you extend the post there’s a big explanation why it’s <v Mike>not dead but the problem is no people are <v Mike>just seeing the is php dead and assuming php is <v Mike>dead that’s it they’re not going to open <v Mike>it up and read the rest of it so those things we’ve got to try and turn those <v Mike>around um and that’s kind of where the this this show was born from was a a <v Mike>me i was at php uk earlier this year and then there was a conversation about <v Mike>that about using more positive, <v Mike>languages language to talk about php and <v Mike>not keep saying no php isn’t dead we should just forget <v Mike>about that and not say that anymore there certainly don’t title websites or
[41:51] <v Mike>posts with those words even if it’s php isn’t dead people just read php dead <v Mike>they don’t get the rest of the rest of the sentence so i think as a community <v Mike>we we need to change the way that we’re trying to present, <v Mike>these posts aren’t trying to damage php and i understand that they are trying <v Mike>to encourage people but it’s not working because people are seeing the negative <v Mike>before they seem positive. <v Speaker2>I think it’s a little bit of like chicken and egg though too <v Speaker2>um i think those types of posts exist because <v Speaker2>there is this like connotation that it’s dead and so i i think it you have to <v Speaker2>be careful that it doesn’t get too cyclical but um yeah i don’t know it’s it’s <v Speaker2>been something that has been on my mind for for years as like someone who’s <v Speaker2>like passionate about education and like sharing this stuff.
[42:46] <v Speaker2>It’s like how yeah, how can we get get more people in the door because
[42:54] <v Speaker2>There it’s like just so advantageous <v Speaker2>like i look at like setting <v Speaker2>up ruby on it like even just from like a sys admin level like how <v Speaker2>much it takes to set up ruby on a server right at first <v Speaker2>how much it sets like takes to set up like php on a server maybe i’ve just been <v Speaker2>doing it for so long but like it’s it’s like an easy process to walk through <v Speaker2>and it’s like it’s well documented it’s it’s because PHP has been around for so long.
[43:27] <v Speaker2>Granted, with that too, there’s a lot of bad PHP around as well. <v Speaker2>But I don’t know. I don’t know. It’s been something on my mind for a while. <v Speaker2>And I love seeing that there is such an initiative now kind of across the board, <v Speaker2>internally in PHP, podcasts like this, the initiative for the 8.5 website. Like, I think… <v Speaker2>I think there’s a really healthy conversation going on about it now. <v Chris>And I think one of the things that’s helping, and you’ll know the conversation <v Chris>we had in Chicago, but one of the things that I think is helping is actually <v Chris>the marketing machine that goes around a lot of the frameworks. <v Chris>So you’ve got Laravel drawing people in because they’re good at marketing for <v Chris>themselves, which in turn promotes PHP. <v Chris>And then you got native php who just goes by the way we can do mobile apps now
[44:22] <v Chris>yeah it’s like okay cool and yeah <v Speaker2>And and with prism like i i don’t want to like toot my <v Speaker2>own horn too much but with like with prism like now you’re not bound to like <v Speaker2>it look at my use case now you’re not bound to python you know you want to work <v Speaker2>with ai not a problem working in php and And I know there’s a fantastic symphony <v Speaker2>package for working with AI as well. <v Speaker2>So it’s more accessible than ever inside the language to be able to be accessing new hot technologies. <v Chris>And you’ve got the official MCP SDK? <v Speaker2>Yeah, the investment from the actual PHP Foundation to be involved inside of <v Speaker2>AI. I think that’s so fantastic. <v Chris>And then you get some weirdo who’s started a series of articles in a magazine <v Chris>that’s published every month by php architect on the basics of machine learning
[45:21] <v Chris>in php so teaching linear regression <v Chris>and all sorts in php i have no idea who’s writing that series me
[45:32] <v Chris>yeah and these sort of things are all possible in php and it’s almost like we <v Chris>don’t shout about it enough we don’t it at the lowest level we don’t say actually <v Chris>all of the cool things you can do in javascript yeah we can do that
[45:51] <v Mike>Yeah. <v Speaker2>And if there’s not direct solutions with it, there’s a lot of affordances inside <v Speaker2>of frameworks to be able to do those things. <v Speaker2>So, I mean, you look at Livewire, being able to do that inside of Laravel gets <v Speaker2>you so close to the JavaScript experience for a lot of things.
[46:13] <v Speaker2>I think it’s a more exciting time than ever to be getting into PHP with all <v Speaker2>the things that are at our fingertips now.
[46:23] <v Mike>Yeah i mean um just to just to point on what nico’s just said about the php <v Mike>is dead title being a clickbait and when you then read the article it says it isn’t i get that the the, <v Mike>concern that i think a lot of people have i talk to is that people read that <v Mike>and they don’t click on it they don’t read the article to find out you’re. <v Speaker2>Just you’re doom scrolling right you scroll past the title <v Speaker2>you read the title but you’re not reading the article and so <v Speaker2>you see the post on reddit you scroll past the title and it’s like yeah it’s <v Speaker2>php dead you’re like well i don’t know is it but you don’t you’re not clicking <v Speaker2>through to read the article because we don’t have the attention spans anymore <v Speaker2>but you’re scrolling past it you’re seeing those titles like is it dead is it <v Speaker2>dead is it dead well now you’re starting to question it so i see where you’re coming from too yeah
[47:11] <v Mike>Yeah and there was another question but i now can’t find it there was it was um,
[47:22] <v Mike>yes that’s the one. <v Chris>So offs is joining us because he’s finished dinner and he’s done the dishes <v Chris>and he wonders if some kind of <v Chris>pr um which pulled in the python light llm model details would be a value <v Speaker2>Maybe uh i’d be open to like checking out the pr like we don’t have uh explicit <v Speaker2>light llm support inside of prism um i think if you’re going through it as like <v Speaker2>an open ai compatibility layer
[47:54] <v Speaker2>um you might have access to i i don’t know check it out <v Speaker2>i open the pr like i’ll i’ll be happy to take a look at it or shoot me a dm <v Speaker2>on any platform you go to my website i’ve got a links page you can find me everywhere <v Speaker2>shoot me a dm and we can talk a little bit more about it um but i don’t i don’t <v Speaker2>see why i’d be opposed to it yeah <v Chris>And he went on to say that he uses light lm a lot for prototyping and it includes <v Chris>all the stats and the costings i think that’s more what he’s getting out of <v Chris>the fact that you could pull out the stats and costings <v Speaker2>Yeah yeah you can um it we we do expose like all the like tokens and stuff that <v Speaker2>you’re using through your requests with prism but you’re It’s still on you to <v Speaker2>be like totaling and exposing them. <v Speaker2>Light LLM operating as a proxy to providers gives it that opportunity to like
[48:46] <v Speaker2>kind of build those stats up for you and store them.
[48:52] <v Speaker2>I’ve not used Light LLM in a long time, but it looks pretty nice. It’s come a long way.
[49:00] <v Chris>Nico wants to know if you’ve ever accidentally committed an API key. <v Speaker2>Yep, 100%.
[49:07] <v Mike>I think that’s a good everyone’s response yeah i. <v Chris>Definitely haven’t i definitely haven’t and i’m now going to check every repo
[49:24] <v Mike>And, uh, Marion. <v Speaker2>What is it? What is it? The, the BFG, uh, is that, is that what you’re used <v Speaker2>to, to scrub repos of things? <v Speaker2>I’m pretty sure that’s the CLI. Yeah. I’m, I’m, I’m familiar. <v Speaker2>Definitely committed keys. <v Chris>So Marion says, let them think PHP is dead. Um, I, I get your point, <v Chris>but actually I’d rather they didn’t think PHP was dead and came and programmed with us.
[49:53] <v Chris>Yeah. <v Mike>I mean one of the scary things <v Mike>I experienced was that being at the PHP UK conference <v Mike>when they were doing a panel <v Mike>and that was one of the questions I was talking about bringing in junior <v Mike>devs and before they answered the question they did <v Mike>ask anyone over the age of I think it was 35 if <v Mike>I remember rightly to put their hands up that are full-time and pretty much <v Mike>the whole wouldn’t put their hands up that’s a scary position to be in when <v Mike>you’ve not got anyone in their 20s and coming into into the language what’s <v Mike>going to happen in 30 years time, <v Mike>When all those 35-year-olds are now 65 and trying to retire, <v Mike>and no one else is coming back in. <v Mike>So I would say we don’t want to let people think PHP is dead. <v Mike>We want to bring in the new blood. We want to bring in new people,
[50:49] <v Mike>and that’s the way how society and communities thrive, is bringing in new blood. Yeah. <v Chris>One of two things will happen if we don’t bring in 20-year-olds. <v Chris>One the language will eventually go away two those of us that are in our 60s <v Chris>are going to be paid a hell of a lot more money there <v Mike>Is that there is a okay pitch piece did i. <v Speaker2>Know this is exactly why i’ve been all in i’ve been in the strat for years right <v Speaker2>i’m just waiting for it to die so I can capitalise on all the legacy code. <v Chris>That’s exactly how Kobol did it.
[51:34] <v Chris>I have seen Kobol jobs now advertised at £150,000 about $200,000 for editing Kobol. <v Speaker2>Oh, sure. <v Mike>I’m going to start googling some tutorials. <v Speaker3>Yeah. <v Chris>I will give you a clue. Anything that’s on YouTube about Kobol is going to be at least 15 years old. <v Mike>Yes, that’s fine. <v Speaker3>Yeah. <v Chris>I mean, it hasn’t changed since like 1985. Right.
[52:06] <v Chris>Nico makes a fair point. Cobol guys make bank with banks. <v Speaker2>Yeah, it’s true. Yeah. <v Chris>I mean, the real money’s in Fortran. That’s where you make the real money. <v Speaker2>Jeez.
[52:19] <v Chris>I was once responsible for writing Fortran for a very short space of time. <v Chris>Mainly because it was bloody awful.
[52:33] <v Chris>It’s like Python in the indentation of your code matters. <v Speaker2>Oh, yeah. <v Chris>It’s weird because it’s like got to be in the right columns. <v Speaker2>Oh, sure. <v Chris>No, my brain doesn’t work that way. Don’t give me columns. <v Speaker2>Yeah, this is also why I don’t like YAML, you know? Yeah.
[52:57] <v Speaker2>I do love YAML, though. I mean, I hate working with it, but I love it.
[53:03] <v Chris>I don’t know who wants to tell Marion. <v Mike>He can’t do maths.
[53:10] <v Chris>He says he’s from 89, so he’s 26 years old, in which case I’m only 30.
[53:19] <v Mike>Yes. I wish. I wish maths worked that way.
[53:27] <v Chris>I mean, we could just make up maths. <v Mike>I think I was doing that earlier.
[53:37] <v Mike>Or was it yesterday? I can’t remember. I’m lost. The last couple of days have merged a bit.
[53:46] <v Mike>Maybe I am drunk. Maybe that’s what’s going on. <v Mike>I sniffed the whiskey when I went downstairs. That was enough. <v Speaker2>There you go. Gotcha. <v Mike>It’s got me. Yeah. Yeah. So. <v Chris>So I guess the next important question then TJ is, are you coming to tech this year? <v Speaker2>Oh yeah. I’ll be there. <v Chris>Good. <v Mike>Cool. <v Speaker2>Yeah. Yeah. I missed a, I unfortunately, uh, I missed the CFP. <v Speaker2>So I don’t, I don’t think I’ll be talking this year. Uh, but I will be there for sure. you <v Mike>Have. <v Chris>Another cfp open <v Mike>Yeah what you should do is do a talk on php for javascript developers and put it into js tech. <v Speaker2>I thought about it i’m <v Speaker3>Not gonna lie
[54:32] <v Speaker2>Not gonna lie um i mean i almost thought about doing a like a versell ai sdk <v Speaker2>talk as well because it is such a similar realm that like i should be able to <v Speaker2>like pick up and run with it but <v Speaker2>But I don’t know. <v Speaker2>My JavaScript is so rusty at this point. I think I’d be doing myself a disservice. <v Speaker2>Like, try to do a JavaScript talk and relearn the language. <v Chris>If only you had some sort of system that you integrate with multiple AIs that would help you. <v Speaker2>I know, right? That’d be great.
[55:08] <v Mike>Yeah, just get AI to write it for you. No one would not. Yeah. Honest. <v Speaker2>Yeah, no. It should be good. <v Chris>You’re absolutely right. <v Speaker3>Yeah. <v Speaker2>I just got to memorize it, right? <v Chris>That’s good to go. No. No. <v Mike>No, no. <v Chris>What you do then is you go to 11 labs, you teach it your voice, <v Speaker2>And just get on stage and hit play, like DJ style, right? <v Mike>And then just go and sit in the front row and then ask yourself some questions. <v Speaker3>Yeah, right.
[55:38] <v Chris>Oh, I should have pitched that one. <v Speaker2>Oh, that’d be great. <v Chris>I may do it. I may pitch the AI talk <v Speaker2>Yeah it’s totally doable
[55:52] <v Chris>I think the funniest conference talk I ever gave was one on how to do conference talks. <v Chris>I said precisely nothing in the talk. <v Chris>It was just on raising your voice and lowering your voice. <v Chris>And all I was doing was demonstrating it with, and now I’m going to raise my <v Chris>voice and then I’m going to lower it so that people think I’m talking about something important.
[56:15] <v Speaker2>Nice i love that yeah <v Mike>So um we’re we’re getting up to <v Mike>to uh our time now unfortunately it’s been a been a uh a laugh and uh but we <v Mike>do have one more question for you yeah yeah that’s um what i mean you’ve probably <v Mike>touched on quite a bit of it already but what excites you about php now today or what’s coming up. <v Speaker2>Oh man uh there’s <v Speaker2>a whole bunch of interesting stuff right like i <v Speaker2>want to i want to play with some pipe operators a little bit and <v Speaker2>like brand new feature out i want to mess with <v Speaker2>those some more um that that’s an exciting <v Speaker2>exciting feature ad for me uh i <v Speaker2>don’t know i thought about this question a little <v Speaker2>bit um early on <v Speaker2>like while we were chatting before the show and honestly like <v Speaker2>the thing that gets me the most excited about php and
[57:13] <v Speaker2>like it’s the same thing that’s made me the most <v Speaker2>excited about php for years is just the community it’s it’s the people that <v Speaker2>are involved in it it’s the you know the the things that we’re doing like every <v Speaker2>time i go to PHP Tech or Laracon or something, <v Speaker2>I come back so inspired to do more and better things, <v Speaker2>especially now that I’m working with Prism. <v Speaker2>I came back from all these conferences <v Speaker2>so inspired to make it better and contribute more. I don’t know.
[57:55] <v Speaker2>It’s always been the community for me. That’s something that bit me early on <v Speaker2>in my serious PHP career when I got out of the marketing stuff and got into <v Speaker2>building real world apps. <v Speaker2>I went to Laracon. Let me check the badge.
[58:12] <v Speaker2>2016 was my first Laracon, so that was my first conference I’d ever been to anything. <v Speaker2>I walked away from that conference just so committed to PHP, <v Speaker2>to Laravel, to the community. <v Speaker2>I was just blown away by that. I’ve been to a bunch of conferences since then, <v Speaker2>spoke at a handful, and I just always come back to, for me, one of the most <v Speaker2>exciting things is the community. <v Speaker2>So if you’re watching this, if you haven’t been to a conference, try and get to one. <v Speaker2>PHP Tech is one of my favorites because it’s a well-organized conference.
[58:57] <v Speaker2>The venue’s, I think, great for a conference. I’ve always enjoyed speaking at it. <v Speaker2>But it’s such a great blend of, you know, you’ve got Laracon, <v Speaker2>which is very Laravel-heavy. I’ve been to a bunch of Laracons. I love it. <v Speaker2>But this PHP tech, I think, does such a good job of giving you the exposure <v Speaker2>to PHP as a broader language and the broader PHP community. <v Speaker2>It’s such a great entry point into that. So I think that’s a great conference to go to. <v Speaker2>Laracon, highly recommend. Love <v Speaker2>it. They’re all over. The Laravel Live conferences are fantastic, too. <v Speaker2>So if you can get out there and get involved in the community, <v Speaker2>highly recommend it. It’s, I think, one of the very special pieces about the language.
[59:44] <v Mike>Yeah, I love the fact that you said the community. I’m afraid you’ll have to <v Mike>forgive me. My dog is now barking at some idiot setting off fireworks. <v Mike>I have to say, if you can hear my dogs barking, I do apologize. <v Mike>But I wanted to weigh in here and not just keep muted because I’ve said this <v Mike>on the show before on other episodes, <v Mike>but the PHP Tech community was so welcoming to me when I went to it first time last year.
[01:00:14] <v Mike>I was obviously i was flown over as <v Mike>part of the team um and i was working on it but it <v Mike>was everyone was just just sitting there chatting <v Mike>away with you and you were you would be sitting talking <v Mike>to someone then you realize it’s it’s some <v Mike>some someone from internals or or you’re talking to derek or you’re talking <v Mike>to ben ramsey and you go it’s been ben ramsey i’m talking to and one of the <v Mike>big things i think from that from especially from tech um is that there’s no,
[01:00:51] <v Mike>there’s no cliques is what we would say there’s no sort of barrier between the speakers and the <v Mike>general public they’re going to watch the speakers mingle um <v Mike>or and there’s so many people there it’s it’s it’s such <v Mike>a great experience um i would highly recommend <v Mike>that anyone can go even if you have to get your your company to sponsor you <v Mike>to come over come over and if you don’t know anyone just talk to one of us you’ve <v Mike>seen our faces enough you know who we are we’re all we’re all going to be there <v Mike>working and tj’s going to obviously be there just come and say hi. <v Mike>And say hi to eric or john or any of any other <v Mike>team and we’ll we’ll introduce you to people um and <v Mike>i i understand what it’s like i i have um social <v Mike>anxiety so i know what it’s like trying to be in the in the <v Mike>in the building full of people i don’t know um and
[01:01:42] <v Mike>i had never felt at ease so quickly when i <v Mike>turned up to tech last year when i came to the first one <v Mike>um and i think it’s i <v Mike>think it helps that we we do over a spread of a <v Mike>few over three days as well so you start to see the <v Mike>same faces the next day and the next day you start talking to people <v Mike>uh not knocking any of these one-day conferences which <v Mike>have been to quite a few and you do pick up a lot of stuff <v Mike>you don’t get that social time to actually um meet people properly um i feel <v Mike>um although i the the conference chris was talking at uh was it last week or <v Mike>the week before um and i went a lot i went i’ve lost game yeah i can’t remember <v Mike>it was the the days are merging now um, <v Mike>I obviously met a few of Chris’s sort of people. He knows, because I didn’t know anyone there. <v Mike>And he’s just, and luckily got to chatting to a few people. It was nice.
[01:02:39] <v Mike>But I’ve found when I’ve gone to conferences on my own, when it’s only one day, <v Mike>you don’t always get that connection with people. <v Mike>But again, I’ve learned a lot from those conferences, so I’m not knocking them. <v Mike>It’s the brilliant to go to. um i wouldn’t say don’t go to them um you might <v Mike>be more easy to talk to than i am, <v Mike>and meet people but uh yeah no tech tech <v Mike>over the three days with the socializing in the evening um it <v Mike>i’ve not experienced in anything like it <v Mike>since um all the same so i absolutely absolutely love it and really really recommend <v Mike>it really recommend it to anyone um it’s a long flight from where we are but <v Mike>if you can get over there get over there so yeah submit to js tech because we’ll <v Mike>fly you over if you get selected not. <v Chris>Only fly you over we’ll put you up in the <v Mike>Hotel oh yeah well yeah we’ll put you in the hotel as well we won’t make you
[01:03:35] <v Mike>sleep on the streets you can you can have a hotel room as well you. <v Chris>Can if you want it <v Mike>But well yes it’s optional but yeah no definitely definitely uh get in there <v Mike>you’ve got a few more weeks before like that uh call and if you’ve missed it <v Mike>this year and you don’t get the, <v Mike>ability to come over there is virtual tickets so you can get a virtual ticket <v Mike>to watch the talks but try for I’m sure 27 is going to happen as well,
[01:04:08] <v Mike>it’s coming up to the stage where eric and john will tell me we’re never doing <v Mike>it again but they will still do it again i’m sure but yeah so try again next <v Mike>time and and come along it is it is a great experience um i mean. <v Chris>As stupid as it sounds going from not knowing a single person in that room other <v Chris>than to have met them on discord to sitting around a table eating sushi with <v Chris>tj and daniel colborne and it’s like what am i even doing here in the middle <v Chris>of chicago eating sushi with people that wrote packages i use <v Speaker2>Oh man i’ll tell you what like my like <v Speaker2>handful of best friends that i’ve the <v Speaker2>longest these are these are friends that i’ve had for the <v Speaker2>longest amount of time in my life um people that i talk to you like all the <v Speaker2>time uh i met them in 2016 at a lara con going out to like we went out to like
[01:04:59] <v Speaker2>dinner together like someone had just like posted on twitter that like yeah <v Speaker2>hey we’re at lara con we’re going out to dinner and i think I met Eric at the same dinner. <v Speaker2>It was just this wild experience where I went along for the ride on a whim. <v Speaker2>I didn’t know anybody at the conference beforehand and then walked away with <v Speaker2>four or five of my best friends. <v Speaker2>So it’s <v Speaker2>The magic of being at some of these conferences. For me, it’s been ubiquitous <v Speaker2>across Laracon, Laravel Live Denmark, PHP Tech. <v Speaker2>The PHP community, it’s so welcoming across the board. <v Speaker2>It’s not just PHP Tech, but just this community in general. <v Speaker2>I landed in Laravel Live Denmark. I didn’t know anybody. <v Speaker2>First time overseas uh and i <v Speaker2>left with like a whole bunch of new friends um it’s just like the scene like
[01:06:00] <v Speaker2>the php scene is just welcoming it’s friendly it’s inviting um you know i can’t <v Speaker2>tell you like how many conferences we go up to and there’s like gaps and circles <v Speaker2>of people talking like plenty of room for you just like walk in you know just <v Speaker2>listen in drop in um and yeah just <v Speaker2>you know you see the people out there that are doing live streams <v Speaker2>that are like you know talking if you find them just <v Speaker2>go like introduce yourself say hi like i think one <v Speaker2>of the the most rewarding experiences for me was of <v Speaker2>lara con this year was i was walking between the venue and the expo center and <v Speaker2>someone ran up to me and they were like hey let me show you what i built with <v Speaker2>prism blew my mind like just like somebody is using this thing that i built <v Speaker2>um but i had never never met them before they just ran up to me and was like
[01:06:45] <v Speaker2>hey you got a second let me show you what I built with Prism. <v Speaker2>And that was one of the more meaningful experiences that I walked away from <v Speaker2>the conference with. So yeah, just walk up, introduce yourself and say hi. <v Chris>Yeah. And I have yet to find a person in PHP who doesn’t say hi back. <v Speaker3>Yep. <v Speaker2>For sure. <v Chris>And that is one of the things that makes this such a good language. <v Chris>The community is the center of it. Like you said, you can’t not have the community <v Chris>in PHP and not see success. <v Chris>I mean, I can put a question on Twitter and it’s highly likely that the person <v Chris>that wrote the package I’m asking about replies to me. <v Chris>And that’s just weird.
[01:07:32] <v Mike>But also i think being involved in the community going to conferences and things <v Mike>like that how many people have got jobs through that those networking as well oh. <v Speaker2>My entire career was based on my entire career has been based on the decision <v Speaker2>to be involved in the larabelle community
[01:07:51] <v Chris>You’re gonna have to give us some context to this one tj yeah
[01:07:58] <v Mike>I think I might know some of it.
[01:08:03] <v Speaker2>I definitely didn’t crash at his place over the summer for a long weekend, <v Speaker2>and it was not creepy, mostly. <v Chris>Was this the weekend where you didn’t appear on the podcast too? <v Speaker2>Yes, that was definitely the weekend I didn’t appear on the podcast. <v Mike>Yeah, he just CGI’d you into it back in the video.
[01:08:26] <v Mike>Yes. okay um so um <v Mike>we do need to start wrapping <v Mike>things up um i think we could sit <v Mike>here for hours longer just chatting away and like <v Mike>a lot of most of our guests we’ve all of our guests we could carry on talking <v Mike>for ages so we will definitely have you on the shortlist for next year to come <v Mike>on the show we’ll catch up with you see what prism’s up to what new stuff is <v Mike>coming yeah if you want it if If you want to, we’re not going to kidnap you <v Mike>and force you to be on the show. <v Chris>You’re not. I clearly am.
[01:09:01] <v Speaker2>I’d love to come back any time. <v Mike>You know who’s good cop, bad cop now. <v Speaker2>Yeah, there we go. <v Mike>So, yeah, I mean, we’ll start wrapping things up. <v Mike>But, Tina, thank you very much for coming on. It’s been one of those episodes <v Mike>that we’ve been trying to get in. <v Mike>It’s not been very easy to find when you’re available to jump on. <v Mike>And I love the fact we’ve done live. <v Mike>With you and we’ve been able to get some questions in um and <v Mike>definitely we’ll get you in again next year and we’ll we’ll chat <v Mike>about all sorts um perfect so i need to bring the script up because i’ll forget <v Mike>something otherwise so um yeah so thank you very much uh thank you very much <v Mike>everyone for watching or listening or however you are consuming this uh the <v Mike>show um one thing we are I’m not going to share, <v Mike>have I got it ready, it’s there, it’s there,
[01:09:51] <v Mike>it is there, but I’ve got to remember how to share my screen.
[01:10:01] <v Mike>There it is. Ah, there we go.
[01:10:07] <v Mike>Speakers are starting to be announced for tech next year. <v Mike>I probably should scroll down the page a bit. I can’t see what I’m doing when I’m in this screen. <v Mike>But yeah, so we have a really good selection of speakers already selected.
[01:10:27] <v Mike>So if you haven’t got your ticket yet, Get your tickets and come and join us. <v Chris>There’s some blooming good speakers in amongst who’ve already been selected <v Chris>and there’s still more to go. <v Mike>Yep, yep. <v Mike>So keep an eye on the website. Have you got the link there to show? Chris, ready? <v Mike>You mean that one? This is going so smooth, so professional. <v Chris>We’re just learning from John and Eric, that’s all. <v Mike>We’ve got the best teachers in the world. phptech.io. <v Mike>Head over there. You can keep an eye on who’s going to be appearing. <v Mike>Also, don’t forget to join us in Discord. People are in there all the time. <v Mike>Uh including tj will be in there if you if you’re tagging me i’m sure you’ll answer yeah um i. <v Chris>Summoned him the other day <v Speaker2>Yeah if you summon me i’ll show up <v Mike>Yeah do you have to say your name twice three times it’s three you have to say
[01:11:23] <v Mike>your name three times before you show up five. <v Chris>Times into a mirror <v Mike>It’s like handyman right it’s that one right there’s so many different roles <v Mike>i can’t remember who goes by which rules it’s. <v Chris>Bloody mary if you want it three times into a mirror <v Speaker2>I’m i’m more preferential to to beetlejuice so three will work yeah <v Mike>That’s what i was going off there <v Mike>you go so discord.phparch.com come <v Mike>and join us for the chat and uh we’re loads of <v Mike>great people in there all week long and chatting along um so <v Mike>do join us uh if you’re on our youtube channel please <v Mike>uh like and subscribe if you’re not on the youtube channel go over there like <v Mike>and subscribe and you can see all the other episodes and the other podcasts <v Mike>that we we do as part of the same channel we have the main show on a thursday <v Mike>evening with eric and john got us
[01:12:11] <v Mike>which i don’t know what our schedule is anymore because it’s like it was. <v Chris>One out thursday i don’t know who it is yet <v Mike>Yes yeah we’ll be taking place <v Mike>we’ll have something going out on thursday taking place of the main one uh because <v Mike>our fellow friends over the pond will be celebrating it’s thanksgiving have <v Mike>I got that one right yep thanksgiving over there couple days yeah so we’ll be <v Mike>we’ll be putting something up on Thursday are we doing something on Friday as well Luke, <v Mike>That’s what it says. We’re just doing Thursday, not Friday. We’re just putting it forward. <v Chris>Not Friday. We’ll bring it forward. <v Mike>We’ll just do it more on Thursday. So we’re just doing one more this week. <v Mike>Originally, we were going to do one every other week. And now we’re doing two a week. <v Chris>Yeah. This is episode 17.
[01:12:58] <v Mike>And we’ve been going for three weeks.
[01:13:02] <v Mike>Okay. So that’s our YouTube channel. Don’t forget, magazine discount for our lovely listeners. <v Mike>A live three will give you the first three months of a annual <v Mike>digital subscription and we <v Mike>keep talking about it i’m going to say it again tech php tech <v Mike>26 do come and join us over in chicago it’s a it’s a lovely lovely week um great <v Mike>bunch of people as we’ve we talked we’ve talked about already so i won’t keep <v Mike>pushing but don’t forget jstech’s call for papers is still open till the 7th of December. <v Mike>TJ, 7th of December. You can learn JavaScript by then, can’t you? <v Speaker2>I think I can probably pull that off. <v Mike>There you go. There’s your talk. There’s your talk. How to learn JavaScript in two weeks. <v Speaker2>Claude, teach me JavaScript. <v Chris>Oh, God, no, don’t do that.
[01:13:54] <v Mike>Yeah, that’ll be interesting. And then we’ve got our swag store. <v Chris>We have. <v Mike>Head over there and you can see t-shirts and <v Mike>some hats and caps and <v Mike>things at store sorry store.phparch.com head over there and grab some swag for <v Mike>you and that is everything we have ticked all the boxes and thank you very much <v Mike>again TJ for joining us today thank you everyone, <v Mike>for watching live and we will catch you at the next one bye.
Air date December 2, 2025
Hosted by Mike Page, Chris Miller
Guest(s) TJ Miller

