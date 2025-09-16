PHP Alive and Kicking Episode 2: Sara Golemon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Summary

In this episode of PHP Alive and Kicking, Mike Paige, my co-host Chris Miller, and special guest Sara Golemon, a prominent figure in the PHP community and board member of the PHP Foundation, discuss the forthcoming PHP 8.5 release, discussing its exciting new features like the “clone with” functionality, the pipe operator for enhanced functional programming, and the “no discard” attribute for improved code robustness.

Sarah shares her journey with PHP, highlighting the community-driven development and how the PHP Foundation is revitalizing the language’s longevity. We examine enhancements aimed at error handling and code clarity, while also addressing the efforts within the community to overcome past challenges. Sarah emphasizes the importance of transparency and collaboration in shaping PHP’s future. The episode wraps up by inviting listeners to join our Discord community for ongoing discussions and insights into the evolving landscape of PHP development.