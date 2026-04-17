PHP Alive And Kicking: Episode 22 Sara Golemon
Topics Covered
Rather than switching between branches and losing build state, Git Worktrees let you check out multiple branches into separate directories — all sharing a single
.git history.
- How Worktrees differ from standard
git checkoutbranch switching
- Why they shine for projects with build artifacts (compiled code, minified JS) — no recompile on directory switch
- Working with PHP’s multi-version release branches (8.1 → 8.2 → 8.3 → 8.4 → 8.5 → master) simultaneously
- Merging a fix up through all active PHP release branches in a live demo
- Pushing all branches at once from a single shared
.gitdirectory
- Cleaning up with
git worktree prune— just deleting the folder isn’t enough!
git worktree add <path> <branch> git worktree list git worktree prune git branch -d <branch> # Only works after pruning
The hosts explored how Worktrees fit into a typical PHP web dev workflow with Docker.
- Run multiple Docker Compose environments simultaneously — one per Worktree/branch
- Port clashing is real; solutions include scripted aliases and Lando (handles conflicts automatically)
- Sara’s Git alias
newfrom Facebook/Meta automated Worktree creation and assigned unique IPs per ticket
composer installonly needs to run once per Worktree — not on every branch switch
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|Air date
|April 17, 2026
|Hosted by
|Mike Page, Chris Miller
|Guest(s)
|Sara Golemon