PHP Alive And Kicking: Episode 4 – Ashley Hindle
From wannabe teen hacker to 20+ years in PHP, AI Lead at Laravel, and producing Laravel Boost – come and hear about Ashley Hindle and his journey.
Laravel Boost Deep Dive
Makes AI code better with context-aware docs, guidelines, and tools
Auto-detects your packages/versions (Laravel, Pest, Filament, Tailwind, etc.)
Born from Ashley’s earlier project “Croft”
Customizable with your own guidelines
The Big AI Debate
Will AI take our jobs? Short answer: No
Long answer: Developers who master AI will outcompete those who don’t
“Vibe coding” will create a new market for fixing AI-generated code
Code review becomes more critical than ever
Bonus Topics
Why “boring code” is the best code
Time-based vs. value-based pricing in the AI era
Wild idea: Fully AI-managed app from user feedback to production
Watch to learn how to work smarter with AI while staying irreplaceable!
PHP Architect Social Media:
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Streams:
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io
Music Provided by Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 7, 2025
|Hosted by
|Mike Page and Chris Miller
|Guest(s)
|Ashley Hindle
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: