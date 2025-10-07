PHP Architect logo

PHP Alive And Kicking: Episode 4 – Ashley Hindle

From wannabe teen hacker to 20+ years in PHP, AI Lead at Laravel, and producing Laravel Boost – come and hear about Ashley Hindle and his journey.

Laravel Boost Deep Dive

Makes AI code better with context-aware docs, guidelines, and tools
Auto-detects your packages/versions (Laravel, Pest, Filament, Tailwind, etc.)
Born from Ashley’s earlier project “Croft”
Customizable with your own guidelines

The Big AI Debate

Will AI take our jobs? Short answer: No
Long answer: Developers who master AI will outcompete those who don’t
“Vibe coding” will create a new market for fixing AI-generated code
Code review becomes more critical than ever

Bonus Topics

Why “boring code” is the best code
Time-based vs. value-based pricing in the AI era
Wild idea: Fully AI-managed app from user feedback to production

Watch to learn how to work smarter with AI while staying irreplaceable!

Air date October 7, 2025
Hosted by Mike Page and Chris Miller
Guest(s) Ashley Hindle

