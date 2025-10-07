PHP Alive And Kicking: Episode 4 – Ashley Hindle

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From wannabe teen hacker to 20+ years in PHP, AI Lead at Laravel, and producing Laravel Boost – come and hear about Ashley Hindle and his journey.

Laravel Boost Deep Dive

Makes AI code better with context-aware docs, guidelines, and tools

Auto-detects your packages/versions (Laravel, Pest, Filament, Tailwind, etc.)

Born from Ashley’s earlier project “Croft”

Customizable with your own guidelines

The Big AI Debate

Will AI take our jobs? Short answer: No

Long answer: Developers who master AI will outcompete those who don’t

“Vibe coding” will create a new market for fixing AI-generated code

Code review becomes more critical than ever

Bonus Topics

Why “boring code” is the best code

Time-based vs. value-based pricing in the AI era

Wild idea: Fully AI-managed app from user feedback to production

Watch to learn how to work smarter with AI while staying irreplaceable!

PHP Architect Social Media:

X: https://x.com/phparch

Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com

Discord: https://discord.phparch.com

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Streams:

Partner

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners

Infrastructure Management, Simplified

Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.

https://displace.tech/

Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound

https://www.epidemicsound.com/