PHP Deep Dive: May 2025 Release “The Golden Age” (AI Generate Podcast)

PHP is maturing and evolving. PHP was originally released on June 8, 1995 as Personal Home Page. It’s hard to believe that it was the community that continued driving its progress. 30 years later and we still have an amazing and thriving community. PHP is now a powerful language that is used in many different applications, from web development to data science and machine learning. The PHP community is constantly evolving, and we are excited to see what the future holds for this amazing language.