PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

PHP Podcast: 2025.08.14

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Partner

Honeybadger.io

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date August 14, 2025
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
Guest(s)

July 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD