PHP Podcast: 2025.08.14
Links from the show:
- Thalia Strings – YouTube
- PHP Fibers: The Game-Changer That Makes Async Programming Feel Like Magic | PHP Architect
- Everything We Announced at Laracon US 2025 – Laravel
- https://boost.laravel.com/
- What’s new in Filament v4? – Feature Overview by Leandro Ferreira – Filament
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 14, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)