PHP Podcast: 2025.08.21
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about the Pest 4 released, Prompt Injections, Try/Catch, 1Password for sudo, AOL dialup ends, and more…
Links from the show:
- ! ! ! Discover San Diego ! ! ! | Meetup
- Pest v4 Is Here — Now with Browser Testing | Pest – The elegant PHP Testing Framework
- Prompt Injection: Overriding AI Instructions with User Input
- Social Engineer: YOU are Easier to Hack than your Computer – YouTube
- https://medium.com/@kamrankhalid06/stop-writing-try-catch-like-this-in-laravel-f8886da384c7
- GitHub – z4yx/pam_rssh: Remote sudo authenticated via ssh-agent
- Passwordless SSH and sudo with 1Password on Mac and Linux – scottstuff.net
- AOL ends dial-up internet service after more than 30 years
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
John Congdon
Air date
|August 21, 2025
Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)