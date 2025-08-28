PHP Podcast: 2025.08.28

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss New PHP Architect Partners, Andy Hinkle presents at Laravel Worldwide, sadness over the loss of a great member of the PHP Community, Ryan Weaver, and more.

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

X: https://x.com/phparch

Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com

Discord: https://discord.phparch.com

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Partner

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners

Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io