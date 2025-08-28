PHP Podcast: 2025.08.28
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss New PHP Architect Partners, Andy Hinkle presents at Laravel Worldwide, sadness over the loss of a great member of the PHP Community, Ryan Weaver, and more.
Links from the show:
- PHPScore — Technical Debt Reduction, Bank-grade
- Laravel Worldwide Meetup – Keeping Laravel Elegant When Business Gets Messy – YouTube
- Fundraiser by Leanna Pelham : In memory of Ryan Weaver: For his son Beckett
- Remembering Ryan Weaver: Teacher, Core Team Member, Friend (Symfony Blog)
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|August 28, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)