PHP Podcast: 2025.09.04
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Fixes to PHPTek.tv Login, New PHP Architect Merch Store, Wire-Live the Livewire InPerson Event, Perks to Caddy Web Server, PHP Stream Server, and more…
Links from the show:
- PHP TekTV – Streaming
- PHP Architect
- Longhorn PHP
- Wire ⚡ Live – A Chill & AWESOME Livewire Community Event
- Comparing Caddy to Nginx and Apache – DEV Community
- Introduction — Infection PHP
- https://phpstreamserver.dev/
- GitHub – theHocineSaad/laravel-error-ai: A Laravel package that adds Ask AI buttons to exception pages, one click opens ChatGPT or Claude with a pre-filled, Markdown-formatted error for instant troubleshooting.
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|September 4, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)