PHP Architect logo

Want to check out an issue? Sign up to receive a special offer.

PHP Podcast: 2025.09.18

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss NativePHP bringing everything, including the Kitchen Sink, PHP Foundation announcement of the SDK for MCP, Nuno’s Explanation of Laravel MCP, PHP 8.5 Pipe Operator, the Supply Chain issue with NPM, and more.

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com

Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Partner

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners

Displace

Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/

PHPScore

Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore

Honeybadger.io

Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io

Listen

Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe

Air date September 18, 2025
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
Guest(s)

August 2025 Magazine Issue

Buy Issue $6Subscribe from $4.99
 

About us

Policies & legal

Online Store

Special sections

Copyright © 2002-2025 PHP Architect, LLC. — All amounts in USD