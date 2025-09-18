PHP Podcast: 2025.09.18
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss NativePHP bringing everything, including the Kitchen Sink, PHP Foundation announcement of the SDK for MCP, Nuno’s Explanation of Laravel MCP, PHP 8.5 Pipe Operator, the Supply Chain issue with NPM, and more.
Links from the show:
- GitHub – NativePHP/kitchen-sink-mobile: NativePHP for mobile demo app
- Announcing the Official PHP SDK for MCP — The PHP Foundation — Supporting, Advancing, and Developing the PHP Language
- Introducing Laravel MCP – YouTube
- PHP 8.5 Adds Pipe Operator: What it means — The PHP Foundation — Supporting, Advancing, and Developing the PHP Language
- ctrl/tinycolor and 40+ NPM Packages Compromised – StepSecurity
- 20 Popular npm Packages With 2 Billion Weekly Downloads Compromised in Supply Chain Attack
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A.R.G.U.S.
- npm debug and chalk packages compromised
- GitHub – phparch/phptek-2026
- GitHub – basecamp/omarchy: Opinionated Arch/Hyprland Setup
- Omarchy 2.0 – YouTube
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
