The PHP Podcast: 2025.05.01
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about PHP Tek 2025, Dead Tech, DIY Digital Calendars, Digging into Digg, Meetups, and more…
Links from the show:
- https://lp.jetbrains.com/phpverse-2025
- Is This Tech Dead? | Tech Obsolescence Tracker
- SD Ruby 20th Anniversary Meetup, Thu, May 1, 2025, 7:00 PM | Meetup
- PHP TEK 2025 – May 20th to 22nd, 2025
- Digg Reboot
- Digital Family Calendar on a Budget: The DAKboard DIY Smart Display – YouTube
- A New Form of Verification on Bluesky – Bluesky
- DAKboard – A customizable display for your photos, calendar, news, weather and more!
Sponsor
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
- X: https://x.com/phparch
- Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
- Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
- Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|May 1, 2025
|Hosted by
|Guest(s)