The PHP Podcast: 2025.05.29

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric, John, and special guest Scott Keck-Warren talk about PHP Tek 2025 Wrap Up, NativePHP, Ethics in Web Development, and more…

Links from the show:

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

Air date May 29, 2025
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
Guest(s) Scott Keck-Warren

