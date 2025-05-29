The PHP Podcast: 2025.05.29
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric, John, and special guest Scott Keck-Warren talk about PHP Tek 2025 Wrap Up, NativePHP, Ethics in Web Development, and more…
Links from the show:
- Security Starts With Developer Enablement: Lessons From PHP TEK 2025
- The Bucket | Post PHP[TEK] Reflections
- Slightly Caffeinated | PHPTek, AI workshop, and ClickHouse talk
- Prism
- Software Engineering Code of Ethics Is Approved – Communications of the ACM
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|May 29, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)
|Scott Keck-Warren