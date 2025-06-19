The PHP Podcast: 2025.06.19
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP TEK 2025 Tony Plushy going out, JetBrains AI, One Billonth GitHub Repo, Running Linux Inside of Microsoft Excel, Rest-Certain Project, and more.
Links from the show:
- PHP TEK 2025 – Tony Plush ElePHPant | PHP Architect
- GitHub – phparch/phptek-2026
- JetBrains AI | Intelligent Coding Assistance, AI Solutions, and More
- Why and How JetBrains Built Mellum – the LLM Designed for Code Completion | The JetBrains Blog
- Milestone one billionth Github Repo is just the word ‘sh*t’ | Tom’s Hardware
- Developer gets Linux running inside Microsoft Excel, ‘mostly for fun’ | Tom’s Hardware
- GitHub – NSG650/LinuxInExcel
- Linus Torvalds rages against ‘random turd files’ in Linux 6.15-rc1 directories | Tom’s Hardware
- Ben Eater
- A great write up on the relevance of PHP in 2025 by Piotr Gołofit. | Stefan Priebsch
- GitHub – rest-certain/rest-certain: PHP DSL for easy testing of REST services, with a nod to the Java DSL, REST Assured
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|June 19, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)