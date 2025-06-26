The PHP Podcast: 2025.06.26
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about Happy Birthday PHP, PHP Tek 2026 CTF Opened, Quirks in PHP, Laminas MVC Retiring, and more…
Links from the show:
- Happy Birthday, PHP | PHP Architect
- PHP Tek 2026: Call for Speakers @ Sessionize.com
- The Quirks And Gotchas of PHP – This Dot Labs
- Laminas MVC Is Retiring – Laminas Project – Enterprise PHP Framework
- Warp: The Agentic Development Environment
- This is a sign your team might be falling behind on AI: | Jimmy Jacobson
- Ubuntu 25.10 Replaces sudo With a Rust-Based Equivalent – The New Stack
- Hands down the best overview of the intrinsic problems of Agentic Ai from the very brilliant Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal. | Nic Halley
- PHP TekTV – Streaming
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3PM PT. Come and join us, and subscribe to our Youtube Channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|June 26, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)