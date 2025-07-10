The PHP Podcast: 2025.07.10
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss PHP 8.5’s new INI Diff feature, Exploiting Public APP_KEY Leaks, Does Theo listen to the podcast? Spoiler: NO, and more.
Links from the show:
- https://laravel-news.com/php-85-introduces-an-ini-diff-option
- Exploiting Public APP_KEY Leaks to Achieve RCE in Hundreds of Laravel Applications
- PHP TekTV – Secrets Security End-To-End
- [FrameworkBundle] Derivate
kernel.secretfrom the decryption secret when its env var is not defined by nicolas-grekas · Pull Request #56985 · symfony/symfony · GitHub
- Is PHP the new JS? – YouTube
- https://x.com/ShooterMcGavin_/status/1934676872484266189
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
Honeybadger.io
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners over at Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. It’s free to get started, and setup takes just a few minutes. Be the hero your team needs! Suit up at honeybadger.io
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|July 10, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)
Leave a comment
Use the form below to leave a comment: