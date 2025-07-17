The PHP Podcast: 2025.07.17
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John discuss Spec-driven Development with Kiro, JetBrains on Huggingface, Event Sourcing with Laravel Verbs, Automating your life with n8n, PHP Tek 2026 Website development using vibe coding, and more.
Links from the show:
- Introducing Kiro – Kiro
- JetBrains (JetBrains)
- Verbs
- About Grokability – Snipe-IT Free open source IT asset management
- GitHub – phparch/phptek-2026
- Christopher Miller | Expert Web Development & Design
- You NEED to Use n8n RIGHT NOW!! (Free, Local, Private) – YouTube
- Explore n8n Docs: Your Resource for Workflow Automation and Integrations | n8n Docs
- https://x.com/alnutile
