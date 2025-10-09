The PHP Podcast 2025.10.09
This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about NativePHP Mobile, EAV Database Models, PHP Tek 2026 CFP coming to and end, Fun Simpson API, and more…
Links from the show:
- Thank You to Our Early Adopters – NativePHP
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entity%E2%80%93attribute%E2%80%93value_model
- https://x.com/ShaneDRosenthal/status/1976110984998814062
- PHP Tek 2026: Call for Speakers @ Sessionize.com
- Android/Inertia Update 🤘 – YouTube
- Open Discussion, Wed, Oct 29, 2025, 7:00 PM | Meetup
- The Simpsons API – Free API for Simpsons Data
The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT. Come join us and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
X: https://x.com/phparch
Mastodon: https://phparch.social/@phparch
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/phparch.com
Discord: https://discord.phparch.com
Subscribe to our magazine: https://www.phparch.com/subscribe/
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
Streams:
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Displace
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
PHPScore
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Honeybadger.io
Honeybadger helps you deploy with confidence and be your team’s DevOps hero by combining error, uptime, and performance monitoring in one simple platform. Check it out at honeybadger.io
Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|October 9, 2025
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)