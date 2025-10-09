PHP Architect logo

The PHP Podcast 2025.10.09

 

This week on the PHP Podcast, Eric and John talk about NativePHP Mobile, EAV Database Models, PHP Tek 2026 CFP coming to and end, Fun Simpson API, and more…

Links from the show:

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Air date October 9, 2025
Hosted by Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
September 2025 Magazine Issue

