The PHP Podcast 2025.10.16 with Nuno Maduro

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this special live episode of The PHP Podcast, hosts Eric Van Johnson and John Congdon welcome the legendary Nuno Maduro from the Laravel Core Team — live and in person! This episode is packed with energy, laughs, and deep insights as Nuno shares stories from behind the scenes of Laravel development, the philosophy that drives the framework’s evolution, and his approach to open-source collaboration. The trio dives into developer productivity, testing, and the craft of writing elegant code, all while keeping the conversation lighthearted and fun. Whether you’re a Laravel enthusiast or just love hearing passionate devs talk shop, this episode is a must-listen celebration of the PHP community and the people who keep it thriving.

Links from the show:

The PHP Podcast streams the recording of this podcast live, typically every Thursday at 3 PM PT.

