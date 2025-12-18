The PHP Podcast 2025.12.18

[06:25] Welcome to the official podcast of PHP Architect. Join us to listen to the latest news and tech talk from our conferences, the magazine, and wider PHP community.

[08:49] The Discord does not go anywhere. So, all right.

[08:54] Let's do this one last time for 2025.

[09:01] 2025. I had a brain injury. I had head trauma this week.

[09:31] Sees that I, my mental capacity is, is questionable. And she’s hoping to push me over the edge because she had me like, like struggling to kind of comprehend what she was saying. And it’s frustrating me because I’m sure I’m right, but I can’t explain how I know I’m right. So you’re a man. So yeah. So listen to me, listen to me. Let’s go on a little journey. discord feel free to pop in here anytime you like uh i would really like everybody’s feedback especially if that feedback is no eric you’re right you’re not crazy the word relevant right you know what the word relevant means right this is not a joke i’m not saying it is it is it relevant to this conversation right so the opposite of that is irrelevant right it means it’s not it’s not relevant to what we’re talking about right okay yeah.

[10:35] So there’s the word regardless so regardless of who you are it’s not okay to have sex with an animal right regardless right it’s just it’s what what i took a weird turn are you not, I just took a weird turn. So regardless, it’s like it doesn’t matter. Regardless, it doesn’t matter, right? Right. Is there a word called irregardless? Yes. There is, right? Yes. What does that mean?

[11:07] The same thing as regardless. But you have the word ear in front of it, like irrelevant. You have ear regardless, so it can’t be a word.

[11:19] It is. It’s a non-standard word meaning regardless. But it can’t be. It can’t be. It’s like a double negative, right? Because it’s like ear regardless, so it’s a double negative, so it’s guarded. I’m confused, John. And this is how my wife tries to break my brain at times. Your wife is correct on this one. It’s not a word? It’s a nonstandard word. It’s a word, but it’s not the opposite of regardless. It means the same as regardless.

[11:55] Well, my wife was questioning whether it was a word. And when I said, yes, it’s a word, it means it doesn’t matter. And she looked at me, she goes, well, that’s the word regardless. I’m like, exactly. Regardless, it means it doesn’t matter.

[12:13] And then, like, when I started thinking about it, she goes, okay. And she did the same thing to me. She goes, you know, you know the word relevant, right? Irrelevant means it is, you know, it isn’t relevant, right? Relevant means it is relevant. And irrelevant means it’s not relevant. So if you apply the same logic, it can’t be the same. Welcome to English. English is stupid.

[12:39] This is this is what’s been perplexing me all day i have not been able to get that out of my brain i love watching those uh like youtube shorts or facebook videos where you get people looking at how stupid the english language is and it just drives me nuts it was like yes,

[13:00] yeah that’s like uh dumb they did they did the whole sml skit where they’re like, okay we’re going to give the number 12 a word and we’re going to call it a dozen, and they’re like oh what other words are we going to give the numbers and i’m like nope that’s it.

[13:26] Regardless, my mom is watching that's a problem got matched yeah you might be right skimmer and i was wondering it was the mandela effect like, am i just like remembering wrong like is this not a word and i just assumed it was because, that's how i remember it i remember it being a word but no no we've all used it it just it's weird because it means the same thing as regardless yeah, And I will never be able to use it ever again.

[14:32] If you're listening to the audio podcast, you should think about joining us live sometime. You can do that by heading over to our YouTube channel at youtube.com forward slash PHPRCH. And make sure you subscribe and hit notifications so you know when we're live.

[15:27] My young young one still gets in the bed in the middle of night and he’s in the bed in the middle night just coughing and hacking i’m like that’s when i got sick i just know it like he turned towards me coughed in my face or something and then and neither of my kids had a fever but all of a sudden not last night but the night before i had like 101.6 fever and i just felt like crap but today, feeling much better. Happy to be on the mend. You look like shit, though. Oh, I do. I feel like it, too. Moms have a immutability about them. Yeah, like they can’t get sick. Like they just have some superpower about them. Beck was the same way. She’s kids will be climbing. I’m puking on her. Yeah. Kids look at me cross-eyed and I’m laid up for the next. And then they laugh at us for being babies. I’m like, you don’t know what it’s like to be sick. You’re never sick.

[16:29] So this is it man we're winding down the year here at php architect

[17:10] So he rubs your balls a lot, or what’s happening there? Yeah. Welcome to the show, Kevin. He bowls with Big Blue.

[17:19] He’s got blue balls? Yep. Well, he has a blue ball. He has a blue ball. And every week he goes through the bowling alley, putting his fingers in each blue ball, trying to find the right blue ball.

[17:33] He just sticks his fingers in a lot of holes until it feels right? I actually thought of you this week so john and i have conversations about bowling i’m not a bowler um i mean i’ve bowled everybody’s bowled right but i’ve never like done it competitively i i enjoy it for the most part and on the east coast i i think john has kind of confirmed this we have something called duck pins which is baby like it’s not baby bowling but like the pins are shorter and the balls are smaller right and they’re fun because a as a young child you can really, bowl but as an adult you like hurl the hell out of the thing i saw something and i and i actually meant to bookmark it and share it with you and yeah i honestly forgot but candle pin i think it was in argentina candle pin bowling what’s this it’s just another one but the pins are like straight up and down like candlesticks.

[18:30] So this looked very similar to that. However, the pins are three in a line. Right. And the object of the game. And like I said, I think this was, if, if we have any listeners in and around Argentina or know what I’m talking about, please let me know what this is called. Cause I don’t know what it’s actually called, but you, you have a bowling, basically a bowling ball. You wheel it down. And the object of the game is to shoot the pins as far away as you can. So you hit all three, and I guess, I don’t know if, you know, whatever one lands the furthest, you know, is the mark or is the average or what. But that’s the whole game. And, dude, it looks like it’s so much fun. Like, the guys are just, like, just, like, throwing it. And everything goes in a straight line. And you’re not sharing this with me because I want to see this. I forgot. I forgot, man. And I couldn’t remember what it was called.

[19:30] I couldn’t remember where I saw it. it might have been a fever dream i’m not sure it’s a new game you’re making up you’re trying to get people hooked on it but trust me it’s gonna be huge super cool yeah so if i find it or if anybody in our discord knows what the hell i’m talking about uh i mean you might even be able to look up if i’m right about the word argentina you may be able to look up argentina bowling. Bowler bowler bowler what’s an argentine bowler what’s that uh nope nope that’s uh cricket that’s not that’s wicked that’s not that’s not it that’s just bowling.

[20:14] Yeah i don’t know what the hell this thing was i don’t remember where i saw it and i totally was like oh yeah i got to i’m gonna have gpt could tell me you you care of the show john I’m talking to my friend chat. How about not worrying about that right now? No, this is important job. So not important. So not important at all. Um.

[20:38] Have you done any php coding this week i’ve done well not this week no but i was doing a crap load of php coding this uh last week oh yeah oh yeah oh yeah yeah we can’t talk about it we can tease it but you know i don’t like teasing stuff yeah yeah i did i did uh we we have an idea for attendees at the conference that John and I had been kicking around for, for probably a year, maybe a little longer than a year. I was like, Hey, wouldn’t this be cool? And it was actually something that, that was suggested to us. We’re like, yeah, yeah. You know, we liked that idea. And then we kind of built on it and we’re like, okay, you know, how can we make this different? And, uh, I, I spent a lot of time on it this weekend and I’m actually kind of excited where it’s at. So I’m not a teaser. I’m not going to tease you guys, but yeah, if you’re coming to the conference, we might have something there for attendees

[21:36] and we’re, we’re hoping to leverage native PHP mobile for it. So it just kind of all lined up this last year. It’s like, Oh, Hey, cool. We can use that for this. So we’ll see how it goes. I started, I was doing some work, um, not for the conference, just general work for a client and got into a conversation about mass updating.

[22:05] Information being an API. And we’re in this weird area right now where we have the legacy application that isn’t getting as much love as it used to. And everything is moving towards microservices. So in that era, when you need to make a change to the legacy system, do you do it right? Or do you do it hacky? And I was very torn. So I put it out to the group, hey, I need to build this API endpoint, we have a third party that wants to send information. And it’s basically almost like a CSV of a user ID and a value, right? And do I build an endpoint that will take all of that at once, or do I do it as a RESTful API where it’s a single request per user?

[23:03] And got some interesting feedback from the group. And you can go either way, like, no, just have them post to a collections endpoint with all the data, and then you manage it.

[23:19] Or the other one was have them do a single call per user that way you know they can’t overwhelm the system you can put rate limiting in there if you want you know the end point is going to be you know consistent as far as speed goes you’re not going to have these huge spikes of somebody sending you a million records and it taking forever versus one record being really fast,

[23:46] so I was really torn on it I ended up going with the make them do the looping on their end and you’re going to do it just one at a time.

[23:59] That was the story? That’s the story. I built that up and I’m trying to follow the best practices that we’ve been doing for years in a legacy application. And that’s hard. Knowing that it’s dying, putting more love into it, especially when it’s been my baby. I’ve been working on it for 13 years and knowing that. Oh, this is your code base. this is this is the the big code base your project yeah the project you’ve been focusing knowing that in the back of the minds of everybody else it’s a dying code base and they would rather not work on it at all and i’m like that’s my baby and i don’t want to not do it.

[24:46] So i spent extra time on it and added tests and trying to make it the best i can, for no no nobody will ever run those tests well it gets run on cicd it’s they’re always run what you’re talking about i had uh you know i we didn’t talk about on the show because of the timing uh also anybody care anybody interested uh we had a little company um christmas party well we had a company christmas party um it was at a denny’s and i was the only one there it was pretty sad because nobody, nobody lives around each other anymore, but, well, we had a, we had a little, uh, uh, below deck Christmas, uh, holiday extravaganda on the alive and kicking, uh, podcast. I didn’t, I didn’t get to spend a lot of time on it because I was kind of, you know, working, somebody had to work, but, uh, a lot of, a lot of the team was on there. It was, it was fun. It was cool. So I was whining. Yes.

[25:53] But yeah, check it out. It was on Tuesday and quite a few. Frank was on Brooks, our mobile developer was on. I don’t think he said any words.

[26:04] I mean, he’s a JavaScript developer. He only has a very limited vocabulary.

[26:12] You really got to stop doing that in public. I love it, man. It’s all I got. It’s all I got. I got to keep giving him a hard time. I got to make him feel inferior. No, it’s fine, except we’re trying to sell JS tech tickets. Oh, whatever.

[26:28] Maybe we need a dunk tank and give JS developers an opportunity to try to dunk me or something. But anyways, big shout out to Frank and Brooks and Joe even contributed a ton. We are… Ready to launch this mobile app for a client that’s been in development for a long time, way longer than it should have been.

[26:54] And I’m really excited. We had kind of the last meeting today. There were two kind of what we consider minor things that needed to be corrected. And, you know, we’re going to correct it. And basically, when we come back from holiday, we’ll start rolling out to their customers. So really excited about that was it was a good meeting it was the owner of the company was on um the owner our client owner uh was on and that’s not unusual he participates in a lot of the hands-on sort of meetings but it was a very relaxed you know enjoyable meeting because sometimes these meetings can be get really intense and and uh especially with this particular project It was just like, it just felt like it was never going to end. And we just kept pushing forward, pushing forward and finally got there. So I, I, I don’t want to pat ourselves on the back too quickly because obviously, you know, it’s, it’s been rolled out as beta to, to a couple of their,

[27:58] their customers, but you know, we’re going to roll it out to everybody. And, uh, yeah, it’s, um, it’s exciting. I’m really happy. It’ll be more fun the day we can turn off the old version and be like, it’s gone. Oh, and it’s exciting to hear our client talk about that. They’re like, you know, listen, people can onboard on the new, uh the new version whenever they you know when they want like we’re not going to force them today but in like six months we’re going to tell them they have three months to convert you know provided that like there are no like real showstoppers or anything like that like if everything rolls out smoothly and everybody’s liking it and all the feedback we’ve gotten has been so encouraging so positive uh it’s a very much different approach to the mobile app than what this client had been using. And it was risky. It was a fight to get them to embrace this new flow and trying

[29:02] to explain, this is how mobile apps work. If people are using a mobile device, this is how they expect the application to work. And so there was a lot. That was a struggle. That was a real struggle. But as we started rolling it out and as we started getting the feedback and everybody just loving it. And there were some tweaks we had to make, like, you know, basically just like, oh, hey, can you make the outlines a little more evident, like for forms and stuff, you know, just like small things. But for the most part, everybody loved the new flow. So, yeah, super excited. I hope it continues to go this well. And I’m really happy for the client because I know they’ve been working really hard. Their whole team has been basically focused on just iterating through it and testing everything inside that because there’s so many different components to this flow it’s crazy yeah it’s a schemer to answer your question this app started a couple years ago well before native

[30:06] php mobile was in our lives um so unfortunately this one is not maybe version three but, Nah. Yeah. Yeah. Well, now what I did say is the app we’re talking about building for the attendees at tech will be native PHP mobile. And our mobile developer is very on board with that. He’s actually really excited. He’s spoken to Shane a few times. And yeah, so it’s nice to have you here. You know, he’s exhilarated about it. Which is great because, you know, he’s been doing mobile development for a while. And the idea, I think he also likes the thought that he can start leveraging the rest of the team because everybody on the team is pretty versed in Laravel. You know, obviously PHP, but with native PHP mobile, it’s specifically Laravel. So he’s looking really, you know, he’s looking forward to just having that because we try to help him as much as we can, but he is still kind of on his own little

[31:12] island because he’s using JavaScript frameworks that are, you know, targeted for mobile development. And we have Chris as, you know, our newest team member. You know, he’s kind of fluent in that area as well. But until before then, we really didn’t have anybody. We had just people who understood JavaScript development, but didn’t really have their head around these frameworks, especially these mobile frameworks. So yeah, it’s really exciting, really happy, really happy.

[31:46] So, so yeah, I did that. And then to make things worse, I actually might have to contribute code to our legacy code base. I mean, it’s our legacy, yeah, it’s our legacy code base because it’s this thing. I’m actually really proud of everything everybody did. This is the code base that we had inherited that we have nursed along since 5, PHP 5, right? It was 5, right? I think originally it was 4, but by the time we got involved, it was already up to 5. And we have now not only brought it all the way up to 8, but we have injected a Laravel framework inside of it. So when we had done this, I wasn’t aware of anybody else doing this. And it seemed crazy at that time. We’re like, well, what if we put a Laravel framework inside of the application? And as we develop new components, we’ll develop them in Laravel. And we did that a few years back. And it was crazy. Like, there was definitely some, there was a learning curve

[32:56] on how to do routing, how we could share the Laravel components with the legacy code base. And there was a lot of that that we worked through, and team did a great job with that. So that’s there. And now I’m building an API for the same client, actually. It was funny because I’m always like the proof of concept guy. They’re like, hey, we want to build this proof of concept. And it’s never a proof of concept. They basically say, hey, we want to build version one. But yeah, so I’m doing an API and I’m going to actually have, I couldn’t even tell you, honestly, the last time I have done a straight up commit to this code base. You know what I mean? Like, I don’t, I couldn’t tell you the last commit that has my signature on it. That wasn’t like a merge or something like that. Something stupid. So, so I’m kind of excited about that. And yeah, all sorts of fun things happening here. as the year winds down.

[34:01] Skimmer, why are you using FlexUI LiveWire? That’s for OFFS. Oh, FFS. That’s a great question, Skimmer. You know, I’m really curious. So John and I have a philosophy where we try to support as many people in the PHP ecosystem as we can, right? So when they came out with Flux, I still am a big LiveWire supporter. Um, it’s, you know, it’s kept me kind of relevant with my terrible JavaScript skills. Right. So when they came out with flux UI, um, you know, we were like, okay, we’ll get on board. It was like a paid program and we were, we were early adopters. So we did like this lifetime license with it. And, you know, I don’t have a problem doing it. Right.

[34:57] But my issue is I still don’t understand what the benefit of Flux UI is.

[35:05] As it applies to any other Tailwind component library. I don’t see, like, it doesn’t have enough of a tie-in to LiveWire where I’m like, oh, yeah, I couldn’t do this. This UI, this Flux UI, I couldn’t do this if it wasn’t Flux UI. You know, it’s just, it seems like it’s just another component library to me. And maybe I just haven’t given enough time, but I did, I have honestly kind of given up on it because I don’t know, there’s just other tailwind component libraries out there that I enjoy working with. And I haven’t really felt the benefit to it. So let me know if I’m missing something discord, because I feel like I have to be missing something with this. You’re, I have no clue. I haven’t used it at all. And I saw you and Frank talking about it recently. Yeah. Yeah. I wish I just, yeah. And I’m not knocking on it. Like Tailwind component libraries are awesome. I definitely will encourage you to latch on to one, understand one and utilize one.

[36:16] I just don’t know what the benefit of flux is over any other one.

[36:21] So a really good blade component library built to easily plug into livewire, so it’s more about the components pre-built for you instead of having to build your own components it sounds like but that’s what all PLM component libraries are, that’s what I’m saying like that the livewire part is the part I feel like I’m missing like I don’t feel like it there’s enough livewire-ness there to say oh this is awesome, skimmer says the advantage that’s what i just read oh oh skimmer explain to me though how is it different than any other tailwind component library just explain it to me what is the live wire part that you’re referring to i mean obviously it came from the same person who did live wire so what you’re saying makes sense and that’s kind of how it was marketed i just don’t see it i don’t interesting what that piece is and how it differs any other component. While you think about that, let’s, uh, hear from our partners over at this place.

[38:24] Thanks displace.tech I got a job I’ll say it I was too busy reading your message to me thanks displace,

[38:37] I just want to talk about this because I thought it was funny it’s been on my board for a couple weeks now but a cryptology firm canceled their elections after losing their private key.

[38:54] I mean you’re a cryptology firm, wait we gotta shut everything down somebody lost the key what the hell man oh i didn’t have to go away.

[39:13] I didn’t have, it was, there wasn’t a paywall here before. Dang it. I don’t have a paywall. Yeah. Good. Good on you. Maybe cause I, maybe cause I’ve come here a few times. They’re like, nope. You’re. Oh, you hit one of those limits. Like you can only read five articles a month or something. I hate those stupid things. Probably. Um, but, but yeah, they, they split the private key up into three pieces. So three different individuals had a piece of the key, you know, they’re trying to do it right to make it secure. But when it came time to actually see the results, only two of the three could upload their key because the third person irretrievably lost it. And it goes in here to say, you literally had one job, one job. Yeah. Protect this one piece of information. So they say the hardest part about cryptography is usually the human element. If you scroll down towards the bottom, it’s like, that’s where it’s a human mistake.

[40:20] That’s security in general, right? I mean, that’s always the biggest security flaws, the human element. Yeah. Yep. Whether it’s forgetting keys, improperly sharing keys, or making some other mistake, cryptographic systems often fail for very human reasons. Yeah. So what election, like it said, canceled elections. Like, was this a serious election or just some? No, I don’t think it was political. I don’t know what it was for.

[40:51] But it’s still it’s enough to make people worry about the future of elections when it comes to politics or anything else right when you’re voting on something and your vote needs to count, you want to make sure it does and if if this was a nationwide thing and you’re talking you know 100 200 million votes and then all of a sudden it’s like whoops we can’t see the results so, So we’ll have to do it over. Right. We’re going to end up with that anyways. Yeah. So next they’re saying, whoops, we screwed up. Next time we’re going to make it a two out of three key thing. So we’re still going to split the keys up, make it as secure as we possibly can and not require all three to be there. Okay.

[41:44] At the end yeah that’s crazy that’s bonkers man that is bonkers i think like you said it is more funny that it says a cryptic cryptology firm like yeah yeah um let’s see i have so let me knock some things off here uh this is here i’ll put this over here it’s pretty much almost done but there’s a laravel oss advent calendar for 2025 um yeah you know i thought this was going to be cool and it’s just just marketing the different things of laravel so it’s i mean it’s fine it’s not as cool as i i guess i was hoping it was going to be but yeah it’s just basically talking about different things. Especially the OSS piece I’m okay with some of the stuff I remember I came across something like well how’s this OSS but I don’t remember what it was now this all looks OSS for me which is open source software anybody wearing OSS is, do you do any advent calendars? No I don’t I don’t either this year my mother-in-law shows up and she gives

[43:10] me an advent calendar that she saw online. It was super excited about, you know, supposed to be, uh. The 25 days of whiskeys or something. Oh, nice. And you’re supposed to get a little taste of whiskey. But she goes, she hands it to me. She goes, but it’s way too light. And the whole thing was you’re supposed to be able to drink the little shot of whiskey and then hang the bottle from your tree. Uh-huh. Yeah. It was all just little plastic bottles. There was no, I mean, they were flat. They were just ornaments. Oh, there was no whiskey in them? No whiskey. Nope.

[43:47] That’s embarrassing. Yeah. And she’s like, I knew I was getting scammed.

[43:55] So she, she’s trying to fight that, but then to make it right, she found one in Costco. That’s a 12 day one of different cocktails. So you get, but these were actual cans, little cans of different cocktails, like margaritas and stuff. And I started it, but then I got sick and I’m like, I’m not drinking tonight. I got i have a few days to make up for i should go start yeah all right so so i i was a few few days behind and i actually came across one that i i kind of remember but don’t really, folio literville folio is a page-based routing system for laravel so i think if i remember correctly it’s the old style where you point it to a directory and every file in that directory becomes a route basically, if it’s what I’m thinking. So let me see. Yeah. Greeting. Yeah, I think that’s what this is. Yeah, kind of. It’s funny, like.

[45:00] The things you forget what was the um the things you forget like laravel has gotten so big like their their their components of it like people just forget about what was the the laravel slim version called that was really directed for apis what was that called i’m sorry you broke up there for me lumen lumen remember lumen yeah yeah yeah it’s this is like a oh i’m not even sharing the right thing anymore so yeah this is like a i feel like this is like a layer of a lumen thing where it’s like oh this is a good idea and then nobody uses it and it just kind of dies on a vine or something although i could be full of shit people could be using this i don’t know what do i know, yeah interesting so yeah that’s kind of what the advent calendar is just basically covers all the components of laravel that maybe you’ve forgotten about it’s like pale i forget what pale is what’s pale a real-time blog monitoring yeah

[46:01] okay yeah i kind of remember this, Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, Pail. Yeah, all these things out here. Pin it was number one, which is something Kalen and our team implemented using that Laravel component of this legacy app. And boy, has it been a home run. Really? Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah.

[46:29] So not only are they using it. So what Pennant is, is this a feature flag package, right? Oh, I’m not sharing it. Sorry, can’t be in it. So Pennant is a feature flag package in Laravel that allows you to roll out certain features to clients.

[46:51] And Kalen had implemented this and used it to roll out a couple of features. And the first time we did it, it went so well. and I even made a big deal out of it in the meeting. I’m like, hey, I really hope everybody appreciates what you saw here. Not only did we roll out a feature, not only did we roll out a feature to specific customers, but we leveraged this new feature workflow, this pennant workflow that Kalen implemented to do so, meaning we can continue to do this moving forward. Didn’t we already have feature flags in that system though? Not pennant feature flags but i mean i don’t work on that software very often but i remember we had this whole page of check boxes that was always a pain in the ass that you had to check off all of these things that a client can do weren’t those feature flags no well those are those are components or features that clients can subscribe to right so yes you know maybe they subscribe

[47:54] to to service a and so they enable service A. But it’s not really a feature flag. So what. Kaylin had implemented is we can iterate on service a without deploying it to everybody so we come up with a new version of service a roll it out to a couple clients everybody everybody’s happy with it and then they open the floodgate and roll it out to everybody so yeah so yeah, I see what you’re saying yes no not really I mean it’s kind of more of a you know enable modules for a particular customer sort of thing. This is way cooler. And I am so proud of the work our team does. We’ve been so fortunate with the team we have because nobody on the team does the bare minimum. Everybody tries to push themselves to do better, to be better, to push the code base, to be more standards compliant. It’s like it’s everything I wanted the team to be, and they’re so good at it. And I really do try to stay out of the way as much as possible because of that,

[49:02] because I’m just going to slow them down. I really should not be coding.

[49:09] Let’s talk tech for a minute. Jesus Christ. Sure. You’re talking about the conference tech? Yeah, the conference tech. Okay. PHP tech. JS tech. I’ve been booking lots of air. Oh, check this out. Check this out. Check this out.

[49:27] Look what Chrome has. Oh, I don’t know how this is going to work. It doesn’t work. What? I don’t know what you’re talking about.

[49:36] Chrome oh the side by side the side by side tabs my favorite feature from edge was was splitting the screen yeah chrome has it yeah i saw that but you can’t you can’t share the side by side so all right js tech um anyway um i’ve been booking airfare for speakers this past week and a half two weeks and i’m constantly talking to them trying to figure out one how they learned about conference and just having general conversation, not just be like, here’s your flight, get out of here.

[50:08] Talking with somebody today and they’re talking about their team and they were asking about getting virtual access and they assume that all the videos became public, which we don’t do because…

[50:21] A lot of our speakers don’t want that plus we have php tech tv and we’re not gonna do that but,

[50:28] it’s not that we’re not going to do it we just we haven’t really figured out a workflow right figuring out which ones we can release but yes go so anyway so he was talking about getting, a package for his team and i’m like well why aren’t they coming to tech and he tells me oh his company would buy tickets for the team if they would go, but a lot of these kids don’t go anymore. They don’t see the value in it. So I just wanted to take a couple of minutes to talk about it and maybe share this portion of the episode with your team.

[51:08] Going to a conference is more than just learning about something.

[51:14] It’s the relationships that you build I talked about it numerous times on this podcast I first started in 2010 going to a conference and it was after that that I became less scared as a person I mean it sounds weird but I felt like I was stuck where I was at doing what I was doing, I felt like I was lucky to be where I was at you know the whole imposter syndrome thing and it was that that I started to release some of that. So you learn a lot about yourself and,

[51:48] And then we talk about it all the time. It’s you start to learn things that you don’t know you need to know.

[51:56] And that’s a big part. You, you go and you see a talk on something that you’re not doing today.

[52:05] And when you need it down the road, you’re like, oh, I remember seeing a talk on this. And then you have more ammunition. You have more tools in your tool belt that you didn’t have before. So there’s so many reasons to go to a conference well what’s crazy and what i always feel is the bigger benefit to it exactly what you said but not so much talks like you’re having lunch with other php developers who do this for a living most of the time and they’re solving problems that maybe you’ve encountered and couldn’t resolve or you haven’t encountered yet. Kind of the same thing John just said. And you make these connections with these people that when you realize, oh, hey, I need to reach out to somebody for help with event sourcing. Oh, that’s right. I have lunch with this guy at tech who did event sourcing or I saw this talk of event sourcing. And yeah, it’s, you know, we call them hallway tracks or whatever.

[53:17] It’s the socialization that you don’t get with virtual conferences. That’s just such a massive game changer. I can’t tell you, you know, this is maybe not the best use case to brag about, but I can’t tell. Well, actually it is. How many people have gone to tech looking for people for their team. And how many people have gone to tech looking to join a team and have made that connection. And it’s just a very chill atmosphere. I mean, just look at this lineup. Like, we were just talking about native PHP. This is Shane. This is one of the developers, one of the creators of native PHP mobile. That’s him. He’s going to be there talking. Like, it’s coming from the source’s mouth. It’s, you know, there’s like, we have a, we have the new release manager for 8.5. This is the, this is the release manager for PHP 8.5. Right. And I mean, they’re going to be there talking. You know, Larry is huge in internals.

[54:29] Like the guy, I don’t know how this guy has this much time, but if you’re ever participating in internals, you know, or you’ve seen the name Larry Garfield go by. I mean, these are the people, and these are just the people who are speaking. Like, it’s just crazy. I was always blown away with it. And I know I’ve shared this story before, so if you’re a long-time listener, I know you’ve heard it before. But if you’re not, I remember one of the first conferences I went to, realizing that I was sitting next to Taylor Otwell at one point. And i was sitting across the table uh from derek the creator of xd bug and these are like two tools that at the time i was just like getting into and getting to getting to learn and i was talking to these guys like they were they’re they’re literally right there and and you know having conversations and i i can’t i i understand like i understand you know. Why people would say, oh, you don’t need to go to conferences.

[55:35] It’s just, you know, everything’s virtual. It’s not totally unfounded. Like, yes, it’s good to, you know, you can still get that information, but it’s harder to interact with the speakers. It’s harder to wave the speakers down after the talks. Um it’s harder to just run into random people uh who you realize are at the core of a package you’re using or the framework you’re using or a tool you’re using it’s it’s insane and the friends that you will make it’s not not just acquaintances but you’re gonna you will meet people that you have a connection with that you look forward to chatting with them again. And then you then you start saying oh i really like going to conferences you start going to more going to them more often and running into these people and then it’s it’s just so much fun it’s really well worth your time especially if your company will pay for you to go now this person did say that company would

[56:38] pay for tickets and not travel which admittedly sucks if they’re going to pay for the ticket that should help out with travel as well but if you can get to a conference especially php tech please do so um yeah and it sounds like if the company is willing to pay and you like the people you work with you could share a room that the the place we hold the conference at, is a suite so there’s a separate bedroom so if you really wanted to one person in the living room one person into in the bedroom works or eric and i did it before with queen beds right in the room well i mean you’re you’re you’re such a good little spoon.

[57:26] I tried doing uh and and the other piece of that is when you start to see the benefit you, like John is a perfect example, got more involved, decided to organize a user group, decided to start speaking at conferences. And when you start to understand the impact and benefit you receive,

[57:53] you want to be that impact for somebody else, I think is always, it’s always so interesting to see it happen. And you can almost see it happen. And sometimes these talks, like something just clicks and you can see somebody has now latched on and said, oh, this makes so much, you know, this makes so much sense now. And yeah, it’s cool. I mean, obviously we’re going to hype it up because, you know, we, well, we’ve run it now, but even when we didn’t run it, we were still doing this. Like we still have these thoughts. I mean, you can go back, watch our previous podcast and we were having the same conversation. Yeah. It’s just really benefiting and PHP Tech has always been one of the cooler ones because everything is in the same venue so you don’t have to go you don’t have to stay one place and then go somewhere else for the actual conference it’s all right there in the same venue which is really nice to have we’ve done conferences that.

[58:53] Actually I think Tech is the only one I know now I mean even Scale the big one that I do up in LA for open source Um, They have hotels around the venue, so it’s like across the street or whatever, but it’s different. At Tech, after the conference, after the talks, you go down to grab dinner and you run into three or four people that you might have made friends with and you guys all gone and grabbed dinner because you guys are all staying in the same place. So like even at scale where they have like four or five hotels because that that conference is massive it’s like five a couple thousand people there at least i think they’re up to like 5 000 people you know you just like yeah everybody’s in different hotels and yeah it’s just like it’s not the same i i really i i’ve always really enjoyed how uh php architect uh managed uh tech, they’ve always done a great job. We were very fortunate to have that playbook laid out for us. Which makes it hard.

[59:59] We keep talking about potentially changing venues or changing location. And it’s been difficult replicating that feeling that I got from PHP Tech when I first started going to a conference. I mean, we tried it here in San Diego. And while I loved the venue overall, all as far as having lunch on the beach and everything, the conference space just wasn’t quite the same. Yeah, I agree with you. Yeah. It just wasn’t really, I mean, it was conducive to like a single track conference, but you know, we were, we only did two tracks back then. And even that was kind of like, uh, you know, really just didn’t have the same feel, feel that tech has today. Yeah. And considering this year, we’re going to be four tracks, three PHP, one JavaScript. I should say three PHP slash PHP adjacent, including a lot of AI and other things. Yeah. Yeah. Joe, Joe knows even tech moved around for a little while and just

[01:01:07] never really hit the same as Chicago. Yeah. Um, we’re, we’re still playing with the idea. I mean, part of it is out of convenience to John and I, you know, we feel like we could do more if we, if the, if the venue, if we found a venue that was maybe in Southern California, but there, there, there’s, there’s always been a big argument that, you know, people don’t want to travel. The country even if it’s coming to southern california people don’t want to travel across country to go to a conference or if they do they get like vegas seems to be that border, nobody wants to go past people go to vegas but they don’t want to go past me meanwhile for a flight it’s probably only 30 minutes more right exactly yeah. Vegas is nasty man i i outgrew i outgrew vegas i mean it was a thing and i’ve been to plenty of, conferences in vegas uh and just vegas in general but after a while just like yeah like it’s it’s definitely something

[01:02:08] you can enjoy if you’re a wealthy individual but i’m not and i i value my money so i don’t mind spending it i don’t mind gambling but there’s the limits for me and i can’t yeah i’m not a big i don’t like gambling as much i would i would go to play i would go to play poker and i would go to see shows and stuff but like i’m not a that’s not a blackjack guy well one my memory sucks so i can’t count cards and even if you’re acting craps are my thing i enjoy them yeah i like them but yeah but yeah i think the last couple times beck and i’ve been it’s just shows and food really i mean yeah that’s it yeah if you can count cards your your odds are still barely above 50%. Right? If you play perfect blackjack without counting cards, you’re, what, high 40s? Yeah. You’re not going to win. That’s, that’s basically it. You’re not going to win. Yeah.

[01:03:11] Well, cool. All right. You want to talk a little PHP storm real quick before we end this thing? Yes. Let’s, let’s talk more PHP. Why not? PHP storm. We have a few PHP storm things on here, actually. I know. I saw, I saw this one, which I think covers the story you have, but PHP storm 2025.3 is out.

[01:03:35] Actually just upgraded today so i haven’t poked around at it too much but i did see that they added support for claude code right alongside their juni agent so when you’re in there doing the ai chat with it you can choose between claude and juni so it’s multi-agent support using the right agent for the right thing what does that mean i’m not 100 sure because i’m i’m terrible about using agents specifically?

[01:04:09] But I’ve, you know, me, I’m a huge fan of Claude lately. It’s been my go-to as of late. Yeah. I mean, Claude code has been great. I haven’t tried it within using the Claude agent within PHP storm yet. We need to do that next. So, so just out of curiosity, and I don’t expect you to necessarily know this. I, so I don’t use the Juni. I know you, I think you mentioned you’ve had team members who are big on Junie, but I think Junie was an extra fee, right? There’s an extra cost. I don’t remember.

[01:04:48] Possibly. They were big on Junie before Claude came out. And Claude’s the same way. Like Claude code is an extra cost. So i’m wondering like uh do you i assume if you if you’re already subscribed to claude code you can bring it over to php storm this is where i get confused with anthropic right because claude code seems to be different than claude itself remember when you’re trying to look at the pricing it was like oh no for claude code you go over here to this console.anthropic or whatever versus wherever we were prior to that. So I don’t know that they’re one in the same. So I did notice recently. Joe is saying that clog is different than clog code. Well, but recently the desktop agent, at least, I just hit the website. The web agent apparently doesn’t. But the desktop agent that I installed now has a toggle between Claude and Claude code. So you can actually… I don’t use it to really…

[01:05:58] I understand the benefit of it. So I use it in the terminal. And basically, every time you end it, like Claude, and this might be changing because memory in these AI agents is becoming more and more of a thing. But until recently in the terminal, when you turn Claude code off and then you started it back up, you know, the next week or whatever, it doesn’t remember the conversations that you guys work through, all the coding you worked through before. So it kind of looks at the code base again, and it’ll leave itself notes on, you know, like architecture and stuff. But with the client, the desktop client, I think that was like, one of the things is like, you can just create these projects. And it’s just that that whole conversation stays resident in that project. So it knows from day to day, you know, what you had previously worked on. And again, I feel like that’s changing because, like, I see that becoming more

[01:06:57] and more of the latest feature in these agents of, hell, hey, this agent now has memory. I think actually Claude is one of them now. I think Claude was talking about how it now has a memory that it can remember. Not only your previous conversation about a particular area, but also conversations you have in other chats. So it can kind of, you know, realize, oh, yeah, because I do that a lot. As a matter of fact, the project I was working on this weekend, I wanted to implement Socialite. I have a very particular way I like to implement Socialite. I had done it in PHP Tech. And so I told Claude, I’m like, hey, you know, I did this in this code base over here. Look how I did it. I want to do something similar for this code base. And, you know, it figured it out. So yeah, what are you showing me? So Joe’s showing how you can export all of your current session before you exit. And then you follow that up with a, you tell it to review your notes.

[01:08:04] And then Joseph decides to jump in here with, if you just run claw-c, it will resume from your previous session.

[01:08:13] What? Joseph, where have you been my entire life? Actually, I know you, Joseph. We’ve meant claw-c. See, I didn’t even know this stuff. Yeah, I just leave it. So the way I do, I use Tmux, and every project I work on is its own Tmux session. So I usually just have a panel open and clawed, and I just keep it running. Obviously, that doesn’t do me any good when I reboot my machine once a month or whatever I do, but that’s great. Both of those, I am going to go grab those right now out of Discord and put them in my little notes section so I never forget. Thank you guys PHPStormer is also saying that in a future release coming up soon some .x release of 2025.3 you’re going to be able to provide your own keys for different agents so they’ll basically anything that’s using OpenAI,

[01:09:11] or other agents like that you should be able to use it within the IDE as well interesting,

[01:09:23] all right this is this is awesome man i have to now i have to go back and do all this stuff great joe’s response is that yes the claw dash c is nice to resume your previous session but he.

[01:09:38] I can definitely see the benefit of having the note files for sure. I would have to see the note files to understand, like, is it literally just the, all of the back and forth that you’ve had that, that entire session? Yeah. I guess the next question is, uh, Joe, uh, is this something you would exclude from your commits or do you commit? I would think exclude. Right. I mean, it would have to be right. Yeah.

[01:10:07] I don’t want people seeing what I’m chatting with Claude about.

[01:10:11] Exactly. I don’t want people to know how stupid I am. I can’t figure this out on my own. Do it for me.

[01:10:21] I have to do both these things. You know what I’ve gotten really bad at? Well, bad or good, depending on how you look at it. It’s 410. We need to wrap up. But I’ll open like two projects or three projects and then give Claude a task and move on to the next project. Give Claude a task. And then like, forget about it. Like I, I didn’t jump in a meeting. I take a thing and then I’m like, oh shit. Yeah. What did I have Claude doing? And I go back to that project and see where it’s at. And I’m like, I’ve done that where I’ve let it sit there for days. I’m like, oh, it’s going to forget where we were at. But of course it, of course it doesn’t, but it’s like, it’s been too long. Yeah. Yeah. These are great, great tips. Um, yeah. Big Claude person here this week. Like, I mean, Claude, I think I’ve stuck with more than most of the other ones. Yeah. I mean, I still use ChatGPT for, like, documents and social media and stuff.

[01:11:15] Like our SOC 2 stuff. I sent it to ChatGPT. I’m like, hey, do all these policies make sense? Like, are all these sensible, sane policies that are being submitted? And it just kind of reviewed them all and said, yeah, this is what this one’s saying. Everything here seems to be in line. This is pretty typical. And I’m like, all right, cool. Yeah. I don’t know how we’re going to get that wrapped up considering we’re about to close for two weeks.

[01:11:43] Joe, you can’t take time off. You need to stay and finish up SOC 2 components. Yeah. Yeah, we got to stop saying closing. So anybody who’s curious, John and I are trying something new because, like, we don’t think our team just gets enough appreciation. They don’t already get enough PTO from us as it is. Yeah, exactly. Unlimited. but this year we we worked with our with our clients and said listen it’s as a developer just in general it’s it’s hard to shut down for christmas spin back up for a few days and then shut down back down for new year’s because typically here in the u.s you have christmas off and you have new year’s off right so it’s like it’s this is weird start and stop thing and so we’re like what we’d like to do is just give our team the last two weeks the yeah two weeks starting next Monday off. We’re not off. I just said off. We’re not off. We’re in, we’re in spin down. So basically the team is available for emergencies. Like if a bug comes up.

[01:12:50] Something crashes, we’re here. We’re not off, but we’re not working on projects. We’re not doing things. I think, I think maybe the SOC 2 needs to be an exception, but yeah, it’s, uh, and, and to, to the credit, of, of our clients, everybody was 100% okay with it. And they, you know, we had one that was like, yeah, we basically do the same thing. And then they make their, you know, their people, like maybe they have their people take a vacation time, take time off, but you know, it’s, you know, they’re like, yeah, yeah, it’s fine. No big deal. I’m like, Oh, that’s great. So it’s really worked out. We’ve made it clear that this is, we are trying this out. It’s not guaranteed for next year. I like that idea of making them use their PTO for it. You like that idea? We used to do that at the enterprise I worked at. And it wasn’t even a holiday. It was the weirdest thing. It wasn’t even like a holiday thing. It was just like a certain,

[01:13:48] like a Q3 would be wrapping up. And they would be like, okay, we’re shutting down for a week. So the offices will be closed. But you need to use your PTO. And it was like this whole, they did all these projects. Because this was a big enterprise. They had a bunch of buildings. We actually had a server room there, which just racks and racks of servers. It was incredible. And they did all these calculations. We don’t have to run the buildings for this amount, so we’re going to save this much money. And people have to use their PTOs so that you don’t get the stockpile PTO. Yeah, that’s what I’m concerned about. Because we already have people that don’t use their PTO, even though we encourage it to be used.

[01:14:40] But yeah, it probably should be a PTO thing, now that I think about it.

[01:14:46] Maybe next year we’ll do that.

[01:14:49] So, all right. I’m still sharing that. We’re still talking about that. The new 2025.3 version also adds PHP 8.5 support. So we can probably start using some of the new 8.5 goodness that we recently got.

[01:15:08] I saw that up here, actually. Yeah. And then the thing that you had on yours was this piece. The out-of-the-box Laravel support. Like I thought this was already done. Like, is this, are we just rolling this out? Well, I think, so the Laravel plugin they made free. Now I think they are, it’s going to be included. You don’t, you don’t have to go find the plugin and install it. Oh, I see. So it’s not going to be a separate install. It’ll just be baked into the store. I mean, it’s going to be there. You could probably uncheck it and remove it. Like I’m not using Laravel, but it’s going to be included. you don’t have to go look for it.

[01:15:51] Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, they do that. Pest score support. That’s cool. Cool.

[01:15:58] Yeah yeah cool stuff man really the last one this database one is interesting to me uh i use the console all the time and i was always confused because when you go to start a new console it could say open your recent one or start a new console and it turns out those were always just files behind the scenes so they’re they’re abandoning the term console instead you’re opening a new query file so you you can have these stockpiles of files of here’s the queries i’m going to run in this file so it’s not a huge interest not a huge change it’s just i’m still trying to figure my way around it because it’s like well this is interesting this connected cloud providers yeah is really interesting because i wonder if this is allowing you to connect using your aws keys as opposed to uh just a normal my c it has to be because it says, as soon as you do it you can browse a list of all your databases in those accounts,

[01:17:11] how awesome is that that’s pretty awesome and it will automatically create the data source for you nice.

[01:17:20] Yeah, that’s really cool. We actually had this talk in the Alive and Kicking on Tuesday about the difference, you know, the fact that all JetBrains IDEs have this database tool baked in, but then some of us, like Frank was an example, prefers to use DataGrip, which is the standalone JetBrains IDE for databases. Yeah, I think I mentioned that as well. And uh yeah so it’s uh yes i mean i have both i have both i i prefer the standalone one because i have multiple open at the same time but i also had the per project one in php storm if i want to use it but i’m often using my entire screen for the code itself and for me it’s like that’s i think that was kind of the the feel as well like and this is for my php code and i forget like when we’re having the conversation how much my php storm i’ve basically stripped it all out like i i don’t have all the menus and stuff so it’s basically like a terminal and i’m using them is how

[01:18:34] i kind of equated it to in my conversation on tuesdays like i i freaked i remember that was the thing that was so overwhelming to me when i first started using storm it’s like there’s just too too much shit here like not only am i not going to use half the stuff but like it’s in the way like i need it gone yeah and i’ve over the years have done that what once you find your workflow so for me i often have like that bottom panel is going to be my test runner or my xd bug. I’ve got my main area for my code my left side is going to be my commits and my my file.

[01:19:18] Explorer which i close down so you you do your git yeah i think we’ve had this conversation you you use phd storm to manage your git stuff huh oh interesting yeah i said i don’t even i don’t use this for that yeah i love it because i because we’re often using jira i can equate things to tasks from jira and which automatically will create a branch which automatically, links everything so there’s a lot of benefits i assume there’s a jira plugin for storm as well yeah well it’s their tasks server so it’s not even a jira plugin it’s the tasks part of the ide, oh interesting see i don’t even use that i don’t even know what that is like i have to my workflow sometime and then the database i have to the right that i don’t use but i like having the connection in there so that any queries i write within the code it has the context of the database and then can tell me if my query is right or wrong or help me auto complete it.

[01:20:24] Interesting oh did you see this they have they have completion in the terminal so it’s like it looks like it’s kind of like that warp turtle oh i did not see that yeah i’m not a fan of that but it i mean i guess it’s cool if you if you if you do like it it’s there i will have to check it out because i i mean i always have like that’s the other thing in my bottom panel is my terminals because i usually have like one of them’s running ngrok for my project and then i have two or three others doing different things so what version is this is this 5.3 2025.3 yep, yeah i got that i have that installed okay i have to i have to try to play around with some of these new features.

[01:21:10] I have to look at, it’s been so long. I haven’t even looked at like the Git, uh, tool in storm and forever in a day. You don’t look at that. I mean, I, I, I will drop the terminal and run Git commands as well. But for the most part, it’s create me a branch, do my commit. I I’m lazy with my commits. So it’s usually I’m going to commit these files and I hit the little AI button to generate a commit message. Oh, I forgot about that feature. And then I, oh shit. And then I push and I’m done. So I use lazy kit, which is just, again, another terminal open, another pane open in my team accession. So usually each project I will have, I have my code AI window. I have a get window. And then I usually have some other just terminal stuff for each project. Right. So, uh, yeah, I usually just keep lazy. Lazy kit needs that AI feature to write. I mean I guess you can just use Claude now I’m sure Claude will just do commits

[01:22:13] for you I think I’ve done that in the past yeah probably but yeah,

[01:22:19] that’s a way to wrap up talking about PHP Storm PHP Storm thank you for being a partner PHP oh wait a minute, you’re not a partner we talked about you way too long JetBrains we still love you some love.

[01:22:37] Oh, real fast. If you’re a GitHub user, your encode is available to you. I’ll share that. You just come here. You type in your username. So you can type in anybody’s username. Don’t type mine. It’ll be embarrassing. Yeah, that’s why I’m not sharing mine, man. It was damn pathetic is what it was. I think my longest streak was like 30 days, which might sound like a lot, but like my longest streak used to be like four months or five months. And yeah, it says I’ve been on fire. It said analyzing your copy paste. I noticed. What? My longest streak was 12 consecutive days.

[01:23:25] Interesting. How would it analyze your copy paste? I don’t know.

[01:24:02] A little loud in the music area. Yeah, exactly. All right. Well, if I don't talk to you again… Have a great holiday, Christmas and New Year's and all that.

[01:24:32] We’ll see you next year. Oh, man. All right. All right. I’m wrapping up. Thank you for hanging out with us, everyone. We appreciate you. I’m literally having my house finished up. this it was supposed to be finished yesterday i can’t believe you’re still dealing with that today and i was supposed to be finished on saturday it’s like it just continued didn’t think of you saying hey we have to finish up this week, yeah yeah and you’re like i’ve wanted it done two months ago it’s like i’m not the roadblock here dude i’ve i i now have had three sinks in the one bathroom the the front bedroom bathroom that one that happened like after the fact is it was the smallest problem and they have spent the most time and most money on trying to resolve it because you just so yeah i i today was my third sink that they put in there like the first one didn’t work because the the the features didn’t work the second one was waiting their

[01:25:30] features didn’t work what’s the feature of the the sink that was in there was. The bowl was on top of the counter. And then the faucet was behind it, right? So they got a thing where the bowl could sit back on top, but there was no way for the faucet. It was assuming that the faucet was connected to the bowl. So like, all right, well, this doesn’t work. And so like, okay, we’re going to bring out a new one for you. We’re just going to have, you know, we’re just going to replace the sync with it. I’m like, all right, that’s fine. So that’s what they did on Tuesday, right? Tuesday. Yeah. Tuesday. So they did that on Tuesday and we, you know, Beck comes out and she goes, did you see the sink in the bathroom? I’m like, well, not really. I mean, it’s just a sink in the bathroom. And she says, you need to go look at it. And, like, the damn thing was, like, pushed up against the toilet because it was so big. It was,

[01:26:32] like, way too big for the bathroom. They used the same faucet, but that faucet wasn’t designed for that sink counter. And so, like, the faucet was, like, over the sink. I was like, yeah, this ain’t working. This ain’t going to work.

[01:27:37] Buy it for all your developer friends. It's fantastic. All right, cool. Talk to you guys later.

