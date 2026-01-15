The PHP Podcast 2026.01.15

[05:18] Hey, John. Hey, Eric. Thanks for remembering to enable us.

we're back for those of you that uh might have missed us um we've been back for a couple weeks so i don't know where you've been but this is the official podcast of php architect and uh you know this is what we do we talk php and crap like that you know what i mean. And more JavaScript lately. JavaScript. JavaScript's blowing up.

[08:57] What does that even mean?

phbtech.io, check it out. See you there. How about that? We have actually some important information about that, John.

We have made the official declaration of when early bird pricing ends, and it is going to be January 31st. So get your ticket now. Prices will not be lower. They're only going to go higher.

If you don't get your ticket By that date for PHP Tech You could do it over at JSTech, For the same price as your PHP set.

They both end the same time.

[13:47] two months before our conference. So their conference is in March. Their early bird just ended on the whatever the… Actually, I think it ends today, as a matter of fact, the 15th. So, yeah. I guess I’m just… So what you’re pushing for is saying we should extend our early bird? No, no, just the opposite. I’m just saying. That’s kind of what I heard.

[14:11] All these speakers, man. Great, great talks here. I’m really excited about this. Really, really excited. Can I tell everyone how we screwed up on talks and confused people?

[14:25] As long as it doesn’t require us holding another track again like that one year, sure, why not? I confused a couple of speakers because all of a sudden we had three more people get accepted to speak. And they’re like, was this a mistake? I got a decline message and now I’m being accepted. And it turns out Eric and I figured out all of the hour-long talks. We didn’t talk about the tutorials at all. And after we chose all the hour-long talks, I took every other session in the app and just said, decline it and send the decline message. Keymails, tutorials, all of them. Just cross the board. Not thinking about it at all.

We just chose our tutorials. Alina Holligan right there on the bottom left is giving one of them on BDD. All right. Tim Lytle's given another one.

[15:30] Sarah Savage. Don’t know where they’re at. Sarah Savage. I saw their picture somewhere. I forget where, but yes. Sarah Savage. Three tutorials to choose from. Higher up. Gotta be. Keep going.

[15:46] Keep going. Keep going. Oh, there it is. Yeah so fun stuff fun fun stuff yep we got a new uh sponsor as well but uh we’re we’re just waiting for,

[16:05] logos and stuff to put up, keep an eye on the website. All the assets, yeah. Yeah, all the assets, that’s always fun. Actually, we have two, if you think about it, but yeah.

most of my coding this has been basically uh. Pissing off Joe Ferguson from our team because I don't realize first thing, maybe I'm not very clear about my direction. The one big one is we had an issue. There was an issue with the PHP round table website

Joe caught an issue with the website and it was, you know, it was a pretty big issue and we had to address it. And I had told Joe, I'm like, Hey, I'm like, just do, um, Can you just do a composer, you know, upgrade in NPM upgrade? And then, you know, I'll get in there and I'm going to upgrade everything. I wanted to upgrade the framework. I couldn't remember the framework was. Fortunately, it was already on 11, Laravel 11.

[25:38] Fortunately, it was already on 11, Laravel 11. So, you know, I had in my head that I had to go do all this stuff. And so I did, right? I did it all. And I, you know, I’m like working like this, the, this, the other thing, Like I’m not working on one thing. I’m rarely ever working on one thing. And actually we just talked about how I handled that. I basically suck Claude on it. I’m like, Hey Claude, you know, upgrade the shit for me. I’m busy. I’ll come back here about an hour and see where you’re at. Um, so, uh, you know, but like, I’m working on so many things that I’m not like babysitting, you know, certain, you know, everything I’m working on. And so I do all this stuff. I push it out. And having Joe in the rotation is a very new experience for me, right? Because we’ve never had a dedicated sysops person. And the sysops people we had before working on stuff who were doing a split duty, like Kaylin and Frank, we really just had them focus on the clients,

[26:44] the client environments, right? So like things like php architect php roundtable you know tech uh php tech um website uh, John and I just handled that stuff ourselves, right? And so, you know, I do everything.

[27:04] We did the bare minimum. Yeah, really. I said we handled it. I didn’t say we did a good job handling it.

[27:13] Yeah, so I did everything. I push everything out and, you know, whatever. I really don’t think that much about it. And then I sit down and, like, I get this message. And, you know, he was nice enough because we have a lot of transparency in the company where we have a lot of conversations in Slack channels that other people can join. Not everybody’s a part of every Slack channel, but, like, everybody can be a part of it, unless it’s, like, a private Slack channel. We have a couple of those, not too many. So the idea of being like somebody somebody is not on a project today but gets on a project in a month they can pop into the slack channel and then they can go back and look at all that, previous conversation so we don’t have a lot of dm conversations um so i sat down and i saw i had a dm from joe and i’m like oh and of course i always get concerned right when i see dms like somebody is you know something serious has happened where they need to talk to us privately

[28:14] right and i see it and he’s like hey man i i kind of took care of all that php roundtable stuff and And yeah, you know, you just, you just ignored my PR and just deployed yours.

[28:28] I’m like, wait, you have a PR?

[28:32] I’m like, shit, man, I didn’t tell you to take care of all of it, but thanks.

[28:39] He’s like, I took care of it and it worked. You took care of it and blew it up.

[28:44] So yeah, and then I did it to him again recently. I forget what the last one was because we’re going through, we’re doing SOC compliance and everything. So we’re like kind of going through and inventorying stuff. And Joe’s really kind of getting in there and starting to take care of a lot of things. And I recently just did something again. I think it was another update. Yeah. Yeah. I think that was at Arsosoft’s channel. I’m like, dude.

Vegan places are very, uh, a lot and delicious.

Have you seen the announcement from our friend TJ Miller?

You're in already?

Meanwhile, I'm like, our company has been a very long time GitHub sponsor. I'm like, we have to be one of the first in, right? Right? I'm sure. I'm sure. I'm sure. Well, he even says he's going to let GitHub sponsors in. So that's how he's going to do it. Yeah. That's how you're going to get access is through that. Yeah, exactly. Yeah, so if you sponsor TJ on GitHub, explain it first. Right. So TJ recently released Iris, which is an AI that actually knows you. And it sounds very interesting as far as it, does it like scrape all of your information from various places and just learns about you as you're having conversations with it?

[31:14] Yeah, I haven’t fired mine up yet. I mean, I haven’t, I don’t know, John. We don’t have access to the code yet.

[31:23] Yeah, I don’t know. That’s what I, kind of, my expectations. I feel like I always set my expectations a little too high for these sort of announcements. It’s not TJ specifically, but like, oh, hey, this AI’s got this thing now. I’m like, oh, this is going to be great. And then I get in there, I’m like, yeah, okay, not that great. But, yeah. so yeah i’m very excited about uh what he’s proposing here and what’s even more exciting is uh that it’s actually i don’t know why it’s like this i should talk to him about this why isn’t this just a service like why are you giving this to people uh you know it’s it’s it seems like it would be a good service but like i said i haven’t actually used it yet uh clearly because you know waiting for access but uh yeah it’s it’s out there it’s going he’s very close to releasing it um yeah it’s going to be exciting i i want that like i’m getting notifications from amazon’s like

[32:22] hey you’re getting upgraded to alexa plus i’m like okay you know i want you to know more about me because i don’t want to have to keep repeating myself for certain things but Like there’s also certain information I don’t want you to know about me, but if I’m hosting it, like if it’s code I’m hosting, I’m definitely like more open. Like, yeah, get in there. Like Olama, I keep wanting to figure out how to get Olama. My, my, myself hosted Olama. To just really get your teeth into my email, my calendar. I want to be able to talk to you like I’m talking to a normal person and get that information back. I see all these setups. That’s another thing that got me going down the innate end path. As I saw all these people, I was like, oh, yeah, I’ve got this recipe where you can talk to Olama through Telegram. And it’s like it just never works like i’m hoping it to work so we’ll see how this one goes

this is actually his blog post uh if you're not a fan of tj miller you really should become one this guy is like i think he's one of the most underrated smart people in the laravel community Not that, you know, people like foo-foo him, but like he's working on huge shit. And I don't think it gets nearly the exposure like other people and things that they work on. TJ blows it out of the water for me.

over the weekend, I announced Iris, Iris, an AI that actually knows you. The docs are released, wrote a blog post, um, and Iris and some of its evolution and gapped a bunch about it on a podcast.

[35:17] Oh, that’s right. He has a podcast now. I forgot about this. Again, very good podcast.

[36:52] That’s the way I talk. You know me. I can’t find your score one. Here it is.

Thank you to our partners at phpscore.com. Every app builds up technical debt over time. It's the price we pay for shipping new features and moving fast. When we build up too much of it, though, it can start to impact how we work. Team velocity suffers, bugs become more frequent and take longer to fix, and everyone starts to get a little frustrated. The key to managing debt is to measure it. A credit score can help you understand how well you're managing your financial debt. And now there's a credit score for your technical debt. Go to phpscore.com to get a free technical debt score and monitoring for all of your PHP applications today.

[37:43] Thank you, PHP Score. We should do our PHP Score and, you know, release it. Let people see it. We haven’t actually done that, so we should do that at some point.

[37:59] But these are too many podcast subscriptions well i’m happy you’re here duck i call him duck we’ve known each other for a while now yeah personally basis yeah, uh yeah actually that’s a that’s a i i back i don’t know if it’s the same now and we actually record, a lot earlier than we did ugly like i think in the end of ugly we we just switched to three o’clock as well right yeah but php ugly was kept me on my game because uh back then when we were recording at nine o’clock we’d wrap up at 10 and like for the first couple of years when we were like learning how to do podcasting it would take days for me to get the podcast out but i had i I’d finally gotten my workflow tight and it would take me a few hours, you know, and I could typically get done in an hour or two, but if I waited too long, I would get like messages from people over in Europe who were waking up for their commute on the train saying,

[39:07] Hey, where’s the podcast? Like this is where I listened to the podcast. Where is it? Oh man. All right. It’s coming. It’s coming right now.

pop os has released 24.04 lts version with their new cosmic desktop it's they've been working on the cosmic desktop for years teasing it and now it's officially released

[40:26] It was shared with me somewhere else, and I was like, something to talk about. I know that if you’re a System76 fan, you’re going to hate me.

[40:37] I wasn’t sure if you were linking that or not. I wasn’t going to bring it up. Eric and I bought System76 servers years ago. We’d switched from our Mac laptops. I think it was right around COVID time, because we just weren’t doing remote work anymore. So we’re like, let’s get really nice desktops. And we want system 76. And we use that for quite a long time. And then I forget why I think there were a few things I needed work wise. And I’m like, I’m going back to the Mac for that. And I’ve kept my system 76 here. And then for the past couple of years at this point the only thing i used on the machine was to play rocket league, and not just rocket league but an unsupported version of rocket league because it’s not officially supported on linux so if there are any issues it just don’t use linux right and, because one of our ex-employees is an employee there talking with them a lot i finally broke down and put windows

[41:44] on that machine and still the only thing i use it for is to play rocket league but now it’s on windows yeah so i actually remember this and this is why i i was going to bring this up so. The reason I switched, and John and I were kind of in agreement when we decided to switch, was almost because of PHP tech and the way we were editing videos after tech. So after the first tech, I did video editing on my Pop! OS machine, and it worked. I mean, it was fine. But the more we got into it and the more we were trying to do specific things, Like John was, would use the Adobe Premiere, which doesn’t run on Linux natively. And he was like, oh yeah, all you gotta do is this, this, and this. And I’m like, fuck, I’m like, I’m not using, you know, Adobe. So, so there was a time there where I’d fire up my Mac, Mac machine to fire up Adobe and do a few things. And just kind of got, I think, to the point where I was like,

[42:55] this is ridiculous. For me, I was just talking to a client about this today. For me, all my work is through a browser and a terminal. Everything I use is across all the platforms. So for me to switch back from Pop! OS to Mac, it wasn’t this move to Mac that I was excited about. It was a necessity to use an app that I don’t use on the regular. And since everything else acted and behaved the same, my terminals were the same, PHP Storm was the same, you know, browsers, Slack, everything was the same. Like, there was nothing… There was no reason for me to go, you know, to keep switching back and forth. It’s the same experience for me. Right. We stuck with the Mac. And then we did start working remote again where we meet up and do some coding. So, you know, that was nice because, like John said, these were desktops. We did it because we wanted the extra RAM. Like, these are beefy desktops, too, man. They’re huge.

[44:04] Tons of RAM. And actually, funny enough, not a lot of hard drive space, but it just wasn’t. I think we had maxed it out for the time. And it’s terabytes, but it’s not like crazy. I think our Macs now are like, what, eight terabytes or something? I have no clue.

[44:23] Plenty, no matter what it is.

[44:27] When I was finally coming to this realization of, okay, I’m just going to use my Mac again so I don’t have to keep doing this, I was saying, and this is, mind you, years ago, if they can just get this Cosmic desktop out, that would be enough motivation for me to stick with this, to stick with this as my primary machine. And they just kept just dragging it out and dragging it out. And the cool thing about Cosmic, it’s Rust-based. It was supposed to reimagine a bunch of… Things like the terminal and stuff and and i just i just wanted it because it was rust-based to be honest with you again i i don’t care as long as i have a terminal in a browser that’s like 90 percent of my workload but again i i couldn’t even get there but i always used my system 76 machine unlike john so i used mine i just put it in the closet and use it as a remote box through the terminal, because it’s just easy. I mean, I wasn’t going to lose that.

light wire four is out. Uh. I i kept trying to like do a list of what's new there and i actually wanted to install it and play with a little bit i haven't done that like this just came out i think this week i think i feel like it just came out this week and caleb i like the guy i love the guy uh but he just like i don't know he starts talking about things it's like okay man but what like what else is there like show him more stuff and and he really he downplays some of the stuff like he's like oh yeah yeah if you want to do this extremely difficult and like almost impossible to do by hand thing i've created this one little command you can use it's like no like that's like a lot of work you put into that so i haven't i haven't had a chance to play with it yet uh i want to play with it um i saw i saw i i don't think this is a an official slogan but i saw him mention somewhere about uh i can't believe it's not js or something like that like a player on i can't believe it's not butter and i'm like yeah that's like that's perfect man so yeah he's got some good stuff lots of videos out there um i don't know if there's one concise place to go but um and i I know not everybody's a Laracast person, but there is a series on Laracast for LiveWire 4.

[56:46] stuff lots of videos out there um i don’t know if there’s one concise place to go but um and i I know not everybody’s a Laracast person, but there is a series on Laracast for LiveWire 4. You know what? I don’t know. And I don’t know how to tell this, if it’s free or not. Have you installed LiveWire 4 yet?

[57:12] I have not. Because I know you’re a LiveWire 4. I think it just came out. Ah. So, yeah, I have not installed it yet. Everything new in LiveWire 4. Let me see if this is free. I’m not logged in.

[57:27] There’s a Play Now play series. Yeah, there’s a Play Now. So it looks like it’s a free series. Don’t hold us to that. We don’t know. Yeah, I’ll throw this in the show notes. If somebody wants to give it a watch and let us know if the whole series is free or not, we will make those corrections next week. But there is a series that at least looks like it starts off free in the lettercast. And they typically are. Schemer says they’ve been using it since the beta dropped, and they actually got a PR in there that fixed the breaking changes docs. So thank you for contributing. Yeah. I didn’t know you were a big Lightwire person. Now I want to know more about you and everything you do because not, I don’t get too many people on the live wire bandwagon. Um, it’s not so, it’s not so shockingly new anymore either. So I think, I think it’s one of these, I think it’s become one of those projects that the, uh, Laravel community just kind of takes for granted.

[58:30] Like, Oh yeah, we got live wire now. So, you know, whatever. But that being the deal. Oh, all right. I want to talk about this cause it’s terrifying me. And, um, Again, I know.

the Pentagon is embracing Musk-Grock-AI chat box as it draws global outcry. Okay, so if you're not on X anymore, or Twitter, as, you know, what's it called? Colloquially. Colloquially, no, yeah, Twitter. there uh you know grok is an ai engine that you can talk to in a thread of a post to facts check or ask it a question or and it'll give you a response it also has like a whole nother interface you can talk to it like chat gbt the issue is it has very few like boundaries and And the big outcry lately is the creeps on X are using it for child porn and crap like that. Like all this really bad stuff. And, you know, Grok just does it. Hey, make this person neck in a bikini or something. It does it. It's horrible. It's horrible. So that's terrifying, right? And, of course, Musk has a connection to the current administration.

[01:00:07] So here in the U.S., we have a bunch of crazy stuff going on. Anyways, the Pentagon is embracing Musk-Grock-AI chat box as it draws global outcry. Okay, so if you’re not on X anymore, or Twitter, as, you know, what’s it called? Colloquially. Colloquially, no, yeah, Twitter. there uh you know grok is an ai engine that you can talk to in a thread of a post to facts check or ask it a question or and it’ll give you a response it also has like a whole nother interface you can talk to it like chat gbt the issue is it has very few like boundaries and And the big outcry lately is the creeps on X are using it for child porn and crap like that. Like all this really bad stuff. And, you know, Grok just does it. Hey, make this person neck in a bikini or something. It does it. It’s horrible. It’s horrible. So that’s terrifying, right? And, of course, Musk has a connection to the current administration.

Pete Hexteth, this idiot, who's in charge of all this, says, very soon we will have the world's leading AI models on every unclassified, which is where I thought this conversation was going to end because he said it, it doesn't, unclassified and classified network throughout our department. Understand he is the department of defense right the pentagon like no it's the department of war come on get it straight the the actual core of our government's military posture

[01:01:54] No. Pete Hexteth, this idiot, who’s in charge of all this, says, very soon we will have the world’s leading AI models on every unclassified, which is where I thought this conversation was going to end because he said it, it doesn’t, unclassified and classified network throughout our department. Understand he is the department of defense right the pentagon like no it’s the department of war come on get it straight the the actual core of our government’s military posture this i swear to god this quote right here sounds like something from like a movie about some site you know how sci-fi and cyber terminators took over the world. You know, it sounds like they would run like this news clip of somebody saying this. And had we watched it, we’d be like, who would be dumb enough to put AI in classified networks? That would just be bonkers. Yeah.

[01:03:12] I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t, I can’t live in this world anymore, man. It’s crazy. It’s another timeline.

[01:03:22] It is a bonkers world. I used to, you know, as a kid, Boy Scout, it was always USA, USA, you know, Pledge of Allegiance. You know, I love the country.

[01:03:36] But to see the things happening now, it just scares the hell out of me. Like invading other countries, like that’s not supposed to be the U S. Although I realize we’ve done in the past with one where we’re at now with the native Americans, but typically kidnap presidents from other countries. No, you’re right, John. So here, I’m going to stress to you what I keep telling myself, right? Because I feel like.

[01:04:03] This administration is making it like to be like an evil thing to feel like you want to be patriotic and feel proud to be an American. I think proud to be American is what’s going to allow us to correct the shit. And I understand they think they’re taking over. Yeah. They, they, they’re coining all the phrases now they’re, they’re defining what it’s, it is to be proud to be American. And I’m telling you, this is not who we are. That’s all I can keep saying is like, this is not proud America. This is not who we are as a country. This is not what we’re founded on. What we’re going through right now is very bad. And it really mirrors other countries who have also gone through bad times in their existence. So I’m hopeful we’re able to correct course. Correct. I’m hopeful the people who are doing this are held accountable, but damn, man, man, I need to fast forward to the end of this movie because this is horrifying.

[01:05:17] I wish I could too. Yeah. And the movie just started, unfortunately. They’re still doing the intro credits and shit. It’s like, God damn it. I need this to be over.

[01:05:31] So yeah that was a i don’t want to end the show on a bummer and this is our company and so you know we try to be very filtered about you know expressing too many personal opinions and things but.

[01:05:47] Damn, man, it’s hard. It’s hard not to, not to take a stand because this is the problem, right? It’s like in other countries where these bad things are happening, they happen because good people didn’t want to take a stand or, you know, just said, okay, well, you know, we’ll let this play out and see what the next thing is. We’re getting to the point in there, you know, yeah. Killing them. We were killing people on our own streets. You know we have stormtroopers shooting you know innocent people it’s god damn it man like it’s gotta stop the masked on like there’s no identification can you imagine the fear people have being like they’re just being dragged off the streets as if you don’t know if it’s, ice or a gang member like here’s the thing like they could even be like they can play the, political card where they just say hey this happened we’re looking into it we’re going to we’re going to investigate we’ll figure out you know we’ll figure out all the

[01:06:54] sides and stuff and understand what that’s not what happens like you know within an hour of that event you had the highest people in our administration saying that person was a was a domestic terrorist and it’s like wait what the fuck are you even doing like show us that you’re doing your job it oh man god damn it i i’m gonna stop talking about it i’ll stop talking about it but yeah.

tron gate has version 2 out

[01:07:29] it’s just as bad that’s almost as horrible okay we’re talking about shit stuff let’s talk about tron gate too okay so that’s a carryover from other podcasts there was a whole back and forth about this tron gate guy he’s i hate him but i can’t even i didn’t know who he was for the longest time and he kept poking the bear so i had to watch one of his videos and now i hate the guy now i have a i have a formed opinion of him and he he sucks that’s right duck nizzle v2 which we’re pretty sure what’s supposed to be the whole Trongate thing was that they would never, do V1, would never use Composer. Yeah, exactly.

[01:08:12] I’m not even going to put this in the show notes, but yeah. There’s a video out there. I couldn’t even watch the video. I watched the guy talk for about 20 seconds, and I’m like, okay, I’m done caring.

[01:08:24] Yeah. Yeah, that’s a deep cut for anybody who was a PHP Ugly fan, but yeah. I have to change it up somehow. I happen to pull up the site, and those in the U.S. Know he’s got the announcement, and then right next to it, something about Charlie Kirk. No, he doesn’t. Does he really? I swear. I swear. Okay, I’m pulling it up here. Wait, I’m not seeing what you’re seeing. I’ll give you the URI that I’m looking at. Oh, okay.

