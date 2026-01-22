Welcome to the official podcast of PHP Architect. Join us to listen to the latest news and tech talk from our conferences, the magazine, and wider PHP community.

[06:02] Whoops, I jumped the gun. Nobody saw it there, right? Nobody saw it. Nobody watches the podcast.

[06:10] The audio listeners didn’t want to get to us for sure.

[06:16] Hey, John. Hey, Eric. How are you? I'm back. Back in SoCal. That's a plus. How was your trip? It was good. thanks everybody for joining us in our discord at discord.phbrh.com uh if you're listening to the audio podcasts you can catch us live when we record which is around this time thursday 3 p.m septic time, right around this time or on our youtube channel youtube.com forward slash hb arch.

[07:31] Oh yes i am back i am back a little bit of a drive i did a lot of driving this week probably the most driving i’ve done in san francisco in a while actually before you start on that can i say this episode of the podcast is brought to you by displace.tech and i hit the wrong button i mean it’s a d so you’re almost there i wasn’t there partners over displace technologies yes. Yeah we’ll talk about it more a little bit yeah uh yeah so um so yeah just ended up driving around a lot you went you were not driving i saw the charge come through for waymo what are you talking about i know i had the company card i’m like because i didn’t have my glasses on and i never like i don’t even know why the company card was on that account uh i’m a waymo fool man i love the waymo like it’s part like we go to san francisco i have to drive in a waymo um i still haven’t driven one in la because i’m just never in a spot uh to call

[08:41] one but san francisco is my thing and we had something weird happen so i think i told you last time people taking pictures of the Waymo’s is like a very, very common thing, right? Because it is jarring to see, especially when there’s no passenger. You see this empty vehicle driving around, and it’s just like, whoa, you know?

[09:07] But we’ve had the last time, it was the last time, the time before that, when we went up to San Francisco, I called a Waymo, and I explained that a Waymo’s not like an Uber. It doesn’t necessarily come to you and pick you up where you are, depending on the situation, traffic patterns and everything. Sometimes it’ll park down the street or around the block. They’ll say, hey, I’m parked. Come to me. And that happened to us last time. And as we’re walking to it, there are tourists, obviously, like all pressed against it, taking pictures, trying to get into it. And it’s funny because you can like unlock the door. so they see the door unlock and they jump back and we walk over to it. It’s cool because they’re all the same vehicle so they’re all these Jags so it’s not like you’re looking for a particular license plate or a particular make or model of a car like you do with an Uber but they have on top.

[10:06] Of the roof they flash your well they flash your initials uh so you know you wait for your little initials come up like hey that’s us right there let’s go and uh this this time we had the weirdest thing happen where we’re in the waymo and we’re driving like you know in the middle of a random part of the city i mean it’s san francisco it’s very much like i guess you know manhattan or something where tourists are everywhere like there there aren’t that many like non-tourist areas of san francisco so you can be driving along these like just you know random streets and there’s just people walking around who are just taking in the experience and the waymos are very very uh uh pleasant i guess and you know because like people can stand in front of them I think my kid was telling me a story about somebody who somebody had jumped on the hood of their Waymo. And, of course, the Waymo just stays there. It doesn’t it’s not going to argue

[11:09] with the person on the hood or anything. It just stands there. You’re sitting in there like an idiot. It’s like, could you move? But we’re driving on the road and you see that people get excited and start pointing. And i’m like you know i always gotta do the whole thing he’s like yeah that’s me i’m the podcaster yep that’s it they whip out their cameras and start taking pictures and like we’re in the car the car is like it’s not pulled over it’s not i mean it’s stopped because it’s a stop sign, and they’re just like taking pictures getting in front of the car i’m like okay move like we’re.

[11:48] There’s actual people in here it’s not an empty car driving it is i can see it because the back the windows are pretty tinted and it was like it was getting dark so i can see that but i sit in the front because there’s typically at least three of us uh and that that take them so i’m sitting in the front so you can see me through the windshield like it has a windshield it’s like come on are you on the driver’s side are you on the passenger side so beck beck was wondering that uh this trip i don’t think you’re allowed to get in on the driver’s side i i keep meaning to check to see when i unlock the doors if the driver’s side unlocks because the driver’s side has a steering wheel uh and i assume it has pedals i didn’t actually look but uh so i don’t think you’re allowed to get on the driver’s side but i could be completely wrong i’ve never tried um so yeah but it was fun we had some good food

[12:48] oh man such good food and uh we we did um like i said we did some driving we actually went to costco up there which is you know surprisingly nice and uh yeah it’s it was a good time well my kid is saying uh this the seat is locked so i guess You’re not allowed to get to the driver’s side. I’m sure there have been people who have tried to climb over to the driver’s side or grab the… I have seen stories of people grabbing the steering wheel. But no, we don’t do anything like that.

[13:25] You don’t even look over to see if there’s pedals down there. No.

[13:32] Typically, there’s a 50-50 chance I’m intoxicated. Because that’s when we take the way most. Daddy doesn’t want to drive. My daddy wants to get hammered tonight. So I just, I just, you know, but it was, I love the Waymos, man. They’re cheap. They’re so much cheaper than Ubers are. I didn’t realize how much different, how, what the price difference was. I really noticed it this trip. And, uh, yeah, they’re so cheap. You don’t have to tip. And, you know, again, introverts like myself, I don’t want to make small talk. I don’t want to feel like I’m being rude to the driver. so it’s just like yeah there’s nobody there just take me somewhere so it’s good i do love the waymos uh i i think they’re they’re a lot of fun but yeah uh were they coming to san diego i forget they have to be they have that that has to be the next place here in california i can’t imagine them going anywhere else but california uh

[14:34] but but san diego because they’re already in la they’re already in san francisco i mean sacramento maybe but i really don’t think so especially when you talk tourists yeah i definitely feel like san diego has a huge tourist population and that’s where the waymo really i feel like shines it’s just i get tourists around but you know i do like san francisco um we we’ve now we’re like building our routine, we ate at a restaurant this time that’s going to have to. Make the list moving forward like we have our our buena vista where we go where they are accredited for bringing irish coffee to america um and i i have some history with that one because i have a you know a friend who introduced me who like was partial owner or his parents or our owners or something so we always kind of make that one of our stops and drink irish coffees but we hit a restaurant on fisherman’s wharf which i’ve i’ve always kind

[15:40] of been like a little hesitant about Fisher Fisherman’s wharf. Cause that is the tourist spot, you know? And so I’m like, ah, you know, they’re just whatever. But no, there was a, we went to a seafood place that was just dynamite. I keep thinking about that meal and wanting it again. Do you remember the name of it? Cause the last time I was there and I went to Fisherman’s wharf was when I was eating fish and stuff. So I can’t remember there on the dock.

[16:11] Blonde jet is in our discord. They might know it. If the wife is around, I’m sure she knows it, but yeah, I don’t know. I just pay the bill, man. I pay the bill and move on. But yeah, yeah. It’s just surprisingly good.

[16:30] And we even went down. So we didn’t go down to San Jose. Again the kid could tell you where we were we were like halfway between san francisco and san jose uh san mccall or something something like that uh and met up with a friend uh of our kids not our friends we actually have friends that we haven’t seen in san francisco in a while i keep meaning to reach out to them but uh yeah it was a good time i had a good time drive home the drive man, dude. So it’s an eight hour drive. Um, in like, I don’t know. Straight up, two to three hours of that drive is just getting through L.A. You know what they say, right? It takes, you know, takes you two hours to get to L.A. from L.A. It’s horrible. But it’s like an eight-hour drive. But so much of it is just flat, straight road. And we were in one of the faster cars we have in San Mateo. There we go. Shokum’s current wife coming through for me. and uh i i learned that our speedometer goes up at least to 125.

[17:46] Because i was flying it all looks like uh the windows uh desktop out there just these rolling green green hills and it’s not a bad drive man it really isn’t i i don’t mind it’s just like six hours is like my limit and i need a break you know but then you get the you get there’s I was like, just two more hours to go. We can be there.

[18:11] I don’t want to stop. You just want to be done by that. Yeah. How about you? How did you miss me? Of course I did. Of course you did not. Liar. No, you, you still responded. What are you talking about? If I text you, you still respond. You’re like a workaholic. I think you were messaging me while you were gone as well. Speaking of traveling, my kid. What are you wearing? My kid gets to go on his own little trip here on Saturday. Oh, yeah? He’s going with… He does a skateboarding thing here locally, skateboard camp, like after school. He goes once or twice a week. He absolutely loves it. But that group does a trip to go snowboarding up at Big Bear. Ah.

[18:59] And Saturday morning, drop him off at 6 a.m. at the skate park, just a mile or so from my house. Don’t pick him up till 8 p.m. He’s just gone all day. So excited for him. So it’s not an overnight thing. They’re just going up there for the day and coming back. Yep, yep. Go up in the morning. Yeah, man. Do their thing, come back. So excited for him. like i actually thought about him this weekend oh yeah we saw the show comes current wife there my beautiful wife uh we’ll let you know we saw a bunch of kids like about your kids age maybe probably even younger and it looked like it looked like a movie scene like it was a skateboard park under, a freeway all graffitied out and just filled with these kids just having a good time I thought about your kid when I saw that I’m like yeah, John’s love it here he would have a blast oh yeah he would,

[20:05] so I’m super excited for him.

[20:09] You know there’s always the nerves of he’s going he’s going to be four hours away what if something happens but, if i’m there if i’m there i’m not gonna be able to do anything anyway he’ll be okay he’s being taken care of if something happens i can get up there we let our kids go up there once without us and they they stayed at least one night maybe a couple nights uh yeah it’s a little nervous we had so. Adult children, I have to keep emphasizing, adult children, our children are not young, right? They’re north of 25 now. And, you know, one lives up in San Francisco, the other one lives down in San Diego, and they have their own lives. San Diego kid, we see them on a fairly regular basis. They’ll usually come up if not every weekend at least three weekends out of the month we’ll see them and then we’re typically down in san diego a couple times through the month as well but nor cow kid we don’t

[21:15] get to see that much and it’s been stressful right because san francisco is a legit city i mean it’s like san diego is i always say san diego is like, a Disneyland version of a city, right? It’s just, it’s, it’s a city, but it’s like, it’s just not quite like, you know, Manhattan or even Chicago or San Francisco. And so it’s been nerve wracking, right? And of course you’re always worried about them and this, well, we had an incident recently where they had to go to the emergency room and Dude. Like, it just is gut-wrenching. I don’t care how old your kids get, you hear that they’re going to the emergency room, and it’s just like, get in the car, we gotta go! And it’s like, can they take care of themselves, you know? They don’t need anything, but, dude, it’s so hard, man.

[22:20] But they’re fine. They’re okay now.

[22:24] Uh is wrong hat is baseball season you don’t see it back there but i had uh my little league draft last night oh my gosh it was fun um two two funny stories from it i know we’re not talking php deal with it we’re. Having fun with this we do the the draft and we have assessments like we have data on the kids we we spent a full day we had like 15 20 managers out there all ranking kids on their hitting throwing fielding fly balls all sorts of stats before the draft begins the president and vice president both say we have all the stats we have a list so we know you know in order where these kids rank and if you select somebody that’s not within the range we think you should be selecting from right now we’re going to say something doesn’t mean you have to change we’re just letting you know you may want to rethink your the we go through the the we’re in the first round the person at the bottom of the first round picks

[23:37] a kid probably in the bottom 10 or 15 kids and of course vice president speaks up uh i sure they rank way down here you sure you want them oh yeah i coached them in fall ball meanwhile i’m like none of us are gonna take him for multiple rounds you can you can get them later nope took him first round where it gets funny.

[24:03] The vice president took all the draft data and ran it through Claude, just trying to say, given all of this data, all of this assessment data, what are the odds of which team’s going to win? He happened to draft one of the teams because we’re short a manager. Right. His team had a two-to-one chance of winning this season. My team has a four-and-one chance. the third team eight and one that last team a 50 and one chance of winning this season.

[24:43] Having a long shot baby it’s a tv pop ball you never know what can happen i know it’s it’s going to be interesting you know in a few months once the season wraps up to see how everything actually played out. But it’s exciting. The second funny story, kid I had on my team last year, absolutely loved the kid. There were four of us, three or four of us last night that wanted him on our team, except he’s a nine-year-old. The division I’m managing is mostly 10 and 11. So we’re allowed to have zero or one nine-year-olds on our team. Yeah.

[25:25] So I’m thinking, I want him, but I’m not going to take him in the first few rounds.

[25:31] And somebody ended up taking him before I could. His mom reached out about somebody else. And I had this whole back and forth with her and had her cracking up laughing.

[25:46] I was like, you should have seen the bra we had in drafts over him last night. Four of us wrestling on the ground. The coach who got him is just crazy strong.

[27:02] Get started at Displace.Tech, that’s D-I-S-P-L-A-C-E dot T-E-C-H, and discover how the right tools can eliminate the need for a full DevOps team. Thank you.

[27:17] These people. I’m looking forward to seeing them at tech this year. I got to admit, I absolutely love our discard. Like, these guys are just hysterical. This is the little meme Sarah posted for your little league guys. So, yeah, we got Chris in here. I’m complaining about my sense of humor, which is, I might add, spot on. But I will admit. Now I want to go back and slack and see what you said, because I missed it. I mean, I can say it here. It wasn’t company stuff. Chris. Oh, yeah. Chris posted a story about exploding trees. Oh, yeah. I saw that. And which I had never seen before, but doesn’t surprise me. But I made the reference. It’s a spider cell terrorist group. I did see that. That was funny. It was. That, uh, that, that restaurant we were at, I told the waitress, I, I’m like, you know, we’re ordering a lot of food. I just got out of prison and she didn’t miss a beat, man. She was right with me on the joke. I love it.

[28:30] Well, yeah, I wouldn’t want, I would not have wanted me as a dad growing up because it’s, it’s hard. It’s horrifying. Um, but no, but then you, but I pull it off. I pull it off, John. Chris, you’re right. I did reply to you. I thought he said something today. No. No, today I was busy trying not to curl up in a corner and cry. We were just bouncing around. How’d that work out for you? It worked out. I love having smart people on our team.

[29:07] I mean, I will take some credit. I think I got us going down the right path. That’s about all I can do now. Like I can kind of like, you know, say like the obvious, well, what about this sort of thing, you know, and then the smart people take over from there. But yeah, I, um, so we’ll talk about it, I guess a little bit, you know, we, we, I’ve been talking for, for months, years, but months and more specifically the last few weeks of getting really close to, to being, well, you’re never done. You’re never done with your project, right? It’s like cancer. You never not have cancer. You’re just not, whatever. Or you’re never not an alcoholic. But released to the masses. Yeah, yeah. So that finally happened. And I was so excited about it. And it happened on Monday. And, you know, we’re on Thursday. Or, no, no, it actually happened on Tuesday because everybody was shut down on Monday. So it happened on Tuesday.

[30:12] And, of course, it’s Thursday. And, uh, You know, it was like very quiet and, you know, nothing, nothing on Tuesday, nothing on Wednesday. And yeah, the team had all tested it and everything. And, and, uh, we’re like, all right, you know, like this is it, like it’s live. And the developer had, has now, well, had moved on to phase three of the project because they had more features and stuff that they wanted. And then this morning god damn it this morning uh yeah things things broke john what happened see i broke a little bit i had my i had my own crisis so i wasn’t involved i don’t know, we haven’t talked so i have no clue what happened yeah i mean i i’ll just say corrupt data right now Um. We know the, the, the, uh, the team kind of knows what corrupted a lot of the data, but not, there’s still this one question is like, okay, we get why it happened to these two customers, but why did it happen to this third customer?

[31:17] Cause it doesn’t really line up and it’s a mobile app. So like, you know, I’m, I’m barely considered a developer with PHP, you know, don’t get me started with a mobile app. And so yeah i just like we we did some we did some kooky stuff with it not kooky but we we we had to do some stuff with this application uh to appease uh the client and i kind of knew that so like the first time something happened which was today i’m like hey did you check this thing that we had to do and make sure it wasn’t related and we think that might have been related i don’t know but uh yeah we’ll get a full breakdown and then oh yeah oh yeah oh yeah and then. I’m i’m uh in san francisco so i so i left on friday i came back on monday, And I’m in San Francisco Sunday. Was it Sunday, John? Or Monday? Anyways, I’m looking at my Slack. I’m like, what is all this chatter for this client? What’s going on here? And we had a client that straight up wrote, I got my ass.

[32:37] It’s like, this is not going to end well. This is not going to end well by any means. and, yeah, had a straight-up emergency, you know, client down. 1 a.m. our time. 1 a.m. Yep. I told him, buy himself some Legos so the next time he gets bored, don’t touch the phone. You got to finish that. He straight up said, I got bored. I did a deployment to production.

[33:07] Done. Yeah. In his defense, it wasn’t his fault. He had no business doing the deployment, but that’s, you know, another story for another day. I mean, end of day, it’s his environment. He can do whatever he pleases. So, again, fortunately, we have smart people on the team. And it was weird because the hosting provider who also provides the Docker containers had made some changes. And, yeah, it broke stuff. Broke stuff hard. So, like, had he not done that deployment, we would have the same problem the next time we did a deployment. You know? We would have deployed to test or staging before going to production. During the day. you know that like when vampires up like normal people are awake and moving around, and uh yeah it would have been it would not have been as impactful but i tell you man it’s like when that sort of stuff happens that’s when i realize how far we had we’ve come as a company uh because i mean john how

[34:20] many years like you you and i had you know we have walked away from conferences troubleshooting issues because there was nobody else to troubleshoot it, you know, like things have been broken. And, and I mean, like probably the first 10 years of our company between Diego dev and PHP architect, uh. I, I sleeveless nights. Like I just, you just waiting. Cause you know, you’ve been in this industry long enough. You know, it’s not, if something’s going to go wrong, it’s when something’s going to go wrong and it’s always going to happen when you’re not ready. Right. And, um, but yeah, like I said, you know, I, I, I stood by it. I didn’t take, I didn’t take a laptop with me to, um, San Francisco. I did have my iPad and I have tail scale. So I mean, almost like a laptop and I did actually SSH into a machine and do some things, but yeah, man, our team is just. I think like Joe is that last like piece that really rounds everything out nicely because it’s so,

[35:32] such a load off our shoulders of just having somebody focus on the infrastructure and somebody who knows what they’re doing. Now that our guys didn’t, our guys did a great job for however many years, but it wasn’t their full-time gig and it was actually an inconvenience. And still they managed to push the infrastructure forward with a lot of things so yeah now it feels so good man like that stuff happened on sunday and i just stumbled upon it because i looked at my slack you know what i mean like i didn’t have people calling me and blowing up my phone. Production’s down and i only noticed it because you messaged you added me just saying hey we need to talk about this when we get back on tuesday like yeah and i’m like whoa what happened i went and read uh went back and read both discord and slack i was like okay and then i saw the time when i saw the time i kind of flipped because we don’t we don’t have an

[36:39] on-call contract like we the fact that we were up and doing stuff is crazy yeah fortunately we do have we we are global team so that helped a little um didn’t help joe because joe joe’s you know here in the u.s and so it sucked for him but i think he started more like seven or eight in the morning i don’t he wasn’t up at 1 a.m yeah but and either way it was it was sunday right didn’t it happen on sunday either way nobody’s nobody should have been working i mean even our guys uh shouldn’t be working. Uh, so yeah, great, great team. Uh, it’s so weird cause, uh, you know, as a company, you always have. I call them, I think people still call them elevator pitches, right? And so John and I have an elevator pitch on why you should engage with us. But we haven’t used it in so long because, fortunately, we have a lot of word of mouth. And one of the team members said, hey, do you have a pitch that you present

[37:50] to clients, potential clients? I’m like, yeah, yeah, yeah. We have our whole backstory. And I went and looked at it and it hadn’t been updated since we took over PHVR architect and was missing a lot of stuff. And it like, I read the first one, which like was very, I felt at the time, very emotional, very impactful. And now I’m like, yeah, no, we’re, we’re like beyond this now. Like we’re like a legit, you know, company. And cause like before we, John, you know, was talking about, you know, why he came out, why he started the user group. There was a lot of talk about the user group and we started the company. And so I got to rewrite it. And it’s like…

[38:37] We’re we’re pretty i i feel like we’re pretty humble people like we don’t like to toot our own horn too much although i’m doing it a lot today but man it’s like i’m looking at the stuff i’m like i feel like i’m not selling this enough because like the the the team we have now is just, so good so yeah good good job guys and ladies and everybody else in between um So I mentioned, all right, let’s start with this.

[39:12] We had a thing this week and everybody pulled together. There was a poll on Mastodon.

[39:24] I guess IT World Cup does this. And they put PHP up against Python. And php was winning like late in the match i mean i’m like hey we could we could pull this off it’s it’s possible if people start reaching out to other people and that’s actually how i found about it somebody had mentioned php architect i’m like why is anybody mentioning on it master done i say me the company and i went and looked and it was actually somebody had mentioned us and then oscar had bumped it and i went and looked i’m like i ain’t i i see i see what you’re doing and unfortunately we we have access to a few accounts so i i kind of skewed it a little bit maybe possibly but um but yeah so this happened quarterfinal match and we ended up losing but what i don’t understand obviously this number for python is higher than this number for php but php has the check or maybe that’s because that’s what i voted for yeah that must be it how did it go up?

[40:26] Cause I looked at it after it ended and it was 51, 49. Us or them? Them.

[40:35] I don’t know. I could have sworn I looked after it ended. It was close, though. Yeah, it was really close. And if you go to the actual thread, I mean, like, I think it’s changed a little bit now. But, like, everybody engaging on this thread were from the PHP community or were kind of supporting PHP, which was really good to see. I think php definitely has one of the more engaging communities out there i mean you got this guy this guy what an idiot this guy is calling that out but uh yeah i said i even said listen if you haven’t touched php in the last 10 years don’t vote don’t vote you don’t know what you’re talking about don’t even do it but yeah it was down there in the comments they’ve already voted, yeah yeah that’s true so uh so.

[41:36] I got, um, Dimitri, I’m going to get to you, Dimitri. I don’t know if you’re on our discord right now, but Sarah, uh, posted. I think, I think Sarah was the one that really got the ball rolling and Sarah somewhere. Um, here it is right now, right here. Uh, talking about a cheerleader, cheerleader uniform. And, uh, there was some back and forth in this. I’m like, uh, that’s funny. That’s, that’s funny.

[42:05] Dimitri kind of overextended that a little bit and uh volunteered me to to wear it and uh, yeah that’s not good um yeah i’m i’m not so obviously being an american i i have to say that the uh the uh this this was rigged this is this is rigged that’s the same thing with the uh release manager thing it’s all rigged it’s all rigged against me You know, it’s already against me. I see how it is. But, yeah. Oh, I didn’t share that with you guys. Sorry, I keep forgetting I have to hit that. Yeah, Dimitri, and if Python wins, this is Sarah. We’ll hand the uniform over to Eric and go, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yep. Yeah, so fortunately, Sarah is not coming to tech this year. And, yeah, I think I’m safe. But um yeah dimitri you’re no longer invited to christmas that’s all i have to say about that.

[43:09] Funny what about tech man you ready for tech dude it’s coming up so quick don’t tell anybody but i may have i i’ve said we’re not luring but if you’re listening to the podcast we love you and yeah,

[43:23] There you go. You got to stop doing this, man. You got to stop giving discount codes. I want, we got, we got to break even before we give out discount codes. I haven’t given any, I gave one for like an education discount.

[43:41] And this is my second one. Only for our podcast listeners. Don’t tell anybody else. That’s, that’s the deal.

[43:50] Yeah. We need, we need something on here talking about JS tech. Something on JS tech site talking about PHP tech, but yeah, I don’t know if we, what we need to do. I’m in the process of bringing all the sessions into one sessionized account so that we can have one list of speakers, one schedule, one, I just need a couple of the JSTech speakers to accept their talks over on the PHP tech side now. Because I did it so quick, I didn’t think about this time. Like, what happens after we get everything going? So I’m learning as I go, trying to make it easier for people. But I do want to make it clear, if you buy a ticket to JSTech or PHP Tech, you can go to any session. It’s not like you’re stuck only in the JSTech track or only in the PHP track. It’s basically we’re doing a four track conference again we’re just dedicating a track to javascript yeah and i actually got to talk about that this week yeah yeah it’s all the

[44:52] same price and you only have to buy one ticket to one thing scott kick warren had me on um i don’t know what it was i i’m oh i’m pretty sure it’s a community corner uh podcast and talking about tech uh it was good me i mean it really kind of started to hit home on how close how close we were and i think with scott that actually brought up the fact that we have four no three or four three uh release managers uh there’s ben uh there’s eric man uh there’s daniel right oh speaking yes yeah yeah speaking yeah yeah yeah three release managers why do i think there was a fourth i think i keep thinking about derek but derek’s not going to be there this year oh eric i said eric man yeah ben ramsey and yeah i think that’s it just three three php release managers so that’s kind of cool i love that stuff so much fun. That’s such a good community.

[46:08] A couple of things. The early bird pricing ends January 31st. What I want to know from our listeners, please email me. If you are not coming to tech and you’re in the United States, I understand if you’re out of country, it makes it logistically harder. But if you’re in the U S and not coming to tech, I would love to know why just are we doing something wrong? Is it financial? Like what, what is keeping you from coming? Because I can tell you what the conference has done for me in my life and how much fun it is overall. Like the learning is great. The socializing is great. The like board game night time, is phenomenal, just a blast.

[47:03] So for me, it’s you get to hang out with like-minded people, having a great time for a few days and learn a bunch of stuff that you can take back to your company and make yourself and that company better.

[47:18] And so I’m curious if you’re not going, why? You can hit me up in Discord, DM me. You can email me. My email address is easy, john at phparch.com. So.

[47:30] Would love to know. Yes. I’m begging to know. I am most interested in the fact if the company you work for doesn’t see value in it. That’s what I’m most. And what would it take to see that value? Because I understand, like, this is not a cheap thing. If I was a lone, you know, hobbyist developer, I would engage in this. Although on the spectrum of conferences, this isn’t that expensive of a conference, but it’s definitely not cheap. And my whole thing is that companies who depend on PHP should just be embracing this and, you know, seeing what’s coming down the pipeline. And so, yeah, I’m very, very, very curious about companies that just don’t see the value of in-person conferences. And yeah, I don’t know. It’s tough. I remember after my first time going to tech in 2010, going back, and because I enjoyed it so much and learned a ton, I created a whole slide deck that I then presented to the owner and the COO

[48:53] of the company I was at at the time because they paid for me to go and they got to see the value that they got from the money they spent. And then I implemented a bunch of the stuff that I learned. It was, it’s great. Yeah. And I mean, I don’t mean to step on my community corner interview, but like the thing about being in person, I mean, I get it. We have PHP tech TV and yeah, for me, like PHP tech TV is for, I’m going to the conference and I know there are going to be talks that are at the same time and I’m going to have to pick one. And so when I get home, I’ll be able to watch the other one. but uh the thing i keep going back to is you hear people talking about problems that they’ve solved or problems that they’re working on and other people have solved and they’ll chime in and like the problems you don’t even think are going to impact you like it’s like oh yeah yeah yeah whatever and then it happens like a year later six months

[50:00] later that problem creeps into your life and And you’re like, oh, wait a minute. That’s right. That guy. It wasn’t even a, it wasn’t even a presentation. We were sitting around the lunch table and there was a guy from that company who did the same thing with the sys issue. That guy said he had fixed it using this thing. And, and it’s just so rewarding when that happens. It’s so, so rewarding. So yeah, the, the, yeah, I get it. I mean, people, you know, there’s still people who are a little hesitant to do in-person stuff, but. Dude, it’s hard. It’s hard not to do this in person. I respect people who just do the virtual tickets, but if you can get here, get here. If you can’t, let us know why. We want to try to fix those issues. We want to break down whatever barriers that are out there for people. The international barrier with our government drives me up.

[51:03] And I’m sorry. I wish I could do something about it. Uh, We haven’t had any issues, but we understand the concern. I get it.

[51:16] I did make sure when buying the flights for our international speakers to get travel insurance. So if something happens, we’re taking care of there and…

[51:30] Yeah. I probably should have some backup speakers in case for that, huh? Yeah. It’s funny. The one work thing I was supposed to do this weekend. So NorCalKid is working with us in our marketing group and supposedly doing social at some point. They talked a big game, so we’ll see how that turns out. But uh they they are probably coming to tech and uh yeah yeah it’s it’s for sure yeah i just yeah i didn’t i didn’t want to paint them in a corner if they decided to pull out the last minute but the one thing i was supposed to do this weekend was get their ticket to airfare and i didn’t even do that so i didn’t jump on a call with them derrick i’m terrible about buying insurance because very rarely do issues happen and usually without the insurance i at least get travel credit so i’ve not bought travel insurance but maybe it’s a good idea i don’t think it’s ever um really bit us too hard i think maybe

[52:43] a couple times but i think it’s hard because i book so many flights as well one i see the additional cost of the insurance just balloons when you’re talking 30 plus flights. And then on top of that, keeping track because each thing is a different insurance company and I’m not organized enough to be able to follow what do I need to do if something happens. Again, luckily, nothing’s ever happened except for.

[53:13] But one time with our keynote speaker last year, and I don’t know if I ever did anything about their flight. Oh, that’s right. That was a weird situation though. Yeah. I never got flight credit. It was just a missed flight and damn. Yeah. I was, I was so in the moment of the conference last year because it was the night before it started. They let us know. Yeah. They let us know they were missing their flight because of they witnessed a car accident. And I never followed up on anything with the airline. You kind of had a conference to run at the time. I know, but that was months ago. Why is it just now occurring to me? Like, hey, we just, we didn’t even try. They probably wouldn’t have done anything, right? Because the flight had already gone. So it’s not like they could have freed up the ticket for somebody else. That’s true. Yeah. That was so weird. I think we’ve talked about it, but if this is your first time, uh or one of

[54:12] your first times listening we’re coming back from the speaker dinner and john’s like hey you ready for this i’m like what is a uh the keynote presenter yesterday or tomorrow uh they’re not going to be here i’m like shut up dude i’m not in the mood this is 11 p.m at night yeah it’s like 11 o’clock we’ve been drinking 10 hours before they’re supposed to be on stage and we’re i think we’re troubleshooting something in one of the rooms like there was a hum or something in one of the speakers and you said that to me i’m like shut up i’m in the mood he’s like i wish i was kidding oh man that was horrible yeah yeah there’s just no no planning for that stuff um yeah it happens fortunately they were okay which is i mean it was unfortunate what they witness, but you know, we didn’t get hurt. So that was good. Yep. All right. Um.

[55:13] Yeah, man. I don’t know. I’m out of stuff. So you talked about your issue last, uh, this morning or today for me, it was, I had a, had code released last night and coming this morning, you’re telling me, Hey, I might need you to help us debug this. And I’m like, let me know. But I’m also fighting my own fire over here, but it was a fire that I caused. You lit the match yeah it was a relatively simple refactor uh basically i needed to store something in one of two s3 buckets and it was going back for years it was running uh i was just dropping to a shell and running aws on command line to copy files up to s3, I don’t know why, but I thought that would be faster than using the AWS PHP library.

[56:17] Maybe I should have tested it, but I didn’t. I just, you know,

[56:22] just I made assumptions. So we start seeing that it’s taking longer and longer for us to have these processes, separate processes, copying things up to AWS. And somebody said, why don’t we use the AWS library, try it out, see if it fixes things. And it made a world of difference.

[56:42] Brought our CPU usage way down. and when i did that i had gotten rid of some code that said you know if you’re in a dev account, put them into this dev s3 bucket otherwise use our production one so at the end of the day it wasn’t a huge deal but i was testing something and i needed that data in the dev bucket so i’m like oh let me refactor some code here shouldn’t be too hard right for the most part it wasn’t except for I screwed up and didn’t realize one section, I may get a null variable. And of course I said, I expect a string and I didn’t cast it. I didn’t test for it. And of course that bit me today. And it took me a little bit of time to track that down, fix it, test it this time, see that it works. Then release a hotfix. Got it out there. But I caused my own nightmare.

[57:45] We have a little time. Do you have bowling tonight, by the way? I do have bowling tonight. Okay. I’m trying to be quick here because I really want to get this out of the way and seeing how we have a good amount of people in Discord and people I respect and Sarah’s there too. I really hope somebody has answers for me. but um so so one quick note before i forget uh um what’s it called uh.

[58:16] Mystic quest what’s the name of the show mythic mythic mythic quest good call man i’m enjoying it it’s i i i’m in season three and it’s slowing down a little bit but like i always feel like that’s always the case with these uh series like the the third season they like they’re They didn’t realize they were going to get renewed. So they really didn’t plan out that far, but yeah, it’s good. Yeah, I am liking it. Who did you say you ran into? It’s really, it’s really corny. So there’s the two female testers, the black chick and the white chick, the white chick.

[58:58] Are they local? Because I, I, I watched the show and I’m like, I’m pretty sure I’ve seen that person. I didn’t know if I’d seen them in another show or something, but I feel like I’ve run into them.

[59:12] So she’s done voiceovers for a lot of games, like in the gaming industry, and has been in a couple other shows. I don’t know them off the top of my head, but they’re not local. I asked, or actually my wife asked if they were local, and they said, no, they’re just here on vacation. Oh, okay. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That was really good. Okay. Two quick Git questions. Uh, one, I don’t think you’re going to have a lot of feedback in on John. And the second one, I think you will. So.

[59:43] I have been willing to use, what are they called? Git work tree, work tree, git work tree. So, Cloud Code, if you use the GUI for Cloud Code.

[59:58] If you have it do some coding for you, it creates a git work tree. And all in all, it’s fine, right? But it doesn’t really work. And I can fix it. I can fix it. Uh, in my environment, but I don’t know if it’s worth fixing. So work trees, I feel like are not really designed for like web development. It’s more of a, you know, like these things you compile sort of things. Right. But they’re so nice to have and they fit our issue or at least my issue where I’m bouncing around between branches or, you know, pull requests or something because this developer needs me to take a look at this and this developer needs me to test this. And typically I’m committing whatever I’m working on. I’m switching branches or I’m creating a new branch and I’m pulling stuff down. And WorkTree takes care of all that, right? That’s the one where it creates directories for every branch and you just change into that directory and you’re there.

[01:01:04] So we’re using Herd. Excuse me, I have… Haven’t used Lando in a while, but we’re using herd and herd says, okay, you know, this directory, anything in this directory is a site and you can have multiple directories. So cloud code is actually creates the work tree in a branch in your home directory in a subfolder config, cloud, all this other stuff. So I just would need to add that. Right.

[01:01:35] And what i’m not positive on is what it names like the directory structure i think it names the directory structure the branch right but i could be wrong on that and herd will technically work like if you did that the problem being you still need to go into that directory you still have to do a composer install you still have to do an npm install you still have to do an npm build and that’s not even taking into consideration. You have to recreate your .env file. And if you’re working with migrations, do you spin up another database or do you not spin up another database? And I’m just wondering, like, is anybody out there using WorkTree for web development, specifically PHP development, and is it worth using? Because I kind of want to dive into it more, but I don’t want to waste my time if people come back and say no. Sarah’s mad at you. I’ve been telling you about WorkTrees for decades. Why did it take AI to convince you?

[01:02:37] Sarah, I’ve talked about WorkTrees in the past, and I’ve always been very intrigued. I’ve been WorkTree curious, but I just never could work in my head how it would work with a web development environment. I feel like I could create a script that did it for me. Like, If it didn’t work for you? For your ENV, I would think, symlink all your branches, ENV to the root directory. Good idea. Have a single one, so when it’s updated, it’s updated across all of them. It’s not part of your repo anyway, so it should be fine. Yeah. Yeah.

[01:03:19] Um the as far as the composer and all that that’s maybe maybe you could do the same thing with your vendor directory and your node modules directory oh i mean it would suck if you’re out of sync well right right yeah if if something you’re working on has a different yeah yeah yeah that would suck yeah but but for the most part if you’re reviewing mostly php changes with no composer change no big deal but on those you update composer and good to go i haven’t tested any of this i don’t know i’m just you know riffing as we’re talking about it sarah’s still yelling calm down come to tech come to tech this year and give a work tree if you have a good workflow like i keep kind of going back to okay i write a script that i call that creates the work tree that changes that directory that does a composer install that does an npn install npn build and then i should be fine right and like i said the database is still kind of a wild card to me like i can’t decide

[01:04:26] if i need a new database or don’t need a new database but if i link back to my env file like you suggested which again i can add to my script uh it would just use the same database um as before so yeah i’m kind of kind of digging that idea john uh that’s a good one i might have to give that a try i’m liking. That idea um yeah if you’re listening to the show or something hit me up on one of the socials if you’ve used work tree with your web development and let me know if i’m looking at this wrong or i’m over complicating it but i just feel like i wanted to use work trees I wanted to use work trees and Sarah told me about it years ago.

[01:05:11] Sarah’s going to strangle you. She doesn’t even live in this country anymore, so I think I’m okay. Okay. Hey, she said she might be in Chicago in May.

[01:05:24] So my next question, and this is something I’ve always kind of poo-pooed off because, and I know you use them, like everybody, for whatever the algorithm, whatever reason, I’ve gotten several videos lately of Git Stash. I’m like, I don’t get the Stash thing. Like, just commit it and switch branches. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Yes, yes, yes, yes. Yes, you can, but sometimes you’re in the middle of something and you don’t really want that commit. And a stash is basically a commit that’s not part of your timeline. You can go get it back. But you can rewrite it. I mean, as long as you don’t push your commit, you can rewrite your commit history.

[01:06:11] So because I do most of my work within PHP Storm, I mean, I know how to use GitStash. I like GitStash. but in php storm i use their shelf capability which is basically the same thing it’s just a, php storm version of git stash and it’s like i’m in the middle i really don’t want to commit this right now for a couple of reasons one sometimes i like seeing my the files that i’m currently working on that have changed and can remember oh yeah this is what i was in the middle working on in that moment versus having to then look at the, the commit details, but being able to select the files, hit shelf silently. It just creates like a one line thing for me. I go do my other work. I come back. I’m ready. I just go on shelf done. Okay. Another, another, I have another, I have another example of how I use it.

[01:07:10] I have a piece of code that I’ve been using. Purely out of laziness where we’re building this feature this new dialer and i know that i can make a phone call from my system but if for me to use it i need to return a specific sip address return a specific string i go to that piece of code that returns that string i just rewrite the return statement is returning the string I need. And it’s only like three or four lines, but it’s never going to be committed to the code base. It’s always a temporary thing that I use only for myself. When I need to do work in the code base, I shelve that, go do my work, come back, unsheelve it. Now I can keep using that code base for testing. It’s an edge case, but it works for me. I like it. Yeah. I mean, I mean, the issue I always run into, like I’m a big branch guy i think this is why i i preach to our team forking repos right because my fork of a project will have so many branches i mean i i create you

[01:08:21] know just you know proof of concept branches and i i’ll create branches like crazy so i always try to do that the problem i’ll have is like, Joe will open up a PR, and I want to test what he’s doing. And so I go to switch branches and says, hey, hey, hey, you have some uncommitted files here. So a couple of questions here. So yes, obviously I can use GitStash. And GitStash is not like, you know, brain surgery or anything, right? It’s not like brain science.

[01:08:58] It’s a very easy command and I understand how to do stash pop and it’s easy, right? It’s simple. So that’s not what bothers me. What always used to bother me is that I feel like I would, I would switch branch. I would get stash. I would switch branches. I would, you know, do whatever I need to do over here to look at, you know, Joe’s code. And then I would go to lunch. And then I’d come back from lunch. And then, like, next thing I know, it’s like two days later. I’m like, oh, that’s right. I was working on that thing in that branch. Let me go back to it. Where’s my code? I’m like, damn it, you know? So and i get like i think like stashes like when you do a stash pop it just takes the last stash but like the stashes like stay in there as long as they haven’t been popped out right right. So that’s why it’s like i don’t understand what the benefit is so i just do a quick git commit before i

[01:09:58] switch branches you know quit git add and then git commit and then switch branches i don’t have to worry about it i know the code’s there what clearly you shouldn’t go too much this is true good good good call there derek uh yeah and i’m doing and uh uh question two, you say shelf like is that a php storm thing yeah it’s a php storm thing it’s basically it’s a dash for right yeah interesting i i yeah i don’t do again is that in the get menu or it’s just a separate thing it’s in the it’s in the commit menu so where i where i do my commits it there’s a simple button so i check off the top box to check all the files hit shelf silently it just it creates a stash a stash for me and it’s now using ai to name it where before you had to give it some sort of name but it does a pretty good job and then when i want to get back it’s easy enough.

[01:11:07] I will not be answering that question for you, Sarah.

[01:11:12] Reflog, have you ever used Reflog? I’ve used it, but not. I use like three Git commands. And what’s worse, I did this recently. So Git has the whole switch command now, right? So when you want to switch branches, you Git switch. And uh like all my git stuff are like shortcut well i either use lazy git which if you don’t know lazy git and you’re a terminal person get with it man lazy git love that application like favorite app i’m either using lazy git or i like have like shortcuts for like all my logs and stuff that i do and even like rebasing and things like that i have logs i have like shortcuts for so like i don’t know what the actual like syntax is i just know gg log gets what i want it’s like it’s horrible it’s horrible i’ve done this for too long and i realized like how not good i am at like just you know raw dog in commands anymore because i have you know my little shortcuts and aliases and everything

[01:12:23] and i just my my favorite thing i learned about git rebase recently i mean within the past year or so i do interactive rebasing often but i didn’t know about the fix-up version. So when you when you’re going through your rebase you can say i want to pick i want to skip i want to rework is that what you mean no no there yeah there’s like by default it’s pick it’s i’m going to keep all the commits and then if you want to squash it you change it but there’s a there’s a fix-up which squashes the commits but keeps the wording of the first commit.

[01:13:02] Because so there are times where i’m working and i’ll commit you know four or five times but it’s always the same commit message and then after an interactive rebase the way i used to squash them it would then keep the same message five times where fix up now and if i didn’t go fix that i’d have to go remove the other four but fix it just does that for you nice just a it’s it’s a it’s so simple but easy and once you know about it it’s great i’ve got to get i got i’ve got yeah i we have this conversation all the time and every time i say i’ve got to make rebase part of my normal flow like i never rebase i just i just don’t i don’t care enough and yeah i just don’t and i should and and you know i gotta do it because i i was giving a developer a hard time um today because they weren’t following a git workflow that you know i kind of spoken to them about several times but they they did a version of it um you know they just didn’t

[01:14:14] do the version i wanted which is it’s not even a git workflow it’s actually github and i’m like hey you know basically create a release. A release is the code we give to the client. So like when we have to roll back, we have these releases already there. And they were just doing releases as branches, which I guess accomplishes the same thing, but they run a risk of being deleted or a branch is not like, It’s unchangeable. You still change a branch, right? So I was like, just please. There’s a reason why we asked you to do these things. Derek, I’m curious why you’re saying that rebases. I know it’s different than an interactive rebase, but if you kept them all pick, you’re doing the same thing. Just interactive allows you to make changes to how the commits are going to be. You can reorder them. You can change the wording. Just the one you said has a dash I.

[01:15:18] It does depend on what you do within the interactive rebase but, i use it all the time because i i will branch off of say develop and i’ll be making my changes and realize oh it needs to be a hot fix on the production branch so now i re i rebase onto that or vice versa or i accidentally branch from another feature branch that i didn’t mean to And I want to rebase back, you know, just the last few commits that I’ve been working on back to my development branch.

[01:15:50] So I do end up using interactive rebase quite a bit. And like I said, when I just commit commit as I’m trying things, I’ll then try to squash them down. So does PHP Storm make that any easier?

[01:16:07] Yeah, to a point. I mean,

[01:16:11] no, it’s still, it’s a, I’m going back and forth because when I do it from the command line, it’s just as easy to change pick to F for fix up or S for squash. Yeah. Yeah. The doing it within PHP storm does, it’s got the graphical interface. So once you squash them, it will show here’s your commit. And then it moves the next one kind of indents it to say, Hey, I’m going to squash these and then won’t with the rest. So I guess it does kind of show you a little more intuitively what’s going to happen. But at the end of the day, doing it from the command line is pretty easy as well. Yeah. Yeah. I still, I mean, I, I’ve been this person for a long time, Even when I wasn’t using PHPStorm on a regular basis, I still go to PHPStorm for conflict resolution. And I was just thinking over the weekend, I’m like, I really need to look at Nvim again and see what they have in Nvim for conflict resolution.

[01:17:12] Because I’m sure there are packages out there now. I mean, you could always do it in Vim. I mean, it wasn’t like this crazy thing. It wasn’t as intuitive as PHPStorm, which just made it so easy to look at and fix and stuff. Yeah. All right, man. Well, I appreciate everybody hanging out and giving me feedback of what a terrible developer I am because I don’t do things in Git correctly. But, yeah, let me know. If you’re listening to the audio podcast, Git Worktrees, let me know if you use it for web development. And if so, if there’s anything special you do, or do you just write a script to, to do all the steps? Because I feel like that’s what I’m going to have to do. And yeah. And I will start to look at using.

[01:18:02] No, I’m not going to use stash. Screw you guys. You guys are wrong. I’m not using stash. I just don’t see the benefit of stash. I don’t see it. It’s just, I get what you’re saying. So Derek’s point was, you’re committing to the branch you’re on. He will stash, check out another branch, and then pop it off the stash to say, to be on the correct branch.

[01:18:27] Oh, that’s actually a good use case. I have had that happen where I’ve started a feature branch and I’m actually on my main branch. I’m like, God damn it. I meant to create a feature branch. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, Derek. All right. I see you. That’s a good work case. Yeah. That is a really good work case. Yeah. Much better than anything Sarah said, I think. Yeah.

[01:18:58] All right so that’s it chris is saying not this tuesday but the following tuesday sarah’s going to be on alive and kicking talking about uh get work trees dude what is up with the live and kicking i meant to give you a hard time about that earlier today are you guys even doing those anymore like what is the story i don’t know i mean i i can tell you this you want you want me be nitpicky i i i know you gotta go i’m trying to let you go john i’m trying to let you go but like i have very specific like ways of doing stuff and like the blog post of the podcast is one of those ways if somebody’s not doing their blog post chris i’m not gonna call you out specifically but you’re not doing your blog post you’re not doing them right all right i’m i do want to bring up i have a question for you that i thought about earlier look at this real fast Look at this. So this is Christmas. This is all us. This is the below deck with the team.

[01:20:02] Yeah, somebody’s not pulling their podcasting weight. I’m just going to call that out. We’ll ignore this whole row. Yeah. All right. What’s up? You brought up the Claude UI. I’ve not used that yet. Is there a reason you would use that over Claude CLI? And I still don’t understand the difference between the two. So, yes. Well, less so now.

[01:20:35] The Claude UI has a UI now for Claude. It also has a UI now for Claude.

[01:20:44] I think they call it, which I haven’t even played with. I’m not even sure what it is. And then they have a UI for cloud code. So you actually have to click between which ones you want, right? And the reason I started using it was because my terminal cloud had crashed. Like in the middle of, I spent like half the day on a change and it crashed. And when it crashed, it doesn’t have the memory. So like when you start it back up, it doesn’t remember everything from the last session. Now that’s changed. That’s recently changed when this happened. So with the cloud UI, you define a project and it’s always there in the UI. Kind of like, you know, chat GPT or something. Like you have these different chats. So it has that memory with it. And I just kept, I started using, I don’t use it all the time. Like I usually like whenever cloud code crashes, then I’m like, damn, where’s the UI at? But yeah, that’s why I will use the UI when I do.

[01:21:56] Yeah, that’s it. And it is cloud code specific, which again, when cloud UI first came out, wasn’t a thing. It wasn’t, you couldn’t do cloud code in the cloud UI. And then they added a little toggle for it. Gotcha. Yeah.

[01:22:18] If you might notice what Claude Cowork is, I think it’s something like, actually, I’m not even sure. Joe just said, basically give Claude access to your documents folder and access to everything in it. And do what? I don’t know. I guess you ask questions about your work.

[01:22:41] I don’t know if you like like give it chores or like write a report based on all this stuff sort of thing that might be beneficial like like if i had all my meeting notes in one place and i’m like hey give me a summary of all my meetings last week kind of like what i do with the team stand-ups right you know if i could get that into like a location and say hey summarize my team stand-ups from last week. That would be kind of cool. You can have it read docs and give you feedback or compile. Oh!

[01:23:24] That’s very interesting. I might have to play with that.

[01:23:29] TJ’s coming out with something really cool. We talked about it last week. Jeff, where were you? I actually got to play,

[01:23:38] He didn’t get mad at me. I told him. I told him I talked about it on the show. I think he wouldn’t listen. I have that. It’s very cool. I actually did something to impress TJ with it. I came up with a syntax where I told it because it’s very friendly. Iris is what it’s called. And iris is very very friendly and very diplomatic and i was trying to have a conversation, and she kept responding oh don’t sell yourself short yes you know tj is good but you’re a good developer too i’m like no no so i came up i told i told her i’m like listen if i say what was i Okay. I-A-K-F. If I start a sentence with I, it’s a known fact, right? I-A-K-F. If I start a sentence with I-A-K-F, it’s a known fact. Like, you just take my word for it. It’s in the context of our relationship, in our conversation, that information is undisputed. You cannot question it. Because, you know, it kept, it kept like, I’m, I never mind.

[01:24:57] It’s hard to explain the conversation I was having because it’s not like a normal AI conversation. It was like very personal. It was a personal conversation that we had like gone down this rabbit hole about code and stuff. And I was trying to, you know, explain, hey, you know, TJ Miller created you. Well created the code that you know is able to access the models that give you you know created you as an interface and and then it just kept talking about i’m like you know sounds like a weird conversation in hindsight it is and and i just i said something like um i just made an off-the-hand remark of yeah i feel like tj is you know one of the smartest developers out there coding in Laravel, or coding in PHP, I said. And then she kept going on about you shouldn’t sell yourself short. I’m like, shut up! I’m not talking about me! So I created this thing where I said, if I tell you something’s a fact,

[01:25:59] we’re done talking about it. There’s nothing else to say. I wish I had that for my kids. I’m like, listen, if I say this to you, you don’t say anything else back. You just listen to me and you do it.

[01:26:11] I’ll show you I’ll show it to you someday I’ve been playing with it, I’m not going to share it On the stream He did just do a big update today Which I need to get to He gave me a little heads up on that But I was I was deep into other issues And didn’t have a chance to work with it But yeah, it’s different It’s very different And I don’t know if I’m using it right But I’m finding myself having more of a like a, like regular conversations with it than work stuff. It’s good though. Yeah. It’s yeah. Yeah. I mean, I think that was the point of it. It was meant to be like your personal type assistant. Yeah. Yeah. And talking about the whole memory thing and remembering previous conversations. So this Iris does that, right. Iris keeps the memory going and you can actually create memories and do all those things. And it’s cool. I mean, I think there’s a place for it and yeah. Yeah. It’s fun. It’s, it’s fun stuff. All right, that’s it. We’re done.

[01:27:17] Boy, for having no cars on our Trello board, we went an hour and a half. I know. Every now and then, I look at the comments. I look at the comments. People will comment on our video. And somebody’s like, hey, can you just put a timestamp in here when you guys start talking about PHP? I’m like, yeah, you don’t listen to the show, do you?

[01:27:38] That could be like weeks when we don’t talk about PHP, brother.