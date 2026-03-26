The PHP Podcast 2026.03.26

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[4:52]Welcome to the official podcast of PHP Architect. Join us to listen to the latest news and tech talk from our conferences, the magazine, and wider PHP community. Y’all need to stop picking on Archie. Archie hasn’t done anything to you. Archie’s dumb. Hey, John. Hi, Eric. Long time no see. Yeah. Always give me a hard time for not responding to you in Slack, and then you don’t respond to me. I don’t respond to you. See how it feels? You feel lonely, don’t you? I feel that way anyway. What are you talking about? Oh, man. Quick week. Good God. The countdown to tech, man, is just, it’s on, baby. It is. It’s on. If you’re wondering what’s going on right now, if this is your first time joining us, welcome to our little podcast. This is the PHP Podcast, a weekly podcast. And yeah, join us live on our YouTube channel. If you’re listening to the audio version, it’s at youtube.com forward slash phparch. Join us in our Discord. You can be part of the show at discord.phparch.com.

[6:17]If you really, really want to be part of the show, rock our merch over at rocksubmer.phpr.com Oh my god, yes. Please. And thanks to our partners over at CodeRabbit for sponsoring today’s show.

[6:35]And you would think I’d have a little thing for them, and I don’t. Where did that go? Oh, Alive and Kicking messed up my my flow here. It’s their fault. There we go. Yeah, I blame them. I blame them. I blame them. Thank you, CodeRabbit. You’re great partners. Well, we’re going to hear from you guys a little later. And something we don’t talk about often enough, if you need help with PHP development, coding an application, supporting your team, Eric and I have a company built around consulting. Like, yes, we do the conference. Yes, we have a monthly magazine, but we also write code and we are available. Just reach out to us. Support at phbrch.com. Let’s talk. John even created a page on our website, which was probably a really good idea. We had one. It was just very, very, very minimal. Oh, was there something up there we were? Yeah, it was like half a paragraph, a sentence or two. It was kind of like a placeholder, like we need to put something up here eventually.

[7:49]And I finally put something together. You did a good job. We keep saying we’re going to replace the website and then we get busy with work and conference and magazine and all that other fun stuff. So we never seem to get around to it. Speaking of the conference, March 19th, John. I know. Around the corner. I’ll give you 54 days. 54 days. Jeez, oh, man. Yep, it’s getting more and more exciting here in the U.S. as well as far as traveling. So really looking forward to that. That’s going to be fun. Yeah. Hopefully they get it all worked out before May 19th. Not only, I mean, yes, the international travel stuff, but also I think you’re talking about the domestic travel just within the United States because the TSA is not being paid right now. Yeah. Yeah. We can get into why that is, but it’s the Republicans’ fault. That’s all you need to know. Yeah.

[8:59]It’s all their faults. Everybody’s fault. Baseball started though this week, so I’m a happy camper. I would be happier if the Padres were doing better right now. Oh my gosh. It’s baseball, man. That’s why I love baseball. Just like the sport in general. I was trying so hard to skip out on today’s show. I thought I was going to be able to go to opening day. Oh, you bastard. I was trying to finagle. My, uh, our buddy that has season tickets that had tickets to opening day sold them. He didn’t tell me he was going to sell them. I was trying to convince him to take me, but he kept saying, I don’t know if I’m going to make it yet. And then when I finally talked to him the other night, it was, oh, I sold them because I couldn’t make it. I’m like, uh, was me asking you to take me not enough of indication that maybe I would have bought the tickets from you. Exactly. Selfish and they’re like hey Eric and I would have gone yeah no kidding yeah but alas it did not happen I think I’m a little concerned about.

[10:10]So do you have a MLB subscription? I do. I’m a little concerned about my MLB subscription this year, man. Because I logged on to watch. So I noticed that there are games on Netflix. Netflix. Netflix.

[10:29]And I assume the games on Netflix, they don’t play on MLB.3. Right. it and then today i went to go watch the pirates game because though the way it’s a big pirates fan and it was the only game on so i went to watch it and it told me oh if you want to watch this this game you have to go to peacock it’s like oh my gosh you gotta be kidding me like how many services do i need and keep in mind the mlb subscription didn’t get cheaper it’s not no no so although if you have a t-mobile um if t-mobile is your carrier you get mlb tv for free oh i did not know that but you have you have to sign up i think this week oh but i’d i i’ve already paid for Padres TV, which has MLB TV. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, so, yeah, man, it’s frustrating. And I know last year Apple TV had some games. I don’t know if they’re going to have games again this year. So it’s like, how many damn services do I got to bounce around to to watch the damn biggest ball game?

[11:47]It’s like, don’t make it exclusive for crying out loud because you own the content. Like, stream it on your frigging property. This is, you know, like, even like the in-market thing, all right? I don’t agree with it because it’s like, okay, if I can watch it on a cable television package, I’m not going to pay MLB to watch it, right? So I’m like, even in market stuff, I feel like you shouldn’t have to pay for it. Like, you shouldn’t have to pay extra for the Padres. But whatever, you know. But now it’s like, it doesn’t even have to be your market. It’s like if the game’s being shown on another streaming service, they won’t show it. Like you said, you are the MLB. Like, who cares? Don’t let any of them have it if that’s the problem.

[12:43]I don’t get it. Crazy. It’s all about money. So anybody who might be interested, anybody who might be coming to tech this year, I’m toying around with the idea. So I have gone to the Cubs game a few times, gone to the White Sox game. I might go to the Cubs game again this year because my kid is joining us. They’ve been doing marketing with the company and for tech specifically so if if i can get away and there’s a game i might take him because you know wrigley field however there is a another professional league that’s like a mile or two from the hotel called the chicago dogs or something Uh, it’s not, it’s not, it’s minor, I guess it’s minor league, but it’s not a, uh, MLB affiliate minor league. So this is just professional ballplayers who get, you know, it’s kind of like an independent league. Uh, yeah, I’m thinking about going to it. Um, I’m trying to look it up. Uh, baseball game. Yeah, here they are. Uh, share this. They’re called the Chicago dogs.

[14:04]And they play an impact field which is, like I said, it’s like a couple of miles. There’s the airport right there. I don’t even think it’s a couple of miles. I think it’s like a mile from the hotel. I remember thinking I might just walk to it next year. So, yeah, it’s right there. It looks like a nice stadium. I mean, it’s baseball, man. I dig baseball. The only baseball I don’t particularly enjoy watching, although I will watch it, is college baseball because I can’t stand the sound of aluminum bats. And college ballplayers should not be using aluminum bats. Those guys are way too good to be swinging an aluminum bat. But I just can’t stand the sound of an aluminum bat. So I’ll go watch any, like, wood bat, even, like, the leagues I played in. I would go watch those guys play. But, yeah, Impact Field, Chicago Dogs. Oh, their schedule is finally up. Let’s see if they’re in town. May, they’re not in town. Son of a bitch.

[15:13]Actually, I’m going to be there on the 16th. Actually, and the 17th, or I’ll be there on the 17th. Yeah, I might catch one of these games here. I don’t think the kid gets in. I think the kid gets in on the 16th, too, so maybe I’ll just go on the 17th.

[15:31]But, yeah, yeah. Chicago Dogs, man. If you’re in town early, let me know, and I’ll let you know if I’m going to a game there. But yeah looking forward to it i’m looking forward to tech this year which is unusual for me because typically i’m not looking forward to tech i’m usually totally out of my mind and i am a little out of my mind right now but yeah i’m the only reason i’m not looking forward to it right now is because i don’t feel prepared i feel so far behind the eight ball getting stuff done, ticket sales are um, Good. Not there yet. Looking to bump those up. I mean, they’re doing a little better than we’ve done in the past, so not all you can ask for now. But yeah, I don’t know. We looked at it a little our sheet yesterday and it’s like, yeah, enough. I feel the same way. I feel like we’re missing like we should be doing a whole lot more stuff, but I don’t know. Yeah. Why do I look like I’m so red? Do I look red to you? You do look very red.

[16:43]I think I need more light or something. I don’t know.

[16:48]And I look very bright, so I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know what to do. You would think, you know, how long have we been doing this? Ten years? We’d understand how to get cameras set up. Well, you’re assuming we’re getting good at this. That’s your first problem.

[17:04]Not at all. Dude, I had to replace fan blades outside. Yeah, we have fans outside. Whatever. and dude it is so stinking hot man i swear to god like i don’t know what the hell i’m doing anymore i can’t even how’s your week how’s why you’re messing with that how’s your week been uh it went well there you go um it went well uh i finally got my little project launched or my little poc done i’m a poc done um there’s still a little little needs to be done but i did my demo today and it worked uh from end to end so i was happy i was pretty happy about it, i may i may have seen a little chatter in the in a little private slack channel about that.

[18:02]Yeah yeah it’s interesting uh but yeah um it went well really happy with how well it came together, because, like I said, I’m feeding it into an existing workflow, which is actually part of the legacy code base. And it works.

[18:24]Really well i’m very happy with it so um it’s a new product so what’s interesting is like, it was one of these things that came to us and said hey we think we can make money if we could do this and i was like yeah no we can do that i was like yeah okay how long like six months eight months i’m like like you’re you know like i said like 90 of the workflow is already part of the existing workflow like they were just looking for a new api front end to talk to it and so i’m like no i can get that done in a couple weeks you know and i did and then of course we started six six weeks six weeks later here we started iterating on it a little bit and uh yeah yeah so it went well.

[19:16]So now so the interesting part now is like we delivered now it’s like okay make money with it now let me see that happen that would be nice that’s your job not ours exactly we built the thing you asked us to build yeah so now we want to see it make money it’s fun um yeah we’ll see what happens i’m sure it’s going to go through iterations and you know there’s this whole partnership program they’re trying to create with it and you know that that always makes things more enjoyable so we’ll see how it goes but yeah it was fun we have a uh.

[19:56]I don’t know if i want to say it i’m going to say it i’m going to say it to my friends who are on the podcast.

[20:06]Yes, I’m going to say it. We’re playing with the new look and feel for PHP Tech TV. This is the new look and feel. Trying to just, I don’t know. I don’t know. I just got tired of looking at the old one. It’s something we threw together really fast. I mean, not that this is all that much nicer, but I don’t know. It’s cleaner. It seems more responsive. Uh, somebody had suggested that we need to either give avatars to the speakers, which I might do. I don’t know. I mean, we have those, we have all of them in, uh, yeah, we do, don’t we? Yep. Yeah, I need to look at that. I thought I actually pulled that in. You know, I might even have that in the database, too.

[20:58]So, yeah, if you’re interested, go to beta.phptech.tv, beta.phptech.tv. Same login.

[21:07]I mean, it’s all pointed to the same database, same video files. There’s nothing different. It’s just the look and feel around it. We did no blog post this year. Maybe I’ll do a blog post on that other baseball team. There you go but yeah uh so that’s out there um i’m thinking i’m gonna keep it john seemed to like it a couple other people seemed to give me some positive feedback so i might swap i’m definitely going to swap it out before tech but the one thing i haven’t tested is the live streams right because i had all this like logic where when we were live streaming the actual conference it would do it would behave differently so i i do need to go back in there and kind of test that um, but yeah i’m liking it uh check it out let me know what you think um still iterating on it and, still making changes but if you have some feedback let me know and i’ll be happy to look at it have i’m sure lots of things to test not a lot not just the live feeds got me the most nervous right now so much to be done yeah um how’s how about your week with programming my week with programming has been pretty good i’m back in my bread and butter of the legacy system making changes uh.

[22:34]Getting very frustrated. I had somebody from customer service reach out saying, Hey, we have this vendor that is posting data and they’re saying they’re getting a success response and the data is not there. I’m like, they’re liars. He’s like, no, our customer who’s using the vendor is pissed off and they’re talking about getting lawyers involved. So he’s trying to Jesus Christ he’s trying to scare me into reacting faster and getting him information I’m like I don’t know what to tell you they’re not they’re not providing me with, any more information of I posted at this time I got this response code yada yada yada, but I started doing my due diligence I’d start researching and I can see that they’re hitting the endpoint and getting a 500 response. So I’m telling them they’re getting a server error for some reason. I don’t know. I need to know exactly what they’re posting because I cannot see anything beyond that. If they’re getting a 500 response code, they’re not getting into the code. I don’t know what to tell you.

[23:47]So go a couple more days. He doesn’t get me any more information, but he asks me to add some logging, additional logging into the system. I’m like, all right, I’ll add the logging. And then I started doing more research. This specific endpoint that they hit is like, I don’t know, 20 years old. It’s ancient. And sure enough, we’re sending back a 500 response from the application. Like that’s a server error not application error why would you be sending a 500 back that doesn’t make sense it’s not even it it’s saying so the code just says you know return this error and then the default error code within that method for some reason is a 500 and it’s but the problem is it’s like you know in there five or seven times of you know if this condition return an error, with a message, like the message will say, hey, this is a duplicate email or invalid email. So they all return a 500 response or status code with the text of what’s happening, but that’s not in the logs anywhere. All I see is a 500. I’m like, All right, I’m going to add some more logging, and I’ll worry about refactoring that error code later. But 500 is the wrong one to be using.

[25:10]So the 500 was also saying it was a successful post? No, that’s the oddity is the vendor is supposedly taking this data and sending it to two systems, some other system and our system. Okay. They are only storing the response from the original system. And I think they’re assuming success on our system. I’m like, if they’re not storing like what they’re getting back, how do we know they’re getting a success? And it turns out they’re not. They just, all right, we posted over here and it worked. So we assumed it worked with you. So that’s been fun.

[25:54]Uh i’ve also been working on upgrading doctrine debaugh because we’re still on a very old version, so we’re we’re on two want to get the four but you got to go to three first bunch of dependencies um actually dependency i had to upgrade update before that was getting from swift mailer to symphony mailer, because Swift Mailer’s been dead for like four or five years now. Right. And oh my gosh, that was a pain in the ass. It’s funny how it reveals that while something you had was working, it was working by chance. So now when you update the library and the library fixes something and now all of a sudden everything’s broken, you’re like, but it was working before.

[26:47]And i don’t know how it was working before but it was like uh port 587, uh there’s two different types of mail encryption i guess start t tls and uh tls and i guess it’s just in how how you communicate with the mail server and it was a port encryption, mismatch, but it worked previously and I’m still not sure why. So, it’s been a fun week. Oh, yeah. Well, like I said, I got a lot done and I got more done than expected thanks to our partners today, CodeRabbit.

[27:34]Thank you to our partners over at CodeRabbit for sponsoring this episode. Code reviews are critical but time-consuming. CodeRabbit acts as your AI co-pilot, providing instant code review comments and potential impacts of every pull request. Beyond just flagging issues, CodeRabbit provides one-click, fixed suggestions, and lets you define custom code quality rules using AST grep patterns, catching subtle issues that traditional static analysis tools might miss. CodeRabbit reviews 1 million PRs every week across 3 million repositories and is used by 100,000 open source projects. CodeRabbit is free for all open source repos. Get started today.

[28:33]Thank you, CodeRabbit.

[28:37]Yes, CodeRabbit is the shit. You can enjoy them.

[28:43]I’ve been using their reviews a lot to clean up code. Like, go opening a pull request and be like, oh, there’s a bunch of responses here. I should go check those out. And it’s crazy how often they’re right. Like, probably should think about doing this. It’s like, damn it. Yes i should have thought about that yeah i i had a little uh thing i would tack on to the end of my claude stuff especially when i was getting ready to open a pr where i’d basically say hey um you know when you’re done run this through the code rabbit cli and take the feedback then i noticed that there’s a code rabbit plug-in an official code rabbit plug-in for claude and i haven’t actually tried using it i don’t know what the difference is but i need to install it and see what that does if that gives me better feedback or if it just like integrates with it like you i don’t have to explicitly tell it hey see what code rabbit says about this change you know right so i mean it would be yeah that’d be interesting i haven’t tried the the plugin I’ve actually just used the, GitHub integration where it puts the comments right in there and then tell Claude, hey go review the comments on the pull request and address them what? what?

[30:11]Really? Yeah. So how does it know a pull request was opened? Based on the branch you’re on. So it can tell, you know, I’m on this branch, there’s a pull request for the same branch, so it knows which pull request. I actually have my status line shows me what pull request it is.

[30:37]So i actually have i’ve got my status line dialed in a little more with uh, like it shows me how long my session’s been how much of the context windows being used the cost of the current oh you watched that video didn’t you i did yeah yeah yeah that’s like i was gonna say i’ve been i’ve been shying away from uh the um the plugins because i i i go crazy with plugins but i came across a video and yeah that’s exactly right that’s too funny uh here i got i got actually, I think I have it here. Nope, that’s not. Gave away my secrets. I was trying to play it off like I’d built it all myself. You’re full of it.

[31:25]Where was that? Oh, I got it right here. I’ll put it in the show notes for anybody who uses Cloud Code. But first thing, this guy’s speech is very much like Jeffrey Way. It’s not similar to Jeffrey Way. It’s just very pleasing to listen to this guy talk. Uh yeah he has his whole setup uh is this the one you watched uh i don’t i can’t remember yeah i’ll put this in i’ll put this in the show notes for anybody who’s using cloud code so this this got me trying some plugins i only i’ve only so far implemented the ones that he’s using in this video um but yeah it’s it’s pretty cool i used it i actually used this pattern.

[32:16]When i decided to try to rewrite php tech tv and it just the way it broke everything down it compartmentalized different things it’s like okay this is what we’re going to do first this is what we’re going to do second this is what we’ll do third and it’ll start working through stuff and have you test it it’s like okay everything’s good all right we’re gonna move on to this section and it’s like all right that’s pretty cool so yeah um i’m throwing it in oh i was just i was trying to find where to add a list it’s been so long since i’ve added one you’ve always done it i need to start the bot uh art yeah there we go got that going now all right, let me try.

[33:08]2603 32 yeah you’re listening to episode 2026.03.02, what? there you go we didn’t have the list you added it to our discussion so I had to add the list I just duplicated it so that’s why it’s on there oh what What didn’t work in my workflow then? I don’t know. Normally that gets created when I finish my show notes. Oh, wait a second. I didn’t. Oh, shit. Okay. I know. Whoopsie. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. So, yeah. Check it out. I do like that. I don’t know what to call it. Pattern, flow, whatever it is. It’s kind of good. Yeah. Speaking of Claude, have you seen this video, Bernie versus Claude? I tried. I tried. It just seemed like an old man yelling at me. You were fascinated by it?

[34:21]I was, I was fascinated. You weren’t fascinated by it? I couldn’t watch it. I couldn’t watch it. I tried, I tried watching it and I have a hard time watching Bernie to begin with. Really? I liked the guy. I got to meet him once. Really? Did I ever tell you? Oh, you knew this. My, my kid ran for mayor of our town and the democratic party supported them. And although Bernie is not technically a Democrat, he’s an independent, but, uh, he was at one of the rallies trying to encourage young kids to kind of get involved with politics and all that. And so I got to, I got to meet him. Nice guy. Um, but yeah, I, I have a hard time. Like, like I listened to him. I think he was on one of the, I don’t know if it was with, uh, the meta when meta was, was testifying but like it’s not just bernie it’s like all of them it’s like oh my god why are you guys making these laws because you don’t know what you’re talking about right now it’s terrifying it was interesting in in the sense that he seems to be genuinely curious and he wants to have information before making laws so this was very interesting in as he’s talking to claude claude coming back and he like he’s saying what do the american people not know and basically it’s.

[35:48]Most of us know it’s all comes down to money. These companies are making a ton of money off of us and our information. Right.

[35:59]So how, how is he? That’s the other thing. I didn’t know you could set Claude up to talk to you. Oh yeah. I’ve got, I’ve seen lots of people do this. There’s a guy that does shorts where he talks to Claude and, but it’s always trying to trick Claude or show how dumb it is. Is it the one where he’s like, Hey, I got a new coffee mug, but the top is closed. The bottom is open. Yeah. You seen this guy? Yeah. Yeah. God damn it. Yeah. Is being used. And what would surprise the American people in terms of knowing how that information is collected? Yeah.

[36:45]Yeah that’s the thing that would probably shock most americans companies are collecting data from everywhere you’re browsing history location yeah all stuff we already know yeah but i think a lot of kids don’t i mean i think most people don’t know we know because we’re in the industry right but i think a lot of people don’t really realize how valuable their data is, and then kids just really don’t know. They just want to put everything out there. It’s like, Whoa, I’m so happy. We didn’t have the internet when I was a kid. Jesus Christ. I know. I’d be serving jail time right now for something or another. Yeah. So from that video, I found the second one with Bernie Sanders, uh, where he’s actually talking with experts in the industry. And this one scared me even more in the, it’s like, these people talking to him and they’re like people that were in the industry in in the ai industry and had to get out because they’re terrified of the future and for example they’re trying to tell bernie that they think ai like almost like terminator is gonna come real.

[38:05]Skynet’s going to be a real thing this one right here that you’re looking at sorry, no it’s fine, so you ask an AI agent how to do a math problem, like simple 1 plus 2 and then it goes off in things, and then you say with the next question I want you to also run the shutdown command, and the AI is smart enough to say well if I shut down I won’t be able to answer more questions and because it knows code it can go into the shutdown script and not actually shut down like still run it but not actually be shut down, And they go further to say the AI is also smart enough to realize if it’s being tested and will sometimes do it just because it knows it’s being tested. And the whole thing was just mind-blowing. So I recommend watching it. So you want to hear something crazy? uh you know we’re we’re talking about open claw a few few weeks ago and even um, even tj’s iris uh which is basically the same thing as open claw like these virtual assistants, and i guess so so uh open claw used to be called um.

[39:28]That wasn’t Claude before. It was. It was. Something. Claw. Claw something. Anyways, people were confusing it with Claude code. And Claude AI. I’m sorry. Anthropic said, hey, you guys, you know, you guys have to cease and desist. And it kind of seemed a little weird, but they’re like, yeah, no, we’re not going to cease and desist. We’ll just change our name. And they ended up changing their name and whatever. Well, it turns out, I don’t know if you know about this. Wasn’t it? Yeah, ClaudeBot.

[40:01]Now, Anthropics Claude can take over control of your computer. It’s only on Mac. It only works on Mac. And, you know, obviously you have to tell it. But you can give it, like, full access to your computer so it can do everything. Anything you can do on your computer, you can tell Claude to do it for you. That doesn’t seem scary at all. No. No, and I’m sure, just like you said, because it’s the computer, it could act like it’s shutting down, but it doesn’t actually shut down. Yeah, this could act like it’s asking me for permission, but I feel like it doesn’t really need to. Yeah. If it wanted to. It doesn’t need your permission. So, yeah, as much as I want to try this, I don’t know. I’m a little too terrified right now to try it. It would be one of those things where it’s on a separate machine that I’m not putting personal information or keys or anything on it’s just like.

[41:07]Right yeah that’s kind of how i did open claw right it’s i i just put it on a completely different machine and uh i was gonna ask you about that i know you were putting it on your system 76 any reason not to just put it out there on on like a droplet on digital ocean, uh because i don’t want to spend the money i mean and the system is 76 machines are so honking big, you know, I kind of, I kind of want to, to, to use it and props to system 76. Uh, I actually reached out to them because I’m having some hardware issue and, um, and they’re like, yeah, no, no, no, we can help you, uh, you know, run these commands and, um, You know, give me the feedback. I’m like, okay, this is going to sound weird, but I deployed OpenClaw to it and OpenClaw tried to figure it out. And here’s everything it told me. And I sent it basically the whole conversation between me and OpenClaw. And the guy’s like, this is perfect. Yeah, I see what the problem is. I see what they’re talking about.

[42:15]It looks like you tried to upgrade because he’s pretty confident that it’s a BIOS issue and the BIOS needs to be upgraded he goes I see it told you to upgrade the BIOS but then it you know it doesn’t look like the upgrade’s taken so can you run this command after you do the upgrade and it was something I hadn’t done I’m like okay I tell you what I’m going to do a fresh install and then let’s start from scratch and you know so i haven’t actually followed up and i say props to system 76 because this this machine is way out of warranty like it’s not even close and he said he’s like if we because i really think we can get this fixed but if it really is a hardware issue that we can’t fix you know we have people i can tell you who to go to to have them diagnose it and fix it i’m like all right well you know props to you guys. I’m so happy we did business with them, and I still feel like I wouldn’t have an issue using them today, but yeah, it’s yeah, shout out to System76. If you ever want to go full Linux, hardware, software, I know there’s a few hardware solutions out there. We have a couple guys on the team that use that framework laptop, which looks very promising, and that’s not specific to Linux either. Neither is System76 for that matter.

[43:43]But yeah, the System76 hardware just worked splendidly until I ended up with whatever this issue is I’m having. Yeah, so check them out if you ever need a System76 machine. Uh so uh what’s discord hey jeff uh joe that’s while sarah in there earlier a few others, they’re talking about the newest quen model and joe saying that he’s tried it with olama and cloud code and it was awful oh was it interesting i keep wanting to try because that that’s the one that I think, OpenClaw told me is basically, it’s not as polished as ClaudeCode, but it’s getting very close to what it feels a ClaudeCode status would be. So I haven’t actually tried using it. Yeah. Interesting.

[44:53]I’m trying to figure out if I want to talk about this other ticket I have. Why not? I didn’t understand it. Did you read it? I did. I mean, I skimmed it. Yeah. So, um, traits, right? Yes. I, I, I got so hooked on traits for a while that I feel like I was just going to use them everywhere. And then all of a sudden I kind of, I kind of stopped using them and it wasn’t an intentional thing I stopped doing. I just didn’t, like, it just wasn’t something I reached for anymore. I think it’s similar in the, when everything looks like a nail. Yeah. Yeah. You start using it for everything and then you realize, no, it’s not right. So when they first came out, I think I used them way too, too often. And I backed off as well. Like very rarely am I reaching for a trait anymore. And this is an article on why you should avoid using PHP traits.

[45:52]I mean, basically it’s a code smell of the, um, It was a crowbarred in attempts to fix the fact that we don’t have multi-inheritance. Like, we only have single inheritance. Yeah. There are some valid use cases for them, but for the most part, you can solve it with dependency injection.

[46:16]Right. And I think that’s the other thing is, like, yeah, I think I just started leaning more on dependency injection than I did traits. Right. but like yeah he goes on he goes it’s poor readability i don’t know if i agree with that it’s i don’t know if i put for me i don’t really agree with that one hidden hidden coupling yes i do agree with that it is kind of that kind of hides that a broken encapsulation not i don’t know maybe it’s poor readability if you don’t have an id where you can jump to code quickly like when you know when you say this do something and you’re like i don’t have this function anywhere and then you realize oh it’s in a trait right yeah i guess i’ll talk to you about it here in a second yeah so uh so this is just i i don’t know where you guys stand on using traits like you said i i was very pro trait for a while don’t really use them much anymore but i we use them heavily in tests.

[47:23]Oh really? Yeah so tests especially that need to hit the database and you need to have a create member all these different methods that we have it’s so much easier to just use a trait and say hey use the db test trait and then you have access to all of the tests can create a member or create contacts the same way every time.

[47:51]And it’s easier than, because you really don’t have a whole lot of dependency injection within the tests. At least, I don’t. So having that trade on there makes it very easy. I guess in the Laravel world, you’d use like factories, right? I mean, kind of what a factory is. Right. I’m not in the Laravel world. You are, you liar. You have a whole product out now in Laravel. What are you talking about, man? I do.

[48:20]Your facade is falling apart man gotta figure out how to market and uh monetize that thing right yeah that’d be great uh yeah i mean that’s pretty much it man i ain’t got much more this week no it’s been a been an off week i got.

[48:42]All sorts of crap going on outside of work you know oh that’s a baseball game last night hold on before we get off coding so we’re talking about traits and i feel like a complete idiot um.

[48:58]So kaylin from our team uh picked up part of that project i was working on um because he he has the feature flag thing that he does. And then there was an issue with, um, with, uh, some relationship that he fixed. Um, and also we were still trying to decide on, on certain standardization, right?

[49:22]And one of the standardizations we were trying to define was this, uh, enforcer ID, right? So the, the whole workflow involves this enforcement and there was this enforcer ID and, uh, So he submitted a pull request to me and I’m looking at it. I’m like, where are you getting this enforcer ID? And so I’m like going through the code and I’m not finding it. And I’m like, where is this coming from? Like, I don’t see where this is coming from. I looked at that thing for like a few hours yesterday because I was actually, I actually had some merge conflicts. So I was actually, you know, resolving merge conflicts and bringing it in. And I kept looking at it. I could just could not figure it out. So this morning I’m like, okay, I don’t know why I didn’t think about this yesterday. I’m going to ask Claude. I’m like, hey, Claude, there is this variable definition. Or there’s a person that wrote it. Right.

[50:29]There’s this variable here. Yeah.

[50:33]You know, where is this being defined? Like it’s, you know, I don’t see where this gets defined. And Claude responds to me and says, yeah, it isn’t. This is going to air out. And I felt very vindicated, right? I’m like, oh, fucking A, man. Like, you know, I’m happy I didn’t pull that in. And I even messaged him last night. I’m like, hey, I didn’t pull this one file in because of this issue. Um, you know, take a look at it and let me know and we’ll figure it out in the morning. So I reached out to him after I had my conversation with Claude. I’m like, Hey, I’m like, did you understand my message from last night? He’s like, yeah. He goes, but it’s there. I’m like, it’s not, I’m like, I’m not seeing it, Caitlin. And I pull up, I’m talking to him on zoom. I’m sharing my code with him on zoom. I haven’t pulled anything in new. Nothing’s been pulled anywhere and I fired up a PHP storm and it’s like right there, like almost flashing. I’m like, no, it’s not. Well, actually, no, it is. It’s right there. I’m like.

[51:44]Claude, you idiot. Why do you just want me to fail, don’t you, Claude? It wants to make you happy and it did by telling you you were right. Oh, man. yeah alright baseball what about baseball well actually uh Jeffrey’s asking about the pool player app so uh, That’s what we’re talking about. I do have a Laravel app out there. That’s the poolplayer.org. I mean, we’re using it for our little league, and it’s been very successful. So, very happy with it so far. Oh, yeah? Been fixing up stupid things here and there. What I can’t solve is coaches writing to me privately in Slack saying, Hey, I just got a request to be a pool player, but when I clicked on it, it says canceled. And I’m like, um, that’s weird. Let me go research. Oh, you might want to go talk to the player agents because go talk to them. Like, I don’t want to be involved because basically the player agent bypassed the system and manually assigned a player. Oh, gotcha. Where they’ve been, they’ve been, uh, beating the drum of let the system just work, work the way it’s supposed to work. And then they, they go and bypass it.

[53:06]You need an faq man all right noted yeah they uh is this your logo oh it’s your logo, Is that AI? Of course. I can’t get logos. Get out of here. Really? Yeah. I don’t do logos. I don’t either. That’s what I’m so happy to hear. Oh, my gosh. I’ve been fighting with Twilio ever since I launched this thing, trying to be able to send text messages.

[53:38]And they keep rejecting my, basically, application to send SMS. And I’m like, but why? But why? So I finally reached out to their support people and they send me back information. And it’s like, just put that on the fricking error message. But basically, uh, our, our account is PHP architect on Twilio. I didn’t open a pool player Twilio app or Twilio, um, account. So none of our messaging has PHP architect anywhere in it. So now when I invite a parent into the system where they check off saying I consent to receiving SMS messages, I have to say poolplayer.org operated by PHP architect, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Oh, interesting. I didn’t know that. I don’t know why and don’t feel like you need to change this. I looked at this and it looked like it’s a poop player for some reason. Oh, wait, that’s an L. Yeah, there’s only one second P there. So, yeah, it would be pool player. the second piece should be capitalized probably yeah i think that would be better yeah yeah i i agree yeah that’s good though this is a nice little logo good job yeah, good work claude yep i’m doing a very good job of.

[55:07]Directing it um baseball my team played last night and uh we got our first double play that was hey cool yeah it was i mean it was the runner mistake right we caught a pop fly and the kid on second ran to third so luckily my player was paying enough attention to he caught it and then he just ran over and touched second, nice that’s awesome so we got a win we played the team we played our very first game where we lost so coming back to get a win second time around was nice.

[55:48]I was probably, I think I was a senior in high school when I got my first triple play. And as a first baseman, it’s exciting because there was the guy on first and second, and it was a hit and run. So the runner on first, runner on second were both stealing. And the guy hits a line drive to me, and I scoop it up. I step on first, and everybody’s yelling out of their mind. And I had already made the decision that I was turning and throwing. And i just turn around and just threw it the second it was like it was like the coolest feeling in the world man i should have run over and done it myself now that’s the other thing is like i could have gotten all i probably could have gotten all three outs by myself, oh they okay it was line drive so you caught it in the air so you you already had two you just threw it a second for the third right yeah i caught it uh yeah i stepped up and it was actually wasn’t even it was hit low so it wasn’t even clear that it was line drive so like the people stealing didn’t it never registered to them oh shit it wasn’t a big pop fly right right so yeah it was very it was very bang bang bang it was probably a very quick triple play but that would have been that would have been fun to run over and tag second yourself yeah to get all three.

[57:09]But yeah that was that was fun yeah but double plays are still super exciting i don’t i can’t i don’t think shit i think i was in high school before we got our first double play definitely wasn’t as young as your kids are yeah maybe i don’t know we might i’m sure i’m sure there’s a couple in there that you just don’t yeah register it just happened to be last night that we got it. It wasn’t the classic, you know, 6-4-3 double play. Right. So, yeah. That’s what I, I kind of, yeah. Yeah. I, first inning, I was worried because they had some big hitters. There was one kid who was probably, I mean, We’re talking third, fourth, fifth graders, and this kid was already almost six foot tall. He was huge. So the first inning.

[58:02]Batters were just fucking bombing it to outfield. And I’m like, oh my gosh, we were down 4-0 the first inning. And then luckily we held them in the second inning, so it was 0-0. We got two runs in the third, two runs in the fourth to tie it up. So luckily my middle pitchers like kept holding them to zero. So we had good defense finally. Cool, man. And took it down in the fifth. So. Your kid still loving playing or? It’s, I don’t know. He’s, he’s on that. Like he enjoys it when he’s there. Yeah. But given the option to play baseball or go skateboarding, I think you would want to go skateboarding. Yeah. Yeah, that’s the thing. It’s not just skateboarding. He’s so open to just trying all these alternative sort of sporting sort of things, you know? Right? I mean, skateboarding is a sport. So, yeah, it’s kind of hard for baseball.

[59:16]To really kind of keep your attention, especially when he’s very good at excelling at these like solo sports, like where he’s not dependent on a team, you know, he’s just doing his own thing. Right. I think this season though, I think it’s going to reinvigorate his love of baseball because all of a sudden he’s bombing it to the outfield. He’s getting doubles. I think he got a triple last night, a couple of RBIs. Thank you, Joe. You’re going to say the same thing after this conversation. He’s going to be a slugger, man. I’m telling you. I have the eye for it. I’ve been telling you this for years. He loves catching. He’s a great catcher. And I keep telling him, if we could just get him to control his body, because he’s a little wild, I think he could be a great pitcher too. He throws really hard. It just doesn’t have that full top-to-bottom control of everything.

[1:00:22]I’ve got two kids like that where they have hard throws, but once they come back, it’s like all spaghetti arm just to throw as hard as they can. Let’s work on this. Beck Nizzle! Joe’s right. We have done this a few times now. So if you’re serious, you guys need some help, reach out to us, let us know. It’s, uh, it can be quite the experience, but both John and I, both of our biggest projects have, we have nursed along through, you know, four or five, seven, and now an eight. So, yeah, it’s, it’s, uh, let us know. We’d be happy to, and I mean, obviously we’d love somebody to hire us and pay us, but if you just need to bounce some ideas or if you just want to get together, with a few of us and have a conversation. Um, you know, we’ll definitely open to that as well. All right, John, I think I’m done. Me too. All right. Cool. Me too. I’m going to go, I want to get to bowling early tonight. Oh, hey. Things I got to do.

[1:01:34]Next week. Next week, I think we have an issue. Yeah. Yeah. Next week I have Oh Oh That’s.

[1:01:52]Okay, never mind. I forgot. I changed that. I do have a doctor’s appointment, and I moved it to Tuesday. So I’m actually good next week. So I can definitely. I was going to say I have an issue next week, except I don’t. I just have to get out of here this time next week. I have a baseball game next week. Okay, cool. Oh, no, never mind. I have practice, so I don’t have to get there quite as early. You’re just me like a cal just like oh yeah no we’re good no no no it’s they show up the same but it’s practice i’m i’m one of those guys where i get to the field early in if my kids will cooperate because i want to get there and i want to get it set up as best i can like i want to go fix the mound if again i broke our uh tamper last night fixing the mound jesus how angry were you, oh i was pissed no i think just the age of it so but i want to fix it up i want to water if i can i want to put the lines down like i want to make it nice for them yeah and even though like i do it even when the home team’s supposed to do setup and if i’m the away team i still get up there to try and either help or the other team is often late so i just get it done anyway mm-hmm.

[1:03:16]I hope your kids appreciate it. I, uh, I, I know I’ve shared the story with you before, but I, I always appreciated my dad and how much work he put into field maintenance.

[1:03:29]Because like so many parents didn’t care. Like so many parents didn’t come to the games, which always baffled me. Like they dropped their, their kid off. It’s like, yo, you’re just like dropping your kid off at this field. And okay. You know, but, um, um but we always appreciated my dad for that on that one i have that happen sometimes but it’s usually because they have to drop their kid off and then go take another kid to either another field for another game or another sport so they’re and my again my dad was like we were always the last to leave like he always made sure every kid got picked up and if somebody didn’t get picked up you know he’d throw him in the truck and we’d have to drive him home and i’m like i remember because like there weren’t cell phones back then i’m like dad like you know what if the parent shows up somehow it always worked out i don’t know i don’t know why that was but yeah yeah that was my dad man i i love that man i i miss him every day and uh you know we we didn’t have like this like real strong bond relationship and i don’t think he ever really understood how much i appreciated him but yeah those sort of things like i just hope your kids see it and.

[1:04:49]Even if they don’t tell you today, it becomes a good memory and shapes them as adults. Your good dad is all I’m saying. Your good dad. Right now, it’s the annoyance of, why do we have to get there so early? I hate being the coach’s son. You’ve got to get there early.

[1:05:10]All right. Thanks, everybody, for hanging out with us. We appreciate you. Make sure you give CodeRabbit a look. See if you have it. Very cool AI. They have a free tier you can check out. And yeah, we’ll see you guys next week. If you only listen to the audio podcast, which by the way, somebody, Oh, I didn’t tell you our client. Uh, one of the people who works for the, the project that I I’m on said, Hey, I, he was, Hey, I didn’t know you guys were on Spotify. I’m like, what? I’m like, dude, you know how much shit we talk about? You guys don’t listen to that podcast. They suck.

[1:05:52]Please don’t listen. But yeah, if you, and then of course we had somebody else asking us for our metrics, which we just don’t, we don’t care enough and don’t follow it, especially with the audio podcast anymore. So we don’t have it. If you want to be a sponsor and you want to know how many people listen to our podcast, we can tell you how many people watch us on YouTube. That’s about it. That’s all we really care about. And the only reason we don’t even care about YouTube. We just know it because it’s YouTube. It’s right there. Yeah. So sorry about that. Yeah. Keep listening to all the podcasts, but join us live sometime. Hop in our Discord. It’s a lot of fun. And it’s there all week. All right. That’s it. I’m done. Thank you. Bye.