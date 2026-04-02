The PHP Podcast 2026.04.02
🎙️ The PHP Podcast – Special Episode
April 2, 2026 | Guest Hosts: Joe Ferguson & Sara Golemon
In this special episode, Joe Ferguson and Sara Golemon step in as guest hosts while Eric recovers from illness and John is busy in Discord. They cover AI tool challenges, PHP Foundation updates, Unicode adventures, infrastructure work, and the eternal debate about when (and when not) to use AI.
🎯 Episode Highlights
- 🤖 Claude Code Drama: 10-20x token usage bug from cache misses – users burning through quotas in 15 minutes
- 🔓 Claude Source Leak: CLI source code leaked via JavaScript map file, leading to “code laundering” across languages
- 📉 GitHub Reliability: Falling from “four nines” to 89.99% during Azure migration
- 🏢 PHP Foundation News: Elizabeth Barron joins as Executive Director, Matt Stauffer joins board
- 🗳️ Release Manager Elections: Joe running for PHP 8.6 RM (3rd attempt!), discussion of “hands-on” vs “hands-off” terminology
- 🔤 Unicode Victory: Joe fixes emoji support on people.php.net (UTF-8 → UTF-8MB4 migration)
- 🏗️ Infrastructure Work: Joe helping Derek with Ansible playbooks, running 8 Debian VMs on Proxmox
- 📦 Pie Progress: James building Pickle replacement integrated with Composer
- ⚠️ NPM Axios Attack: Supply chain compromise caught in under 3 hours
- 💬 Copilot Controversy: Now labeled “entertainment purposes only” + injecting ads into PR reviews
- 😊 PHP Happiness: Celebrating what makes modern PHP great
- 🤝 Contributing to PHP: How to get started with php-web, docs, and source code
🎙️ Guest Hosts
Joe Ferguson
Senior Developer at PHP Architect
Running for PHP 8.6 Release Manager (hands-on position, third attempt). Working on PHP infrastructure with Derek using Ansible and Proxmox. Fixed emoji Unicode support on people.php.net.
Sara Golemon
PHP Core Developer
PHP Foundation board member. Former 7.x release manager. PHP Appalachia organizer. Moving out of the country soon. Deep expertise in Unicode, internals, and language design. Vocal advocate for balanced AI approaches.
🤖 AI Discussion: Finding the Balance
The hosts took a refreshingly nuanced approach to AI tooling:
- What Works: AI-enhanced search (Gemini), appropriate code assistance
- What Doesn’t: Treating AI as infallible, forced integration everywhere, security vulnerabilities from blindly accepting suggestions
- The Fear: Joe’s honest concern about being replaced by “a trench coat full of three Claude bots”
- The Reality: AI is a tool that has appropriate uses – if people would just use it appropriately
- The Quote: “Code laundering” – rewriting leaked source code through AI to create “new” implementations
🔤 Joe’s Unicode Adventure
A deep dive into database character sets, triggered by trying to add emojis to his PHP.net profile:
- Some emojis worked (⚽❤️), others failed (🏎️🏒)
- Root cause: Database field was UTF-8 (3-byte max), needed UTF-8MB4 (4-byte support)
- The fix: Simple ALTER TABLE command updating character set
- The impact: Now supports high-numbered emojis, CJK characters, and yes… ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics
- Sara’s insight: “I have way too much of Unicode in my head because of PHP 6”
🗳️ PHP 8.6 Release Manager Elections
Joe is running for release manager (third attempt) and discussed the evolving terminology:
- Old Terms: “Rookie” and “Veteran” – implied experience requirements
- Proposed Terms: “Hands-on” and “Hands-off” – describes involvement level
- The Goal: Hands-on RMs do week-by-week work, hands-off provides oversight/mentoring
- Current Field: 7-8 candidates for hands-on positions
- Joe’s Odds: Close to tied for second position
- The Endorsement: “Yo Joe!” (because yelling is half the battle)
🏗️ Infrastructure & Contributing
Joe’s Infrastructure Work:
- Helping Derek manage PHP infrastructure via Ansible
- Running 8 Debian VMs locally on Proxmox to match production
- Backfilling playbooks for existing servers
- Addressing bus factor concerns (Derek as single point of failure)
How to Contribute to PHP:
- Start at github.com/php README for repo overview
- php-web: Website code, can run with built-in PHP server via router.php
- php-src: Core engine – surprisingly approachable for learning C
- Documentation: 800+ contributors, mostly docs (smaller blast radius)
- Infrastructure: Now using Ansible, moving away from custom solutions
- Principle of least privilege: Access scoped to what you need
🏢 PHP Foundation Updates
- Elizabeth Barron: New Executive Director – plugged into open source funding, Chaos experience, PHP Appalachia organizer roots
- Matt Stauffer: Joined board for broader perspective distribution
- James Titcumb: Working hard on Pi (Pickle replacement) with Composer integration
- Pi Progress: Works with Composer, no need for separate package management
🔐 Security Stories
NPM Axios Attack:
- Maintainer account compromised, malware published
- Caught and patched in under 3 hours
- Massive blast radius potential (widely-used HTTP client)
- Question raised: Why doesn’t this happen more in PHP?
PHP’s Git Server Compromise (2021):
- Vulnerability in GitDev web view allowed commits as Rasmus and Nikita
- Obvious exploit code caught quickly
- Response: Migrated to GitHub, introduced code review processes
- Transparency: Public video explaining what happened and remediation
😊 PHP Happiness
A counterpoint to “PHP Sadness” – celebrating what’s great about modern PHP:
- Enums, types, attributes, match expressions, named arguments
- Sara’s take: PHP 3, 4, and 5 were already pretty awesome
- Joe’s journey: Perl → PHP 5 (skipping PHP 4 pain)
- The evolution: Each version has been a meaningful improvement
- The vibe: Don’t forget that PHP has always been good at what it does
🎤 Memorable Quotes
“Code laundering” – describing AI rewriting leaked source code into other languages
“GitHub’s got their nines back – they just start with an eight now” – on 89.99% uptime
“I’m worried a trench coat full of three Claude bots is going to replace me” – Joe on AI anxiety
“I have way too much of Unicode in my head because of PHP 6” – Sara
“This podcast is not brought to you by any LLM ever”
📅 Upcoming Events
- php[tek] 2026 – May 19, Chicago
- Joe: “My number one favorite conference”
- Sara: “Would totally be there if I weren’t moving out of the country”
- Also featuring JS[tek] track for JavaScript developers
📬 Connect & Hire
Looking to hire PHP developers? Email support@phparch.com – Joe and the team are available for consulting, infrastructure work, Ansible playbooks, and code review.
🔗 Resources Mentioned
- PHP GitHub Organization
- PHP People Directory
- PHP Main Site
- php-web Repository
- php-src Repository
- PHPC Social (Mastodon)
- php[tek] 2026
- Displace Technologies
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
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Music Provided by Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
The PHP Podcast
The Official Podcast of PHP Architect
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|Air date
|April 2, 2026
|Hosted by
|Joe Ferguson, Sara Golemon
|Guest(s)