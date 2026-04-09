The PHP Podcast 2026.04.09
🎙️ The PHP Podcast
April 9, 2026 | Guest Hosts: Joe Ferguson & Sara Golemon
🎙️ Guest Hosts
Joe Ferguson
Senior Developer at PHP Architect
Running for PHP 8.6 Release Manager (hands-on position, third attempt). Working on PHP infrastructure with Derek using Ansible and Proxmox. Fixed emoji Unicode support on people.php.net.
Sara Golemon
PHP Core Developer
PHP Foundation board member. Former 7.x release manager. PHP Appalachia organizer. Moving out of the country soon. Deep expertise in Unicode, internals, and language design. Vocal advocate for balanced AI approaches.
📬 Connect & Hire
Looking to hire PHP developers? Email support@phparch.com – Joe and the team are available for consulting, infrastructure work, Ansible playbooks, and code review.
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Cut code review time & bugs in half instantly with CodeRabbit.
Music Provided by Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
The PHP Podcast
The Official Podcast of PHP Architect
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The PHP Podcast
Transcript
|Air date
|April 9, 2026
|Hosted by
|Joe Ferguson, Sara Golemon
|Guest(s)