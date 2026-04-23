The PHP Podcast 2026.04.23
🎙️ PHP Podcast – April 23, 2026
Hosts: Eric Van Johnson & John
Duration: ~1 hour 10 minutes
📋 Episode Summary
Eric and John return to the podcast after a few weeks away, discussing everything from Disneyland trips and bowling tournaments to EAV database nightmares, editor wars (Vim vs. PHPStorm), AI coding tools, and the state of in-person PHP community events.
🙏 Thank You to Our Sponsor
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⏱️ Show Notes & Timestamps
- Welcome Back – Eric and John return after Joe, Sarah, and Sammy filled in last week
- Technical Difficulties – Eric’s streaming setup continues to cause problems
- PHP Architect Consulting – Reminder that PHP Architect does real-world consulting work (augment teams or full team)
- PHP Tek Countdown – 26 days away! Less than 4 weeks
- John’s Disneyland Trip – Family spring break trip with a clever 3-day pass hack
- Bowling Tournament – John competed in Reno for U.S. Championship (singles: 1,963rd, doubles: 2,599th, team: 607th)
- Joe Ferguson News – Congratulations to Joe on becoming PHP Release Manager!
- EAV Database Nightmare – John’s journey removing Entity-Attribute-Value system after 10+ years (running out of bigint IDs)
- Editor Wars: Vim vs. PHPStorm – Eric’s return to NeoVim after trying VS Code. Discussion of keybindings, speed, and muscle memory
- AI Coding Tools – Using Claude Code with subagents (front-end, back-end, database, QA). Discussion of productivity gains and QA bottlenecks
- Docker Sandbox for Claude – John explains running Claude in Docker sandbox mode for project isolation
- PHP Tek Mobile App – Holly (listener/mobile dev) offered to build an attendee app with wallet pass integration
- Trailer Disaster Averted – Holly got trailer tires changed just before record flooding at the storage location
- PHP Verse 2026 – JetBrains virtual event. Discussion of value of in-person vs. virtual conferences
- Bitwarden CLI Security Alert – Trojan horse in version 2026.4.0 (credential stealer). Verify your installation!
- Security & AI – Discussion of supply chain attacks, npm pre-install hooks, and risks of AI-generated code without review
🔗 Links Mentioned
- Displace Technologies – Episode sponsor
- PHP Podcast Discord
- PHP Architect on YouTube
- PHP Architect – Consulting & Magazine
- PHP Tek 2026 – 26 days away!
- PHP Verse 2026 – JetBrains virtual event
- SessionEye – Conference schedule management
📝 Quotes
“I’m still coding but I’m not doing like a full end-to-end coding anymore… I don’t know if I need PHPStorm anymore.”
– Eric on how AI tools have changed his workflow
“It’s like you go away on vacation and you have a great time… but you come home and you lay down in your bed and you’re like, ‘Oh wait, this feels better.'”
– Eric describing his return to Vim
“I’m embracing these early adopters of ‘we don’t need developers anymore, we have AI’ because I’m charging them a lot of money here in a couple of years.”
– Eric on fixing AI-generated code
Host:
Eric Van Johnson
- X: @shocm
- Mastodon: @eric@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @ericvanjohnson.bsky.social
- PHPArch.me: @eric
John Congdon
- X: @johncongdon
- Mastodon: @john@phparch.social
- Bluesky: @johncongdon.bsky.social
- PHPArch.me: @john
Streams:
📬 Connect & Hire
Looking to hire PHP developers? Email support@phparch.com – Joe and the team are available for consulting, infrastructure work, Ansible playbooks, and code review.
Partner
This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners
Infrastructure Management, Simplified
Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.
https://displace.tech/
Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore
Cut code review time & bugs in half instantly with CodeRabbit.
Music Provided by Epidemic Sound
https://www.epidemicsound.com/
🎯 Next Episode
Join us next week for more PHP news, tech talk, and community updates. See you at PHP Tek!
Got feedback? Join us on Discord at discord.phparch.com
Listen
Podcast (episodes): Play in new window | Download | Subscribe
|Air date
|April 23, 2026
|Hosted by
|Eric Van Johnson, John Congdon
|Guest(s)