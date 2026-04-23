The PHP Podcast 2026.04.23

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🎙️ PHP Podcast – April 23, 2026

Hosts: Eric Van Johnson & John

Duration: ~1 hour 10 minutes

📋 Episode Summary

Eric and John return to the podcast after a few weeks away, discussing everything from Disneyland trips and bowling tournaments to EAV database nightmares, editor wars (Vim vs. PHPStorm), AI coding tools, and the state of in-person PHP community events.

⏱️ Show Notes & Timestamps

Welcome Back – Eric and John return after Joe, Sarah, and Sammy filled in last week

– Eric and John return after Joe, Sarah, and Sammy filled in last week Technical Difficulties – Eric’s streaming setup continues to cause problems

– Eric’s streaming setup continues to cause problems PHP Architect Consulting – Reminder that PHP Architect does real-world consulting work (augment teams or full team)

– Reminder that PHP Architect does real-world consulting work (augment teams or full team) PHP Tek Countdown – 26 days away! Less than 4 weeks

– 26 days away! Less than 4 weeks John’s Disneyland Trip – Family spring break trip with a clever 3-day pass hack

– Family spring break trip with a clever 3-day pass hack Bowling Tournament – John competed in Reno for U.S. Championship (singles: 1,963rd, doubles: 2,599th, team: 607th)

– John competed in Reno for U.S. Championship (singles: 1,963rd, doubles: 2,599th, team: 607th) Joe Ferguson News – Congratulations to Joe on becoming PHP Release Manager!

– Congratulations to Joe on becoming PHP Release Manager! EAV Database Nightmare – John’s journey removing Entity-Attribute-Value system after 10+ years (running out of bigint IDs)

– John’s journey removing Entity-Attribute-Value system after 10+ years (running out of bigint IDs) Editor Wars: Vim vs. PHPStorm – Eric’s return to NeoVim after trying VS Code. Discussion of keybindings, speed, and muscle memory

– Eric’s return to NeoVim after trying VS Code. Discussion of keybindings, speed, and muscle memory AI Coding Tools – Using Claude Code with subagents (front-end, back-end, database, QA). Discussion of productivity gains and QA bottlenecks

– Using Claude Code with subagents (front-end, back-end, database, QA). Discussion of productivity gains and QA bottlenecks Docker Sandbox for Claude – John explains running Claude in Docker sandbox mode for project isolation

– John explains running Claude in Docker sandbox mode for project isolation PHP Tek Mobile App – Holly (listener/mobile dev) offered to build an attendee app with wallet pass integration

– Holly (listener/mobile dev) offered to build an attendee app with wallet pass integration Trailer Disaster Averted – Holly got trailer tires changed just before record flooding at the storage location

– Holly got trailer tires changed just before record flooding at the storage location PHP Verse 2026 – JetBrains virtual event. Discussion of value of in-person vs. virtual conferences

– JetBrains virtual event. Discussion of value of in-person vs. virtual conferences Bitwarden CLI Security Alert – Trojan horse in version 2026.4.0 (credential stealer). Verify your installation!

– Trojan horse in version 2026.4.0 (credential stealer). Verify your installation! Security & AI – Discussion of supply chain attacks, npm pre-install hooks, and risks of AI-generated code without review

🔗 Links Mentioned

📝 Quotes

“I’m still coding but I’m not doing like a full end-to-end coding anymore… I don’t know if I need PHPStorm anymore.”

– Eric on how AI tools have changed his workflow

“It’s like you go away on vacation and you have a great time… but you come home and you lay down in your bed and you’re like, ‘Oh wait, this feels better.'”

– Eric describing his return to Vim

“I’m embracing these early adopters of ‘we don’t need developers anymore, we have AI’ because I’m charging them a lot of money here in a couple of years.”

– Eric on fixing AI-generated code

Host:

Eric Van Johnson

John Congdon

Streams:

📬 Connect & Hire

Looking to hire PHP developers? Email support@phparch.com – Joe and the team are available for consulting, infrastructure work, Ansible playbooks, and code review.

Partner

This podcast is made a little better thanks to our partners

Displace



Infrastructure Management, Simplified

Automate Kubernetes deployments across any cloud provider or bare metal with a single command. Deploy, manage, and scale your infrastructure with ease.

https://displace.tech/

PHPScore



Put Your Technical Debt on Autopay with PHPScore

CodeRabbit



Cut code review time & bugs in half instantly with CodeRabbit.

Music Provided by Epidemic Sound

https://www.epidemicsound.com/

🎯 Next Episode

Join us next week for more PHP news, tech talk, and community updates. See you at PHP Tek!

Got feedback? Join us on Discord at discord.phparch.com