All the Fours: The PHP & Laravel Ecosystem’s Greatest Year Yet

Picture this: you’re at your desk, coffee growing cold, staring at a legacy codebase that feels like it was written during the Jurassic period. The tests are brittle, the UI updates require a degree in JavaScript archaeology, the CSS is a maze of !important declarations, and the admin panel… well, let’s just say it makes Windows 95 look modern. Now imagine if I told you that 2025 was going to change all of that. Not with some revolutionary new framework that requires you to learn seventeen new concepts and throw away everything you know, but with four evolutionary leaps that feel like natural next steps in tools you’re already using.

Welcome to the year of “All the Fours” – where Pest 4, Livewire 4, Tailwind CSS 4, and Filament 4 are collectively reshaping how we build modern PHP applications. And the best part? They’re all designed to work together like a well-orchestrated symphony.

I’ve been building PHP applications for over two decades now, and I can’t remember a time when four major releases aligned so perfectly to solve the exact pain points we’ve all been complaining about in Slack channels and conference hallways. Let me take you on a journey through each of these releases and show you why 2025 might just be the year you fall in love with PHP development all over again.

Pest 4: Testing Gets Its Hollywood Makeover

Let’s start with testing, because let’s be honest – we all know we should be doing more of it, but traditional testing has always felt like eating vegetables. Good for you, but not exactly exciting.

I remember the first time I encountered Pest back in version 1. Nuno Maduro had created something that made writing tests actually… enjoyable? It seemed impossible, but there it was. Fast forward to today, and Pest 4 is about to launch on August 21, 2025, at Laravel Live Denmark, and it’s bringing features that would make even the most test-averse developer excited.

The Browser Testing Revolution

The standout feature in Pest 4 is its integration with browser testing powered by Playwright. But this isn’t just “hey, we added browser testing” – this is a complete rethinking of how testing should work.

The magic happens when you write a test that starts in the backend, seamlessly transitions to browser automation, and returns to backend assertions – all in the same natural flow. It feels like having a conversation with your application instead of wrestling with different testing tools and syntaxes.

What makes this special isn’t just the unified syntax – it’s that Pest 4 provides unified code coverage reporting. For the first time, you can see exactly how much of your application is covered by tests, including both your backend logic and frontend interactions, all in one consolidated report. I’ve worked on projects where we had separate test suites for backend and frontend, different coverage reports, and constant arguments about which tests were “real” tests. Pest 4 makes all of that obsolete. Pest, with this revolution, also puts itself in direct competition with a multitude of browser testing automations, like cypress for example.

Performance That Actually Matters

Here’s where Pest 4 gets really interesting from a practical standpoint. Remember waiting twenty minutes for your test suite to run in CI? Those days are ending. Pest 4 leverages Playwright’s parallel execution to run browser tests at speeds that seemed impossible just a year ago. But more importantly, it introduces CI sharding:

With simple sharding commands, you can distribute your test suite across multiple processes. What used to be a coffee break becomes a quick refresh – that’s the difference between shipping confidently and avoiding Friday deployments.

I revisited a test suite that was taking 45 minutes to run in PHPUnit, 18 minutes in Pest. With Pest 4’s sharding and parallel execution, I got it down to 8 minutes. That’s the difference between deploying multiple times a day and avoiding deploys on Friday afternoon. Now this was only a side project of mine, but imagine that impact in your business.

Visual Testing Without the Headaches

Visual regression testing has always been one of those things that sounds great in theory but becomes a maintenance nightmare in practice. Pest 4 introduces visual testing with snapshot diffing that actually works:

Visual testing becomes effortless – you can capture screenshots and verify that your dashboard renders consistently, even across theme changes. The intelligent diffing means you catch real problems without getting bogged down by pixel-perfect obsession.

The magic here is in how Pest 4 handles the inevitable “this pixel is slightly different” problems that plague visual testing. It’s smart enough to ignore minor rendering differences while catching actual regressions. One example: In the test suite I spoke of earlier, i have a set of tests that previously ran on cypress, one was to test that the two screens rendered identically, but it required a scroll. Sounds easy right? Well, that test would scroll, but would also “humanize” the scroll, so it had a tolerance rating for how far, and that test would fail. I converted the same test to PEST and hey presto it worked! I did go one further, though, and check that it was accurately testing – and that it did actually notice changes – so I changed a border from 1px black to 2px black in the same place – and it flagged it as a difference. Pest was smart enough to recognise the differences without worrying about exact positioning.

The Debug Experience You’ve Always Wanted

One of my favorite features in Pest 4 is the `->tinker()` method. When you’re writing a browser test and something isn’t working, you can drop into an interactive session right in the browser:

When something goes wrong, you can pause your test mid-execution and inspect the actual browser state. It’s like having a debugger for your user interface – you see exactly what your test sees, making those “why did this fail?” moments disappear.

This opens the browser and pauses execution, letting you inspect the DOM, try different selectors, and understand exactly what’s happening. It’s like having a debugger for your tests, but visual.

Growing with the Community

When Pest 3 was announced at Laracon US 2024, it had been installed 18 million times. A year later, that number has more than doubled to 39 million installations. These aren’t just vanity metrics – they represent a community that’s embracing testing in a way that the PHP ecosystem hasn’t seen before. The growth of Pest represents something larger: developers are finally getting tools that make them want to write better code, rather than tools that make them feel guilty for not writing perfect code.

Livewire 4: Full-Stack Development Without the JavaScript Framework Fatigue

If Pest 4 is about making testing enjoyable, then Livewire 4 is about making full-stack development feel natural again. After years of wrestling with JavaScript frameworks, API endpoints, state management, and the eternal question of “should this logic be on the frontend or backend?”, Livewire 4 offers something refreshingly simple: just write PHP. But Livewire 4 isn’t just more of the same. Caleb Porzio and the team have completely reimagined what it means to build dynamic interfaces, and the result is something that feels both familiar and revolutionary.

The No-Breaking-Changes Promise

Let’s address the elephant in the room first. How many times have you been burned by a major framework update? You know the drill: “This exciting new version has amazing features! Also, you’ll need to rewrite 30% of your application.” 0Livewire 4 takes a different approach. There are no major breaking changes. Projects built with Livewire 3 continue to work, and you can adopt new features gradually. This isn’t just a nice-to-have – it’s a fundamental philosophy that respects the time and effort you’ve already invested.

Single-File Components: Simplicity Redefined

The biggest change in Livewire 4 is the introduction of Single-File Components (SFCs). If you’ve used Vue.js, the concept will feel familiar, but the implementation is pure PHP magic:

Single-File Components let you define everything in one place – the component logic, the template, and even optional JavaScript enhancements. It feels natural and cohesive, like writing a letter instead of juggling multiple documents. When you need to add confetti animations or other interactive flourishes, the JavaScript sits right there with your component, making the connection obvious.

What makes this powerful isn’t just the co-location of logic and presentation – it’s how natural it feels. The PHP code at the top defines your component’s behavior, the HTML in the middle defines its appearance, and the optional JavaScript at the bottom enhances the user experience. No build steps, no complex state management, no wondering where your data is coming from.

Classic Components: Still Here, Still Powerful

Before you worry that Livewire 4 is forcing you into a new way of building components, let me put your mind at ease. The traditional approach of separated PHP classes and Blade templates isn’t going anywhere – it’s still fully supported and, in many cases, still the best choice.

If you prefer the classic separation of concerns, or if you’re working on a large team where designers and developers work in different files, you can absolutely continue building components the way you always have. This classic approach has several advantages that make it the right choice in certain situations:

Team Collaboration: When you have frontend developers who work primarily in templates and backend developers who focus on component logic, separated files create clearer boundaries.

IDE Support: Many IDEs provide better autocomplete and refactoring tools when PHP logic is in dedicated PHP files rather than mixed with templates.

Testing: Unit testing component logic is often simpler when the PHP class is isolated from template concerns.

Large Components: For components with complex business logic, extensive properties, or multiple methods, a dedicated PHP class provides better organization.

Existing Codebases: If you’re upgrading from Livewire 3, your existing components continue to work exactly as they always have.

The beauty of Livewire 4 is that it’s not prescriptive. Choose Single-File Components for simple, self-contained functionality. Choose Multi-File Components when you need more organization. Choose classic separated components when that fits your team and project better. You can even mix and match approaches within the same application.

Component Slots: The Missing Piece

One of the most frustrating limitations of earlier Livewire versions was the lack of slot support. Try building a modal or card component without slots, and you’ll understand the pain. Livewire 4 finally brings full slot support:

Component slots finally work the way you’d expect them to. Building reusable modals and cards becomes straightforward – you define named slots for different content areas, and everything just clicks into place. No more wrestling with component architecture when you want to build something as simple as a confirmation dialog.

Now you can use it like any other Blade component:

Using these components feels intuitive – you place content where it belongs, name your slots clearly, and the component handles the rest. The parent-child communication works without ceremony; buttons can interact with their container naturally.

The Blaze Performance Engine

Performance has always been Livewire’s secret weapon, but Livewire 4 takes it to another level with the Blaze performance engine. The improvements are substantial enough that many applications will feel noticeably faster without any code changes.

But the real performance innovation is Island Components:

Island Components let you isolate expensive parts of your application so one slow dashboard doesn’t make your entire page feel sluggish. The lazy loading means heavy components only render when needed, and automatic polling keeps data fresh without you thinking about it.

Islands allow you to isolate expensive parts of your application so they don’t affect the performance of other components. The lazy loading means the expensive component only loads when it’s needed, and polling keeps it updated automatically.

Integration with Pest 4

Remember how I mentioned these tools just work together? Livewire includes a new testing API that integrates seamlessly with Pest:

Testing Livewire components feels seamless – you interact with them just like a real user would, clicking buttons and typing into fields. The integration with Pest means your tests read like stories about how your application should behave.

Tailwind CSS 4: The Performance Revolution

If you’ve been building web applications for more than a few years, you’ve probably lived through the CSS evolution: from table-based layouts to floats, from flexbox to grid, from Sass to PostCSS. Each evolution promised to solve the problems of the previous approach, but somehow we always ended up with bloated stylesheets, specificity wars, and the dreaded “I’ll just add !important” moments.

Tailwind CSS changed the game by going back to basics: utility-first, predictable, and maintainable. But Tailwind CSS 4 isn’t just an evolution – it’s a complete reimagining built on modern web standards and a new Rust-powered engine that makes previous versions look sluggish.

The Oxide Engine: Speed That Matters

Let’s talk about performance first, because it affects everything else. The new Oxide engine, written in Rust, delivers speed improvements that seem almost too good to be true:

Full builds are up to 5x faster

Incremental builds are over 100x faster (measured in microseconds)

The Tailwind CSS website builds in 105ms instead of 960ms

Bundle size is 35% smaller

When your tools are fast enough to feel instant, you think differently about your code. You experiment more, iterate faster, and worry less about breaking things because the feedback loop is so tight.

Simplified Everything

One of the most frustrating aspects of Tailwind CSS 3 was the setup process. Config files, PostCSS plugins, content paths, and the ever-present “did I configure this correctly?” anxiety. Tailwind CSS 4 eliminates most of this:

Your entire CSS setup becomes a single import statement. The days of wrestling with PostCSS configurations, content paths, and build step debugging are over – it just works.

The framework automatically discovers your template files, includes necessary plugins, and generates optimized CSS. Zero configuration required.

But when you do need customization, the new CSS-first approach feels natural:

When you do need customization, you work with standard CSS instead of framework abstractions. Your color definitions use modern CSS variables and OKLCH color spaces, while custom utilities feel like natural extensions of CSS rather than framework magic.

This CSS-first approach means you’re working with web standards instead of framework-specific abstractions. Your customizations are more portable, easier to understand, and integrate better with other tools.

Modern CSS Features

Tailwind CSS 4 is built on cutting-edge CSS features that solve long-standing problems:

Cascade Layers eliminate specificity issues:

Cascade layers eliminate those maddening specificity battles where you’re constantly adding !important declarations. Your component styles automatically have the right precedence without you having to think about it.

Registered Custom Properties with @property provide type safety:

Registered custom properties provide type safety at the CSS level – you define what kind of values your variables should accept, and the browser helps catch mistakes before they become runtime issues.

Container Queries are built into the core:

Container queries let your components respond to their actual available space, not just the browser viewport. Your sidebar components adapt to narrow containers, while main content areas use their full width – no more media query gymnastics.

Color-Mix and Modern Color Spaces

One of the most elegant improvements in Tailwind CSS 4 is how it handles colors and opacity. Instead of generating thousands of color variations, it uses the modern `color-mix()` function:

The opacity system becomes more efficient and flexible by using the modern color-mix function instead of generating thousands of pre-built variations. This means smaller CSS bundles and smoother color transitions.

This approach is more efficient and supports the new OKLCH color space, which provides better perceptual uniformity and wider color gamuts:

OKLCH color spaces provide more vibrant, perceptually uniform colors. Your design system feels more cohesive because colors with the same lightness and chroma values actually look equally weighted to the human eye.

Vite Integration That Just Works

The first-party Vite plugin provides seamless integration with automatic content detection:

The Vite integration automatically discovers your templates and components without configuration. You add one plugin to your Vite config, and it watches all the right files, rebuilds instantly, and just stays out of your way.

The plugin automatically watches your PHP files, Blade templates, Vue components, and any other files that might contain Tailwind classes. No more maintaining content paths in your configuration.

The transformation from Tailwind CSS 3 to 4 feels like decluttering your home. The old setup required a JavaScript configuration file with content paths, theme extensions, color palettes, and plugin imports – dozens of lines of configuration for basic functionality.

The new approach eliminates the JavaScript config entirely. Your CSS file becomes the source of truth, using standard CSS custom properties and imports. The result is more explicit, more portable, and surprisingly liberating. You’re working with web standards instead of framework abstractions.

The migration eliminated the JavaScript configuration file entirely, simplified the CSS imports, and made the customizations more explicit and portable.

Browser Support and Progressive Enhancement

Tailwind CSS 4 targets modern browsers (Safari 16.4+, Chrome 111+, Firefox 128+), but this isn’t a limitation – it’s a liberation. By embracing modern CSS features, the framework can be smaller, faster, and more capable.

For projects that need wider browser support, Tailwind CSS 3.4 will continue to receive security updates. But for most projects, the modern browser requirement is a non-issue that enables significant improvements.

Filament 4: Beyond Admin Panels

Admin panels have always been the unglamorous stepchild of web development. You need them, you build them, but you never really enjoy building them. Filament changed that by making admin panels not just functional, but actually pleasant to work with.

But Filament 4 isn’t just about admin panels anymore. It’s evolved into a comprehensive framework for building internal tools, dashboards, and business applications. The beta launched on June 10, 2025, at Laravel Live UK, and it represents a fundamental shift in how we think about building business software.

Nested Resources: The Feature Everyone Was Waiting For

If you’ve built any substantial admin panel, you’ve hit this wall: how do you manage related resources without the interface becoming a maze of modals, redirects, and context switching?

Filament 4 introduces Nested Resources, and they work exactly like you’d expect them to:

Nested Resources solves the context-switching nightmare that plagued admin interfaces. Imagine managing an online course platform where editing a lesson meant navigating away from the course, losing your mental context, and having to remember where you came from.

With nested resources, you stay in the course context while managing individual lessons. The breadcrumbs show your path, the lesson editor knows which course it belongs to, and you can navigate between related lessons without losing your place. It feels like working within a coherent workspace instead of jumping between disconnected tools.

What makes this powerful is the context preservation. When you’re editing a lesson within a course, you stay in the course context. The breadcrumbs show the full path, the lesson form includes course-specific options, and you can navigate between related lessons without losing your place.

I recently helped migrate an e-learning platform from a custom admin interface to Filament. The old system required 6 different pages and multiple database queries just to add a single lesson to a course. With Filament 4’s nested resources, it’s a single, intuitive workflow.

The Unified Schema System

One of the most elegant improvements in Filament 4 is the unified schema system. Previously, forms had their own syntax, tables had their own syntax, and widgets used yet another approach. Now, everything uses the same schema:

The unified schema system eliminates cognitive overhead. Previously, forms used one syntax, tables another, and widgets had their own approach. Learning three different ways to define a simple text field felt unnecessarily complex.

Now, once you understand how to define a text input in a form, you instinctively know how to define a text column in a table and a text-based stat in a widget. The concepts flow naturally from one context to another, reducing the mental load of context switching.

This unification isn’t just about cleaner code – it’s about cognitive load. Once you understand how to define a text field in a form, you understand how to define a text column in a table and a text stat in a widget.

Performance Improvements That You’ll Notice

Filament 4 introduces selective re-rendering, where only the parts of the page that actually changed get updated. This might sound like a technical detail, but the practical impact is significant.

I was working on a large inventory management system where the product table had thousands of rows and dozens of columns. In Filament 3, updating a single product’s status would cause the entire table to re-render, which took 2-3 seconds. With Filament 4’s selective re-rendering, only the affected row updates, making the change feel instant.

Security Features That Actually Work

Multi-Factor Authentication and email change verification are now built into Filament 4:

Multi-factor authentication becomes a simple toggle rather than a month-long integration project. You enable MFA, email verification, and email change verification with simple configuration flags. The implementation handles TOTP apps, SMS backup options, and recovery codes automatically, while the user experience feels seamless and familiar.

The MFA implementation supports both TOTP (Google Authenticator, Authy) and SMS, with backup codes generated automatically. Email change verification requires users to confirm changes from both their old and new email addresses.

But what makes this special is how seamlessly it integrates with the existing authentication flow. Users don’t need to learn new interfaces or workflows – it just works.

Modern Styling with Purpose

Filament 4 embraces Tailwind CSS 4’s modern features, including OKLCH color spaces for better accessibility:

The color system embraces OKLCH for better perceptual uniformity, which means your design system feels more balanced. Colors with the same lightness and chroma values actually appear equally weighted to users, creating interfaces that feel more harmonious and easier to scan.

The OKLCH color space provides better perceptual uniformity, meaning the visual weight of different colors is more consistent. This leads to interfaces that feel more balanced and are easier to scan.

Building Beyond Admin Panels

Here’s where Filament 4 gets really interesting. It’s no longer just an admin panel builder – it’s a framework for business applications:

Building customer portals, vendor dashboards, or partner interfaces becomes as straightforward as creating admin panels. The same declarative approach, the same component library, the same authentication flow – but customized for different user types. You’re not building separate applications; you’re building different views into the same system.

The same tools you use to build admin interfaces can build customer portals, vendor dashboards, or any other business application. The components, authentication, and workflows are consistent across different user types.

The Bigger Picture: Why This Matters

These four releases represent more than just feature updates – they represent a philosophical shift in how we build web applications. Let me explain what I mean by walking through a typical development workflow using all four tools together.

What makes this powerful isn’t just that these tools work well individually – it’s how they work together:

1. Pest 4 tests both the backend logic and frontend behavior in a single test

2. Livewire 4 provides real-time updates without complex JavaScript

3. Tailwind CSS 4 builds the styles instantly with container queries and modern CSS

4. Filament 4 gives admins powerful management tools without additional development

The entire feature – from tests to implementation to admin tools – uses consistent patterns, shared concepts, and integrated workflows.

One of the most overlooked aspects of framework choices is long-term maintenance. These four tools are designed with maintenance in mind:

Pest 4* tests are readable by non-technical team members and serve as living documentation

Livewire 4 eliminates the frontend/backend synchronization problems that cause most bugs

Tailwind CSS 4 uses web standards instead of framework-specific abstractions

Filament 4 provides admin interfaces that evolve with your data models automatically

Looking Forward: What This Means for PHP

The alignment of these four major releases isn’t a coincidence – it represents a maturation of the PHP ecosystem that’s been years in the making. Each tool solves a specific problem exceptionally well, but together they solve the broader problem of web application development complexity.

For new PHP developers, this stack provides a clear, opinionated path from idea to production:

1. Write tests first with Pest 4’s intuitive syntax

2. Build dynamic interfaces with Livewire 4’s single-file components

3. Style everything with Tailwind CSS 4’s utility-first approach

4. Add admin functionality with Filament 4’s declarative resources

For experienced developers, it’s a return to the joy of building things without fighting your tools.

Let’s be honest about what this means in the broader context. While JavaScript frameworks have dominated the conversation about modern web development, PHP has quietly been building something more sustainable. This isn’t about PHP vs JavaScript – it’s about choosing the right tool for the job. And for many applications, especially business tools, internal applications, and content-driven sites, this PHP stack is simply better.

What excites me most about these releases is how they’re attracting developers back to PHP. I see developers who left for JavaScript frameworks returning because these tools solve real problems without introducing complexity.

The download numbers tell the story:

– Pest installations have doubled in the past year

– Livewire is used in over 60% of new Laravel projects

– Tailwind CSS is the most popular CSS framework by GitHub stars

– Filament has become the de facto standard for Laravel admin panels

This isn’t just adoption – it’s enthusiasm. Developers are choosing these tools not because they have to, but because they want to.

So grab a coffee, clone a fresh Laravel project, and start building. The tools have never been better, the community has never been stronger, and the possibilities have never been more exciting.