Wanted: PHP Developers

I love to use analogies, and one of the analogies I particularly enjoy using about the PHP community is the iceberg analogy. Icebergs are interesting because only 10% of the icebergs are above the waterline, with the remaining 90% being below. It’s like that in the PHP community because most developers just see the part of the iceberg that’s above water. Things like the core language, the libraries, frameworks, and CMSs that power the web are part of this visible piece, but there’s a lot of it that’s hidden from them that make sure these pieces stay afloat. by Scott Keck-Warren
In Part I of this article, we started to learn why **High Availability** is important and also started to get into the mindset that’s needed for a team to evolve a “simple” application into an **HA** one. In this part, we will continue our journey, diving into more concepts and how to apply them to our applications, turning them into resilient PHP applications. by Wendell Adriel
Now that we’ve gotten our feet wet with linear algebra, it’s time to talk about algorithms – the step-by-step recipes that computers follow to get things done. And before you start wondering why we’re talking about algorithms in a machine learning series, trust me, this stuff is the bread and butter of how computers actually process data efficiently. by Christopher Miller
Barriers become points of leverage when you look at them from a different point of view. I discovered a problem with the current “LLM Patterns” column design – I was planning to wait too long to produce the payoff (as code). That payoff comes this month. This month’s payoff then becomes the point of leverage for next and future months. by Edward Barnard
Hello friends, welcome to another Yelling At Clouds column. In 2026, I am concentrating on sharing my thoughts on the use of patterns to help you get better at testing. Since I wrote my last book, my approach to how I teach and help folks get better at testing their PHP code has changed. I’ve moved past the evangelism phase to helping people who want to get better at testing. by Chris Hartjes
I remember the moment I realized how much trust I was placing in strangers. by Eric Mann
Building a new software project often starts with a sprint of pure features. We’ve successfully built a functional client for the Spacetraders.io game, but as the functionality grows, we’ve incurred a hidden cost – technical debt. We must pay down this debt as part of regular maintenance, to keep our Spacetraders client—or any PHP project—healthy. Let’s look at three practices for doing so – keeping dependencies current, reducing code complexity, and maintaining a well-organized codebase. by Oscar Merida
The Internet is one of the most impactful pieces of infrastructure ever created. by Hunter Yeago
Classes are everywhere in modern PHP. You use them constantly, extending controllers, creating models, and building services. But there’s a difference between using classes and understanding them. When should a method be private versus public? What does `final` actually prevent? Why would you use `readonly`? These decisions shape how maintainable your code becomes. by Marian Pop
